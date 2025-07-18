What’s happening in Chennai: Top picks for this week

July 18 | Mylapore
Experience the energy of classical vocals meeting contemporary beats as Sikkil Gurucharan takes the stage with Jannal Oram, a genre-blending set featuring violin, tabla, keys, bass, and percussion. Presented by LK Charitable Trust, this musical fusion promises a rich, cross-genre soundscape. Entry free. 6.45 pm onwards. At TAG MFAC Auditorium.
July 26 | Anna Nagar
Learn the mindful art of macramé at this beginner-friendly workshop where you’ll craft your own boho-style artcrafts using basic knotting techniques. Step in for a calming, hands-on experience, as you create with natural fibres and take home a piece of decor that’s both personal and stylish. INR 700. 2 pm to 4.30 pm. At Ology Studio.
July 26 | Chetpet
Digital and comedy star Shraddha Jain a.k.a. Aiyyo Shraddha brings her wildly successful show So Mini Things to Chennai for the curtain call. From mini stories to mega laughs, this observational set, brought to life by Livetree Entertainment, is a heartfelt, hilarious ode to Indian family life—served with Shraddha’s signature charm. INR 999 onwards. 7.30 pm onwards. At Sir Mutha Venkatasubba Rao Concert Hall.
July 18 | Kilpauk
Looking for a night of raw emotion, razor-sharp wit, and verse that doesn’t hold back? Swipe Right, Slam Night brings together four bold poets—Akshath, Harshana, Sanjana, and Ekshikaa—for an electric evening of spoken word. Expect heartbreak, humour, sass, and soul served unfiltered in English and Tamil. INR 249. 7.30 pm. At Punch – Unpaid Therapist.
July 23 | Nungambakkam
Step into a world of timeless charm as the city plays host to the unveiling of Boho Goddess—a new jewellery collection that reimagines tradition with a contemporary twist. Experience handcrafted pieces rooted in cultural heritage, yet styled for the modern muse. 3.30 pm to 7 pm. At The Amethyst Store, Khader Nawaz Khan Road.
July 19 | Nungambakkam
Slow down and embrace the glow at Play With Fire, a candle-making workshop that invites you to reconnect with the ancient ritual of flame. As part of The Craftpreneur Series, this hands-on session includes crafting two artisanal candles—one with soothing lavender in a hand-designed cup, and another floral candle with real petals suspended in wax. INR 1,770 (inclusive of materials & GST). 3 pm to 5 pm. At Apparao Galleries.
July 18 | Royapettah
Wardrobe refresh, anyone? The much-awaited annual sale at Amethyst is back, featuring an eclectic range of contemporary and craft-led fashion, textiles, and jewellery. Expect designers like Payal Jain, Anavila, Abraham & Thakore, Yavi, Soham Dave and more—across categories including saris, co-ords, dupattas, menswear, and accessories. Till July 20. INR 2,000 onwards. 11 am to 7.30 pm. At The Folly, Amethyst.
July 19 | Akkarai
Calling all XO fans—it’s Chennai’s first-ever tribute night to The Weeknd, featuring his biggest hits, immersive light shows, and an afterparty that swings from global grooves to pure Tamil fire. With over 100 food stalls, neon-lit selfie corners, and late-night street party vibes, this one’s all about sound, spice, and serious dance floor action. INR 300 onwards, from 8 pm. At French village Food Court & Game Zone.
