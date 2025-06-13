What’s happening in Chennai: Top picks for this week

Check out what's brewing in the city.
June 15 | Royapettah
Unleash your inner artist at this watercolour floral painting workshop. Learn the fundamentals of botanical art—from brushwork and colour theory to textures and petal details—with hands-on guidance and demonstrations. Ideal for beginners and art enthusiasts alike. INR 1,800. 3 pm to 6 pm. At Hindustan Trading Company.
June 13 | Velachery
Celebrate the intersection of style, innovation, and expression at Thread X: Fashion & Beyond, an exclusive conclave featuring Hansika Motwani as the chief guest. Designed for young designers, fashion students, and creative minds, this vibrant gathering offers participants the chance to showcase original concepts, connect with peers and professionals. INR 499 onwards. 4 pm. At Palladium Mall.
June 14 | Adyar
Step into the world of fine fragrance with this immersive perfumery workshop. From understanding scent families to crafting your 20ml signature perfume, this hands-on session will refine your olfactory senses and deepen your appreciation for the art of scent. INR 2,500. 3.30 pm to 6.30 pm. At Backyard.
June 14 | Egmore
Step into a world where wonder runs in the blood. Indrajal, the legendary magic show by PC Sorcar (Porush), arrives in Chennai—bringing a century-old legacy of illusions to life. From classic acts first conjured by the iconic PC Sorcar (Senior) to new-age twists by the youngest Sorcar, this spectacle blends tradition, spectacle, and imagination. INR 500 onwards. Till June 29. At 5 pm and 7.15 pm. At Museum Theatre.
June 21 | Chetpet
An evening where music meets purpose, this distinguished concert brings together celebrated musicians in support of Gurukulam and its educational mission. Expect soulful performances, stirring compositions, and a heartfelt celebration of the transformative power of the arts. INR 500 onwards. 6.30 pm onwards. Sir Mutha Venkatasubba Rao Concert Hall.
June 15 | Alwarpet
If you’ve ever wanted therapy via laughter, this show might be for you, as comic Vineeth Srinivasan brings up his stand-up comedy to Chennai. Ungrateful is a hilarious and self-deprecating take on the everyday absurdities of being bothered, unmoisturised, and cut off in traffic—all delivered with Vineeth’s signature wit. INR 499. 6 pm onwards. At Punch - Unpaid Therapist.
June 13 | PVR
The beloved saga takes on a new form as How to Train Your Dragon returns—this time in a visually stunning live-action adaptation. Directed by Dean DeBlois and starring Mason Thames, Nico Parker and Gerard Butler, the film explores the origins of Viking boy Hiccup and his bond with the wounded dragon Toothless. In theatres.
June 15 | Egmore
After a brief pause, Sofar Chennai returns with another intimate evening of live music and soul-stirring performances. Expect a cosy, secret location, a surprise line-up of independent acts, and the warm community vibe Sofar is known for. INR 750. 6.30 pm onwards. Venue revealed post-booking.
