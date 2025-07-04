What’s happening in Chennai: Top picks for this week

Have no plans for the weekend? No problem! Check out these events in Chennai that we have curated for you.
July 4 & 5 | Nungambakkam, Kilpauk
Brace yourself for a high-energy dance workshop with Sonal Devraj as she brings her signature style to Chennai. Expect two days of non-stop movement and killer choreography across two buzzing city studios. INR 900. July 4, 6 pm at Tattva – The Studio; July 5, 1 pm at RunHitN.
July 6 | Alwarpet
Marking the 90th birthday of His Holiness the Dalai Lama, this special evening features a screening of Kundun, Martin Scorsese’s evocative biopic tracing the spiritual leader’s early life. Hosted by Friends of Tibet, the event offers a moving cinematic tribute in a warm, welcoming setting. Open to all. 4.30 pm. At The CP Ramaswami Aiyar Foundation.
July 6 | Anna Nagar
Travel the world one spoon at a time at the International dessert workshop, where global sweets meet hands-on creativity. From French tarts to Middle Eastern treats, discover recipes, techniques, and the stories behind beloved desserts. INR 1,250. 10.30 am to 1 pm. At Ology Studio.
July 6 | Kodambakkam
Step into a space where happiness takes the mic. LITMIC’s “happiness edition” is all about feel-good performances—poetry, music, stand-up, and storytelling that spark joy and spread smiles. INR 169 onwards. 4 pm. At Idam.
July 6 | Alwarpet
Urooj Ashfaq is in town this weekend to make you laugh. In her latest stand-up set, she’s trading timidity for bold, risky humour—embracing the edgier side of comedy with sharp takes, unfiltered language, and unexpected laughs. INR 799. 4 pm and 6 pm. At Medai – The Stage.
July 5 | Nungambakkam
This two-day resin workshop invites you to craft a coaster, bookmark, and pendant or earring—each preserving a personal, fleeting moment in luminous form. Perfect for beginners and seasoned makers alike. Till July 6. INR 1,770 (AI). 4.30 to 6 pm. At Apparao Galleries.
July 4 | Mayajaal
Three decades since the original roar shook the world, the Jurassic saga returns with Jurassic World Rebirth—a bold new chapter helmed by Gareth Edwards and penned by David Koepp. Starring Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, Mahershala Ali, and more, this adrenaline-fuelled reboot blends gripping storytelling with jaw-dropping visuals. In theatres.
July 6 | Besant Nagar
This Sunday, hit the track with purpose at the Vincera Social Marathon 2025—an early morning community run that supports children with special needs. With 3 km, 5 km, and 10 km race options, the event promises to blend fitness with heartfelt impact. INR 500 onwards. From 5 am. At Olcott School.