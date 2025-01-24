Aneka's exclusive pop-up event in Chennai showcases timeless creations

Get ready, Chennai! The city’s luxury jewellery scene is about to be redefined as Aneka, the renowned fine jewellery maison, opens its pop-up event today. Known for creating symbolic collections that bridge the heritage of the East and West, Aneka offers a chance to experience its timeless creations up close. The pop-up will showcase the maison’s most coveted pieces, including the Entwine and Kaleido collections, alongside bespoke masterpieces that capture the essence of modern luxury.

Founder Ankit Mehta gives us a peek into what to expect at the pop-up:

How do you blend the heritage of the East and West in your designs?

At Aneka, capturing the modern synergy between the heritage of the East and West is central to our philosophy. The maison is based between Mumbai and Paris, along with a wider network in Geneva, Milan and New York, and so we draw on the richness of varied cultures, creating pieces that speak to a global audience while staying true to their roots.

For example, the Charkha collection was first inspired by the spinning wheel, which was a symbol of India’s non-violent freedom movement led by Mahatma Gandhi. At the same time, the signature first-of-its-kind Charkha-cut diamond is a product of Western innovation. Crafted with 82 facets, it was designed using advanced diamond-cutting techniques, and it challenges the existing rules of play of light, maximum brilliance, fire, and utility followed in traditional diamond cutting. We are proud to celebrate the best of both worlds, creating something timeless yet relevant for today’s global citizens.