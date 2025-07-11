What’s happening in Chennai: Top picks for this week

What are your plans for the weekend? Here are a few events that you can take a cue from.
July 11 | Royapettah
Chennai is hosting a sparkling celebration of craftsmanship with The Amrapali Gold Pop-Up Show. Discover exquisite jewellery rooted in Jaipur’s regal design traditions, with contemporary elegance and meticulous detailing. This exhibit showcases artistry in every piece. Price starts from INR 30,000. Till July 12. 11 am to 7.30 pm. At Amethyst.
July 11 | Anna Salai
Take a detour to Gujarat’s sun-kissed Kathiyawad region with a four-day pop-up curated by Chef Poonam Dedhia. Expect heirloom recipes like Kutchi dhokli nu shaak, Sev-kanda nu shaak, Bajri na rotla, and Kaju pulao. Till July 13. From 7 pm onwards. At Six ‘O’ One, THE Park Chennai.
July 11 | Teynampet
The elegance of Wimbledon is coming to town with a limited-edition high tea inspired by the iconic tennis tournament. Expect English favourites with a twist—think champagne jelly, smoked salmon canapés, and delicacies worthy of centre court, all served in a garden party ambience. Till July 14. INR 1,499++ onwards. 11 am to 11 pm. At Lobby Lounge, Hyatt Regency Chennai.
July 11 | Alwarpet
Comedian Pranav Sharma hits the stage with PS- I Love You, a stand-up act brimming with sharp punchlines and everyday hilarity. Known for his fresh takes and quick wit, Pranav delivers a mix of Hindi and English sets that will leave you in stitches. Perfect for a night out filled with laughter and relatability. INR 399 onwards. 4 pm. At Medai – The Stage.
July 13 & 20 | Nungambakkam
Ever wondered what really goes on behind the bar? Join this hands-on coffee workshop for a morning of brewing basics, laughter, and lively beats. From pour-overs to playlists, it’s an experience full of caffeine, fun, and community vibes. INR 1,600. 9.30 am onwards. At KUP Coffee Roasters.
July 11 | Thousand Lights
Refined silhouettes meet quiet storytelling as Lacquer Embassy unveils its latest menswear edit in the city. Known for its modern take on classic tailoring, the label’s new drop blends elegance with edge—think crisp shirting, elevated formals, and subtle sartorial statements. INR 3,950 onwards. From 10.30 am. At Evoluzione.
July 12 | T Nagar
Get ready to sweat, laugh, and emote in full force at the two-day theatre workshop Theatah! that promises to push your creative boundaries. Led by Prashanth Oliver and Shubh Mukherjee, the session is packed with physical warm-ups, voice training, and performance drills designed to unlock your inner performer. Till July 13. INR 2,750. 10 am to 3 pm. At Lila Arts Centre.
July 11 | PVR
Rajkummar Rao stars in this intense gangster saga that traces the journey of a man navigating the violent hierarchy of the underworld. Maalik explores themes of power, justice, and survival, with a sharp focus on the social realities that shape ambition and identity. In theatres.