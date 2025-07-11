What’s happening in Chennai: Top picks for this week

July 11 | Alwarpet

Comedian Pranav Sharma hits the stage with PS- I Love You, a stand-up act brimming with sharp punchlines and everyday hilarity. Known for his fresh takes and quick wit, Pranav delivers a mix of Hindi and English sets that will leave you in stitches. Perfect for a night out filled with laughter and relatability. INR 399 onwards. 4 pm. At Medai – The Stage.