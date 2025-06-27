What’s happening in Chennai: Top picks for this week

June 29 | Mylapore

One of Chennai’s most anticipated women-led motor events, The Duchess All Women Car Rally, is back, this time with a patriotic twist. Expect a 50–65 km drive, themed under “Jai Hind”, with clues to crack en route. New this year is a special family category and several prizes up for grabs. INR 1,500 per car (includes lunch for 4). Flag-off at 8 am from Hotel Savera.