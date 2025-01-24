What’s happening in Chennai: Top picks for this week

Wondering what to do this week? Here are some suggestions that you may consider.

1. Fashion finds

January 24 | Thousand lights

Browse through an array of premium brands like Payal Pratap, Amrich, Eka, and more, with discounts on jewellery and footwear for the perfect finishing touch to your wardrobe. Don’t miss this opportunity to elevate your style without breaking the bank.

Till January 28. 11 am to 7 pm. At Collage.

2. Raw & real

January 25 | Kodambakkam

Step into the world of Inside Out, a captivating monologue series that unravels the intricate layers of human emotions. Through six powerful short pieces, travel through humour, heartbreak, and hope as each story reveals the hidden struggles and resilience that shape our identities.

INR 250. 4 pm. At IDAM, Kodambakkam.

3. French groove

January 24 | Teynampet

Immerse yourself in the all-new J4JAZZ French Edition as Sequence 5 takes the stage for an enchanting live jazz performance. Indulge in exclusive French wine and cheese pairings to complement this soulful musical evening.

Free entry. 8 pm onwards. At 365 A.S., Hyatt Regency.

4. Beats for a cause

January 24 | Nungambakkam

Get ready to groove to the electrifying beats of India’s award-winning Bollytech DJ, Aaryan Gala, at this fundraiser hosted by MSRT 39. Dance the night away and contribute to building classrooms for a brighter future.

INR 1,199. 8 pm onwards. At Secret Story.

5. Rhythm reimagined

January 25 | Taramani

Bharata Kalanjali presents the fourth edition of Jharna, an annual festival celebrating emerging talent in Bharatanatyam. This year, six exceptional young artistes will premiere their original works, blending tradition with fresh creativity. The festival also features special performances by distinguished guest artistes, making it a mesmerising confluence of innovation and classicism. Don’t miss this journey into the evolving world of Bharatanatyam.

Till February 12. INR 300 onwards. 6 pm to 9 pm. At TEACH Auditorium.

6. Sip & soar

January 24 | Guindy

Experience First Pour Flyover, an exclusive bar takeover by AMPM Kolkata in Chennai. Dive into expertly crafted signature cocktails by acclaimed mixologists, paired with delectable nibbles, and a vibrant musical vibe.

Till January 25. INR 2,999. 6 pm onwards. At The Flying Elephant, Park Hyatt Chennai.

7. Clay chronicles

January 24 | Mylapore

Explore the rich evolution of Madras’ ceramic artistry in clay, at this exhibition. Tracing the city’s ceramic heritage from the 1700s to the transformative 1960s, it highlights the contributions of key figures like S Kanniappan and KCS Paniker. Dive into the history of ceramics, from Nawab patronage to the rise of modern craftsmanship, all while discovering how institutions and artists shaped Madras’ artistic legacy.

On till February 28. Free entry. 11 am to 7 pm. At Ashvita’s.

8. Mystery unfolded

January 24 | INOX

Watch Mammootty in Dominic and the Ladies Purse, a gripping tale of a struggling detective caught in a web of intrigue. Directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, this Malayalam thriller takes unexpected turns as Dominic, the detective, embarks on a mission to find the owner of a lost purse, only to uncover a mystery far beyond his expectations. In theatres.

