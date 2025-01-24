What’s happening in Chennai: Top picks for this week

Wondering what to do this week? Here are some suggestions that you may consider.
January 24 | Thousand lights
Browse through an array of premium brands like Payal Pratap, Amrich, Eka, and more, with discounts on jewellery and footwear for the perfect finishing touch to your wardrobe. Don’t miss this opportunity to elevate your style without breaking the bank.
Till January 28. 11 am to 7 pm. At Collage.
January 25 | Kodambakkam
Step into the world of Inside Out, a captivating monologue series that unravels the intricate layers of human emotions. Through six powerful short pieces, travel through humour, heartbreak, and hope as each story reveals the hidden struggles and resilience that shape our identities.
INR 250. 4 pm. At IDAM, Kodambakkam.
January 24 | Teynampet
Immerse yourself in the all-new J4JAZZ French Edition as Sequence 5 takes the stage for an enchanting live jazz performance. Indulge in exclusive French wine and cheese pairings to complement this soulful musical evening.
Free entry. 8 pm onwards. At 365 A.S., Hyatt Regency.
January 24 | Nungambakkam
Get ready to groove to the electrifying beats of India’s award-winning Bollytech DJ, Aaryan Gala, at this fundraiser hosted by MSRT 39. Dance the night away and contribute to building classrooms for a brighter future.
INR 1,199. 8 pm onwards. At Secret Story.
January 25 | Taramani
Bharata Kalanjali presents the fourth edition of Jharna, an annual festival celebrating emerging talent in Bharatanatyam. This year, six exceptional young artistes will premiere their original works, blending tradition with fresh creativity. The festival also features special performances by distinguished guest artistes, making it a mesmerising confluence of innovation and classicism. Don’t miss this journey into the evolving world of Bharatanatyam.
Till February 12. INR 300 onwards. 6 pm to 9 pm. At TEACH Auditorium.
January 24 | Guindy
Experience First Pour Flyover, an exclusive bar takeover by AMPM Kolkata in Chennai. Dive into expertly crafted signature cocktails by acclaimed mixologists, paired with delectable nibbles, and a vibrant musical vibe.
Till January 25. INR 2,999. 6 pm onwards. At The Flying Elephant, Park Hyatt Chennai.
January 24 | Mylapore
Explore the rich evolution of Madras’ ceramic artistry in clay, at this exhibition. Tracing the city’s ceramic heritage from the 1700s to the transformative 1960s, it highlights the contributions of key figures like S Kanniappan and KCS Paniker. Dive into the history of ceramics, from Nawab patronage to the rise of modern craftsmanship, all while discovering how institutions and artists shaped Madras’ artistic legacy.
On till February 28. Free entry. 11 am to 7 pm. At Ashvita’s.
January 24 | INOX
Watch Mammootty in Dominic and the Ladies Purse, a gripping tale of a struggling detective caught in a web of intrigue. Directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, this Malayalam thriller takes unexpected turns as Dominic, the detective, embarks on a mission to find the owner of a lost purse, only to uncover a mystery far beyond his expectations. In theatres.