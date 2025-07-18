What’s happening in Chennai: Top picks for this week

Music, fashion, art, and more await you this week
What’s happening in Chennai: Top picks for this week
Check out the events in the town for this week

1. Rhythms reimagined

Sikkil Gurucharan
Sikkil Gurucharan

July 18 | Mylapore

Experience the energy of classical vocals meeting contemporary beats as Sikkil Gurucharan takes the stage with Jannal Oram, a genre-blending set featuring violin, tabla, keys, bass, and percussion. Presented by LK Charitable Trust, this musical fusion promises a rich, cross-genre soundscape. Entry free. 6.45 pm onwards. At TAG MFAC Auditorium.

2. Knot your usual

Learn a new craft this week
Learn a new craft this week

July 26 | Anna Nagar

Learn the mindful art of macramé at this beginner-friendly workshop where you’ll craft your own boho-style artcrafts using basic knotting techniques. Step in for a calming, hands-on experience, as you create with natural fibres and take home a piece of decor that’s both personal and stylish. INR 700. 2 pm to 4.30 pm. At Ology Studio.

3. Laugh out loud

Shraddha Jain
Shraddha Jain

July 26 | Chetpet

Digital and comedy star Shraddha Jain a.k.a. Aiyyo Shraddha brings her wildly successful show So Mini Things to Chennai for the curtain call. From mini stories to mega laughs, this observational set, brought to life by Livetree Entertainment, is a heartfelt, hilarious ode to Indian family life—served with Shraddha’s signature charm. INR 999 onwards. 7.30 pm onwards. At Sir Mutha Venkatasubba Rao Concert Hall.

4. Unfiltered verses

Step in for a slam night
Step in for a slam night

July 18 | Kilpauk

Looking for a night of raw emotion, razor-sharp wit, and verse that doesn’t hold back? Swipe Right, Slam Night brings together four bold poets—Akshath, Harshana, Sanjana, and Ekshikaa—for an electric evening of spoken word. Expect heartbreak, humour, sass, and soul served unfiltered in English and Tamil. INR 249. 7.30 pm. At Punch – Unpaid Therapist.

5. Boho revival

From the Boho Goddess collection
From the Boho Goddess collection

July 23 | Nungambakkam

Step into a world of timeless charm as the city plays host to the unveiling of Boho Goddess—a new jewellery collection that reimagines tradition with a contemporary twist. Experience handcrafted pieces rooted in cultural heritage, yet styled for the modern muse. 3.30 pm to 7 pm. At The Amethyst Store, Khader Nawaz Khan Road.

6. Scent & stillness

How about attending a candle workshop?
How about attending a candle workshop?

July 19 | Nungambakkam

Slow down and embrace the glow at Play With Fire, a candle-making workshop that invites you to reconnect with the ancient ritual of flame. As part of The Craftpreneur Series, this hands-on session includes crafting two artisanal candles—one with soothing lavender in a hand-designed cup, and another floral candle with real petals suspended in wax. INR 1,770 (inclusive of materials & GST). 3 pm to 5 pm. At Apparao Galleries.

7. Style steals

From the collection
From the collection

July 18 | Royapettah

Wardrobe refresh, anyone? The much-awaited annual sale at Amethyst is back, featuring an eclectic range of contemporary and craft-led fashion, textiles, and jewellery. Expect designers like Payal Jain, Anavila, Abraham & Thakore, Yavi, Soham Dave and more—across categories including saris, co-ords, dupattas, menswear, and accessories. Till July 20. INR 2,000 onwards. 11 am to 7.30 pm. At The Folly, Amethyst.

8. Starry nights

July 19 | Akkarai

Calling all XO fans—it’s Chennai’s first-ever tribute night to The Weeknd, featuring his biggest hits, immersive light shows, and an afterparty that swings from global grooves to pure Tamil fire. With over 100 food stalls, neon-lit selfie corners, and late-night street party vibes, this one’s all about sound, spice, and serious dance floor action. INR 300 onwards, from 8 pm. At French village Food Court & Game Zone.

For more updates, join/follow our WhatsAppTelegram and YouTube channels.

The Weeknd
Shraddha Jain
Sikkil Gurucharan

Related Stories

No stories found.