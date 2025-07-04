What’s happening in Chennai: Top picks for this week

Here's a list of events that you can consider partaking this week in the city
From dance, to open mic, and food, here is lowdown of events

Have no plans for the weekend? No problem! Check out these events in Chennai that we have curated for you.

What to look forward to this week

Groove mode on

July 4 & 5 | Nungambakkam, Kilpauk

Brace yourself for a high-energy dance workshop with Sonal Devraj as she brings her signature style to Chennai. Expect two days of non-stop movement and killer choreography across two buzzing city studios. INR 900. July 4, 6 pm at Tattva – The Studio; July 5, 1 pm at RunHitN.

Cinema & celebration

July 6 | Alwarpet

Marking the 90th birthday of His Holiness the Dalai Lama, this special evening features a screening of Kundun, Martin Scorsese’s evocative biopic tracing the spiritual leader’s early life. Hosted by Friends of Tibet, the event offers a moving cinematic tribute in a warm, welcoming setting. Open to all. 4.30 pm. At The CP Ramaswami Aiyar Foundation.

Sugar, spiced & global

July 6 | Anna Nagar

Travel the world one spoon at a time at the International dessert workshop, where global sweets meet hands-on creativity. From French tarts to Middle Eastern treats, discover recipes, techniques, and the stories behind beloved desserts. INR 1,250. 10.30 am to 1 pm. At Ology Studio.

Open to talents

July 6 | Kodambakkam

Step into a space where happiness takes the mic. LITMIC’s “happiness edition” is all about feel-good performances—poetry, music, stand-up, and storytelling that spark joy and spread smiles. INR 169 onwards. 4 pm. At Idam.

Bad girl energy

July 6 | Alwarpet

Urooj Ashfaq is in town this weekend to make you laugh. In her latest stand-up set, she’s trading timidity for bold, risky humour—embracing the edgier side of comedy with sharp takes, unfiltered language, and unexpected laughs. INR 799. 4 pm and 6 pm. At Medai – The Stage.

Liquid memories

July 5 | Nungambakkam

This two-day resin workshop invites you to craft a coaster, bookmark, and pendant or earring—each preserving a personal, fleeting moment in luminous form. Perfect for beginners and seasoned makers alike. Till July 6. INR 1,770 (AI). 4.30 to 6 pm. At Apparao Galleries.

Roar reloaded

July 4 | Mayajaal

Three decades since the original roar shook the world, the Jurassic saga returns with Jurassic World Rebirth—a bold new chapter helmed by Gareth Edwards and penned by David Koepp. Starring Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, Mahershala Ali, and more, this adrenaline-fuelled reboot blends gripping storytelling with jaw-dropping visuals. In theatres.

Stride for change

July 6 | Besant Nagar

This Sunday, hit the track with purpose at the Vincera Social Marathon 2025—an early morning community run that supports children with special needs. With 3 km, 5 km, and 10 km race options, the event promises to blend fitness with heartfelt impact. INR 500 onwards. From 5 am. At Olcott School.

Urooj Ashfaq: Lot of jokes strike me on stage
Urooj Ashfaq
Jurassic World Rebirth
Dalai Lama birthday

