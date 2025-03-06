Crafts Council of India unveils Tari exhibition in Chennai

In a world dominated by modern fashion, there’s a quiet but resounding celebration of a timeless piece of clothing that has stood as a symbol of grace, heritage, and identity for over 2,000 years — the handloom, handwoven sari. A fabric that transcends generations, the sari embodies the rich cultural legacy of Indic civilisation. Today, it is being rediscovered, reimagined, and reinterpreted by a diverse range of artisans, designers, weavers, and revivalists who are working tirelessly to keep this tradition alive while infusing it with modern flair.

Historians, designers, and couturiers are all working hand in hand with artisans to breathe new life into the sari, often incorporating intricate techniques, embellishments, and textures into these age-old garments. The resulting creations are stunning odes to the looms across India, where these stories truly begin. With every fold and drape, the sari weaves together the stories of ancient traditions and contemporary aesthetics.

The Crafts Council of India (CCI) stands at the forefront of this celebration. The CCI's latest exhibition, titled Tari — a tribute to the loom — features an extraordinary selection of saris, kurtas, dupattas, and yardage, all sourced from the finest looms across India. These 31 collections represent the culmination of the hard work of master weavers, artisans, and designers, fusing ancient techniques with modern design sensibilities.

“The mission of the Crafts Council of India is to sustain and celebrate the incredible crafts of India, ensuring that the skills and creativity of our artisans continue to thrive,” explains Jayasri Samyukta Iyer, an executive committee member of CCI. “We are working toward creating economic opportunities for the artisans and bringing their work into the limelight, offering them a platform where their creativity can shine.”