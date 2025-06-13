What’s happening in Chennai: Top picks for this week

1. Blooms in colour

June 15 | Royapettah

Unleash your inner artist at this watercolour floral painting workshop. Learn the fundamentals of botanical art—from brushwork and colour theory to textures and petal details—with hands-on guidance and demonstrations. Ideal for beginners and art enthusiasts alike. INR 1,800. 3 pm to 6 pm. At Hindustan Trading Company.

2. Threaded futures

June 13 | Velachery

Celebrate the intersection of style, innovation, and expression at Thread X: Fashion & Beyond, an exclusive conclave featuring Hansika Motwani as the chief guest. Designed for young designers, fashion students, and creative minds, this vibrant gathering offers participants the chance to showcase original concepts, connect with peers and professionals. INR 499 onwards. 4 pm. At Palladium Mall.

3. Scents of self

June 14 | Adyar

Step into the world of fine fragrance with this immersive perfumery workshop. From understanding scent families to crafting your 20ml signature perfume, this hands-on session will refine your olfactory senses and deepen your appreciation for the art of scent. INR 2,500. 3.30 pm to 6.30 pm. At Backyard.

4. Legacy of illusion

June 14 | Egmore

Step into a world where wonder runs in the blood. Indrajal, the legendary magic show by PC Sorcar (Porush), arrives in Chennai—bringing a century-old legacy of illusions to life. From classic acts first conjured by the iconic PC Sorcar (Senior) to new-age twists by the youngest Sorcar, this spectacle blends tradition, spectacle, and imagination. INR 500 onwards. Till June 29. At 5 pm and 7.15 pm. At Museum Theatre.

5. Melodies with meaning

June 21 | Chetpet

An evening where music meets purpose, this distinguished concert brings together celebrated musicians in support of Gurukulam and its educational mission. Expect soulful performances, stirring compositions, and a heartfelt celebration of the transformative power of the arts. INR 500 onwards. 6.30 pm onwards. Sir Mutha Venkatasubba Rao Concert Hall.

6. Laugh truths

June 15 | Alwarpet

If you’ve ever wanted therapy via laughter, this show might be for you, as comic Vineeth Srinivasan brings up his stand-up comedy to Chennai. Ungrateful is a hilarious and self-deprecating take on the everyday absurdities of being bothered, unmoisturised, and cut off in traffic—all delivered with Vineeth’s signature wit. INR 499. 6 pm onwards. At Punch - Unpaid Therapist.

7. Wings of wonder

June 13 | PVR

The beloved saga takes on a new form as How to Train Your Dragon returns—this time in a visually stunning live-action adaptation. Directed by Dean DeBlois and starring Mason Thames, Nico Parker and Gerard Butler, the film explores the origins of Viking boy Hiccup and his bond with the wounded dragon Toothless. In theatres.

8. Sounds like home

June 15 | Egmore

After a brief pause, Sofar Chennai returns with another intimate evening of live music and soul-stirring performances. Expect a cosy, secret location, a surprise line-up of independent acts, and the warm community vibe Sofar is known for. INR 750. 6.30 pm onwards. Venue revealed post-booking.

