What’s happening in Chennai: Top picks for this week

June 15 | Egmore

After a brief pause, Sofar Chennai returns with another intimate evening of live music and soul-stirring performances. Expect a cosy, secret location, a surprise line-up of independent acts, and the warm community vibe Sofar is known for. INR 750. 6.30 pm onwards. Venue revealed post-booking.

