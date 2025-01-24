Aneka's exclusive pop-up event in Chennai showcases timeless creations
Get ready, Chennai! The city’s luxury jewellery scene is about to be redefined as Aneka, the renowned fine jewellery maison, opens its pop-up event today. Known for creating symbolic collections that bridge the heritage of the East and West, Aneka offers a chance to experience its timeless creations up close. The pop-up will showcase the maison’s most coveted pieces, including the Entwine and Kaleido collections, alongside bespoke masterpieces that capture the essence of modern luxury.
Founder Ankit Mehta gives us a peek into what to expect at the pop-up:
How do you blend the heritage of the East and West in your designs?
At Aneka, capturing the modern synergy between the heritage of the East and West is central to our philosophy. The maison is based between Mumbai and Paris, along with a wider network in Geneva, Milan and New York, and so we draw on the richness of varied cultures, creating pieces that speak to a global audience while staying true to their roots.
For example, the Charkha collection was first inspired by the spinning wheel, which was a symbol of India’s non-violent freedom movement led by Mahatma Gandhi. At the same time, the signature first-of-its-kind Charkha-cut diamond is a product of Western innovation. Crafted with 82 facets, it was designed using advanced diamond-cutting techniques, and it challenges the existing rules of play of light, maximum brilliance, fire, and utility followed in traditional diamond cutting. We are proud to celebrate the best of both worlds, creating something timeless yet relevant for today’s global citizens.
What are some of the key inspirations behind the symbolic collections?
The raison d’etre of the maison has always been to create meaning and positive impact, both by action and as a source of inspiration for others. Each collection is a reflection of values that transcend borders — that they may celebrate and inspire the modern individual.
How do you see the role of luxury and fine jewellery evolving in the coming years?
As we move into the future, I believe it’s not just about owning a piece for its material value, but about the meaning behind it. People want jewellery that speaks to their personal story, their values. At Aneka, we see each creation as a powerful way to express one’s identity. We recognise that sustainability, expert craftsmanship, and thoughtful design will continue to play a huge role in luxury.
What are some of your signature designs or collections that you believe will resonate with your new clientele in Chennai?
Our newest launch, Entwine, has received great appreciation and response from our clientele. This collection celebrates the spirit of community and bringing people together, through jewels inspired by ikat weaves. A specialised three-dimensional overlapping technique is devised for this collection, to link together diamonds and coloured gemstones like sapphires, peridot, and tsavorite in a way that evokes the flexibility and movement of fabric.
Our bestseller Kaleido collection will be liked by all. It captures the power of striking a fine balance between many roles, through the motifs of a kaleidoscope — an optical instrument that displays continually changing forms that come to rest in a harmonious pattern.
Price starts at Rs 50,000. January 24 and 25, 2025. At Evoluzione.
