What’s happening in Chennai: Top picks for this week

Embrace your weekend with the following events
June 28 | Royapettah
No bride, no groom—just full-on sangeet mood! Chennai is hosting a “fake wedding” party, which brings all the desi glam without the vows. Expect dhol beats, mehendi, glitter, photobooths, and dance-floor chaos. Dress code: Ethnic slay only. 8 pm onwards. At Café Noci, Express Avenue.
June 28 | MRC Nagar
Chennai’s underground music scene meets a Japanese twist at this immersive night of vinyl, visuals, and curated cocktails. Hosted by ODÉ and backed by Toki Suntory, the evening features a five-hour genre-blending vinyl set by Unnayana. Expect audio-visual storytelling, minimalist Tokyo-inspired aesthetics, and exclusive small-batch vibes. INR 1,000 onwards. 8 pm onwards. At Library Blu, The Leela Palace.
June 27 | Nungambakkam
Step into the bold world of Gothic calligraphy at this immersive three-day workshop. The sessions will introduce participants to the history, structure, and expressive flair of this striking 12th-century script. Till 28 and on July 5. INR 2,124. 3–5 pm (June 27 & 28); 2.30–4.30 pm (July 5). At Apparao Galleries.
June 29 | Chetpet
Get ready for sharp punchlines and shameless fibs as Aashish Solanki rolls into Chennai with his all-new stand-up special. Expect a riot of fresh material, cheeky observations, and that signature comic timing that made him a fan favourite. INR 1,000 onwards. 7 pm. At Sir Mutha Venkata Subba Rao Hall.
June 28 | Kodambakkam
Step into the spotlight with this month-long weekend acting intensive designed for beginners and aspiring performers. Guided by industry professionals, the workshop explores voice, movement, character building, and on-screen presence — ending with your very own monologue performance. Till July 20. INR 18,000. 9 am to 1 pm. At Idam.
June 27 | PVR
A retired Formula One legend returns to the track—not just to relive old glory, but to guide a fiery young racer aiming for the top. As egos clash and engines roar, F1 the Movie, starring Brad Pitt, offers high-octane drama, mentorship, and redemption set against the world’s fastest sport. In theatres.
June 27 | RA Puram
Celebrate the charm of conscious clothing at this curated showcase by Vraj:bhoomi, the Gujarat-based label known for reviving the art of hand-block printing. Expect a thoughtful blend of slow luxury, homegrown textiles and modern silhouettes. On till July 6. INR 3,950 onwards. 10.30 am to 7.30 pm. At The Amethyst Room, Chamiers.
June 29 | Mylapore
One of Chennai’s most anticipated women-led motor events, The Duchess All Women Car Rally, is back, this time with a patriotic twist. Expect a 50–65 km drive, themed under “Jai Hind”, with clues to crack en route. New this year is a special family category and several prizes up for grabs. INR 1,500 per car (includes lunch for 4). Flag-off at 8 am from Hotel Savera.