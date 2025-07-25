What’s happening in Chennai: Top picks for this week

Wondering how to explore the city this week? Here are some events that is worth attending.
July 25 | Thousand Lights
Designer Varun Chakkilam’s latest collections, Que Sera Sera and Lenora, arrive in the city in a flourish of monsoon pastels, luminous beadwork, and artisanal embroidery. From soft, rain-soaked hues to earthy elegance, these ensembles blur the line between romance and refinement. From INR 95,000. 10.30 am onwards. At Evoluzione, Khadar Nawaz Khan Road.
July 25 | Nungambakkam
Celebrate the spirit of Madras through craft and creativity at this two-day cultural showcase. From block printing and sari draping to soap engraving and rubber stamping, the event features hands-on activities, Madras-themed merchandise, an art café, and more—all in support of the Hastha Foundation. Till July 26. Free entry. 10 am to 7 pm. At Espace 24, Alliance Française of Madras.
July 26 | Royapettah
This women-led curated pop-up features over 35 labels from Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and beyond. From clothing and jewellery to skincare, tarot readings, and a delicious spread of food and beverages—there’s something for every kind of shopper. Free entry. 11 am to 8 pm. At The Folly, Amethyst.
July 25 | Nungambakkam
Basheer fans, this one is for you. Perch theatre is all set to bring back their acclaimed play, Under the Mangosteen Tree (UTMT), an adventurous mix of 10 stories by the iconic Malayalam writer Vaikom Muhammad Basheer. The play is helmed by Rajiv Krishnan. INR 300 onwards.On July 25. 7 pm. On July 26 and 27, 3 pm and 7 pm. At Alliance Française of Madras.
July 26 | Nungambakkam
Enter the meditative world of paper-making in this two-day hands-on workshop that traces the journey from raw pulp to hand-bound book. Learn to form, dry, and personalise sheets of handmade paper, and explore the basics of bookbinding in a calm, creative setting. Till July 27. INR 1,298. 3 pm to 5 pm. At Apparao Galleries.
July 25 | Royapettah
Step into celebration mode at Studio Trioss, where over 30 designers from across India come together under one roof. Whether you’re shopping for the season or looking to refresh your wardrobe, this curated fashion edit promises standout picks for every festive moment. Free entry. 11 am to 7pm. At The Folly, Amethyst, Whites Road.
July 25 | Sangam cinemas
When Velayudham and Dhaya, two strangers from very different worlds, set off on a journey from Nagercoil to Tiruvannamalai, neither expects the road to change them. Maareesan, starring Fahadh Faasil and Vadivelu, unfolds as a soulful, surprising road drama where silence, wit, and revelation steer the wheel. In theatres.
July 25 | Neelankarai
Apparel Manufacturer of India (AMI) returns with the sixth edition of its mega conclave, ADVAIT, bringing together over 250 brands under one roof. From festive wear and nightwear to rainwear and designer shirts, the event serves as a preview of the season’s upcoming trends for retailers across South India. Free entry. At RK Convention Centre, East Coast Road.