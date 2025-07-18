What’s happening in Chennai: Top picks for this week

July 19 | Akkarai

Calling all XO fans—it’s Chennai’s first-ever tribute night to The Weeknd, featuring his biggest hits, immersive light shows, and an afterparty that swings from global grooves to pure Tamil fire. With over 100 food stalls, neon-lit selfie corners, and late-night street party vibes, this one’s all about sound, spice, and serious dance floor action. INR 300 onwards, from 8 pm. At French village Food Court & Game Zone.