Vraj:Bhoomi brings the soul of Kutch to Chennai with handcrafted showcase at Amethyst

“We wanted to present a capsule that truly reflects the essence of Vraj:Bhoomi—earthy, original, and deeply connected to Indian craft traditions,” says Priyam, adding that this Chennai showcase comes close on the heels of the label’s 12-year celebration in Ahmedabad.

Built on the philosophy of focusing deeply on a single craft, the brand stands out as a “one-craft” label. “By committing to a single technique—hand block printing—we’re able to evolve with it season after season. The layouts, the placements, the scales… everything is reimagined without losing the soul,” explains Priyam.

The dynamic between Bhoomi and Priyam has shaped the brand’s design and business sensibilities. “If Bhoomi is the design mind, the soul-stirrer of Vraj:Bhoomi, I’m the strategist who ensures it grows with both soul and structure,” he says. This harmony between feeling and function is what gives the label its distinct identity.

Their journey from the bylanes of Kutch to over 70 stores in 45 countries has been nothing short of remarkable. “It’s humbling to see something born in sun-dried fabrics and hand-carved blocks now find space in global wardrobes. It’s proof that authenticity and craft can transcend borders,” shares Priyam.

And the future? Menswear. “It’s something our community has been asking for. We’re finally ready to unveil a menswear collection that retains the same ease and honesty our brand is known for,” he adds.

For the brand, everyday luxury lies in comfort and consciousness. “It’s about fabric that breathes, silhouettes that move with you, and craftsmanship that tells a story. Luxury doesn’t have to be loud. It just needs to feel true,” Priyam adds.

Price starts at Rs 3,000 onwards. On till July 6, 2025, 10.30 am to 7.30 pm. At The Amethyst Room, Chamiers.

