What’s happening in Chennai: Top picks for this week

June 7 | Nungambakkam
Step into the world of decoupage at this immersive workshop, where art, memory, and storytelling blend seamlessly. Learn how to layer paper, paint, and textures to craft keepsakes that hold personal meaning — a quiet act of reinvention rooted in 17th-century European traditions. INR 1,770. 3 pm to 5 pm. At Apparao Galleries.
June 6 | Velachery
From bridal beauty secrets to pro hairstyling tips, this three-day beauty and lifestyle fest is pulling out all the stops. Expect live makeovers, product trials, expert-led sessions, and irresistible store discounts for registered guests. Open to all. Till June 8. 2 pm to 8 pm. At the Central Atrium, Phoenix Marketcity.
June 6 | Kodambakkam
Get ready for an unfiltered evening of wit and chaos as Sorabh Pant returns to Chennai with a fresh set for 2025. Expect no-holds-barred takes on everything from parenting and travel to Instagram addiction, with a dash of cricket, school memories, and topical crowd work. INR 399 onwards. 8 pm. At Trinity Studio.
June 8 | Thiruvanmiyur
Artist group Zaravi comes up with a wall mural workshop with a five-hour immersive session for both beginners and seasoned art lovers. The workshop offers hands-on guidance from the team behind some of Tamil Nadu’s most striking murals — all while sharing insider techniques and artistic insights. Snacks included! INR 3,000. 2 pm to 7 pm. At Pagir.
June 8 | Teynampet
Playback singer Mano is back on stage with a soulful live concert featuring nine powerhouse female vocalists from Zee Tamil Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. Accompanied by a six-string orchestra, the evening promises nostalgic hits, fresh renditions, and a full dose of musical magic. INR 590 onwards. From 6 pm. At Kamarajar Arangam.
June 14 | Guindy
To commemorate 20 years of arts-driven social change, NalandaWay Foundation presents Virundhu: A Feast for Change. Enjoy a six-course South Indian menu co-curated by MasterChef judge Rakesh Raghunathan and Chef Balaji Natarajan. Proceeds will go towards empowering children from under-resourced communities through the arts. INR 15,000 per guest. 6.30 pm onwards. At The Apartment, Park Hyatt Chennai.
June 7 | Adyar
Looking for a cosy creative escape? This art journaling session is your sign to slow down and get expressive. The two-hour workshop invites you to turn personal memories into colourful keepsakes using stickers, washi tapes, and all the journaling supplies you’ll need. INR 1,000. 4 pm to 6 pm. At Backyard.
June 6 | AGS Cinemas
When loyalty turns lethal, every alliance is tested. Thug Life follows the intense story of Amaran, adopted by gang leader Rangaraya Sakthivel after a brutal gang war. Years later, a near-fatal betrayal unravels old bonds and sparks a revenge-fuelled reckoning. With Kamal Haasan in the lead and Mani Ratnam at the helm, expect a gripping drama. In theatres.