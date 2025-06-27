What’s happening in Chennai: Top picks for this week

Make your week special with these events in the city
What’s happening in Chennai: Top picks for this week
Take a look at the events for this week

Embrace your weekend with the following events

Wedding sans wedding

June 28 | Royapettah

No bride, no groom—just full-on sangeet mood! Chennai is hosting a “fake wedding” party, which brings all the desi glam without the vows. Expect dhol beats, mehendi, glitter, photobooths, and dance-floor chaos. Dress code: Ethnic slay only. 8 pm onwards. At Café Noci, Express Avenue.

Japanese tales

June 28 | MRC Nagar

Chennai’s underground music scene meets a Japanese twist at this immersive night of vinyl, visuals, and curated cocktails. Hosted by ODÉ and backed by Toki Suntory, the evening features a five-hour genre-blending vinyl set by Unnayana. Expect audio-visual storytelling, minimalist Tokyo-inspired aesthetics, and exclusive small-batch vibes. INR 1,000 onwards. 8 pm onwards. At Library Blu, The Leela Palace.

Scripted legacy

June 27 | Nungambakkam

Step into the bold world of Gothic calligraphy at this immersive three-day workshop. The sessions will introduce participants to the history, structure, and expressive flair of this striking 12th-century script. Till 28 and on July 5. INR 2,124. 3–5 pm (June 27 & 28); 2.30–4.30 pm (July 5). At Apparao Galleries.

Laugh tracks

June 29 | Chetpet

Get ready for sharp punchlines and shameless fibs as Aashish Solanki rolls into Chennai with his all-new stand-up special. Expect a riot of fresh material, cheeky observations, and that signature comic timing that made him a fan favourite. INR 1,000 onwards. 7 pm. At Sir Mutha Venkata Subba Rao Hall.

Stage to screen

June 28 | Kodambakkam

Step into the spotlight with this month-long weekend acting intensive designed for beginners and aspiring performers. Guided by industry professionals, the workshop explores voice, movement, character building, and on-screen presence — ending with your very own monologue performance. Till July 20. INR 18,000. 9 am to 1 pm. At Idam.

Fast lane legacy

June 27 | PVR

A retired Formula One legend returns to the track—not just to relive old glory, but to guide a fiery young racer aiming for the top. As egos clash and engines roar, F1 the Movie, starring Brad Pitt, offers high-octane drama, mentorship, and redemption set against the world’s fastest sport. In theatres.

Crafted contrasts

June 27 | RA Puram

Celebrate the charm of conscious clothing at this curated showcase by Vraj:bhoomi, the Gujarat-based label known for reviving the art of hand-block printing. Expect a thoughtful blend of slow luxury, homegrown textiles and modern silhouettes. On till July 6. INR 3,950 onwards. 10.30 am to 7.30 pm. At The Amethyst Room, Chamiers.

Rally on, ladies

June 29 | Mylapore

One of Chennai’s most anticipated women-led motor events, The Duchess All Women Car Rally, is back, this time with a patriotic twist. Expect a 50–65 km drive, themed under “Jai Hind”, with clues to crack en route. New this year is a special family category and several prizes up for grabs. INR 1,500 per car (includes lunch for 4). Flag-off at 8 am from Hotel Savera.

Brad Pitt
Aashish Solanki
F1 movie

Related Stories

No stories found.