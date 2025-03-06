Crafts Council of India unveils Tari exhibition in Chennai

In a world dominated by modern fashion, there’s a quiet but resounding celebration of a timeless piece of clothing that has stood as a symbol of grace, heritage, and identity for over 2,000 years — the handloom, handwoven sari. A fabric that transcends generations, the sari embodies the rich cultural legacy of Indic civilisation. Today, it is being rediscovered, reimagined, and reinterpreted by a diverse range of artisans, designers, weavers, and revivalists who are working tirelessly to keep this tradition alive while infusing it with modern flair.
Historians, designers, and couturiers are all working hand in hand with artisans to breathe new life into the sari, often incorporating intricate techniques, embellishments, and textures into these age-old garments. The resulting creations are stunning odes to the looms across India, where these stories truly begin. With every fold and drape, the sari weaves together the stories of ancient traditions and contemporary aesthetics.
The Crafts Council of India (CCI) stands at the forefront of this celebration. The CCI's latest exhibition, titled Tari — a tribute to the loom — features an extraordinary selection of saris, kurtas, dupattas, and yardage, all sourced from the finest looms across India. These 31 collections represent the culmination of the hard work of master weavers, artisans, and designers, fusing ancient techniques with modern design sensibilities.
“The mission of the Crafts Council of India is to sustain and celebrate the incredible crafts of India, ensuring that the skills and creativity of our artisans continue to thrive,” explains Jayasri Samyukta Iyer, an executive committee member of CCI. “We are working toward creating economic opportunities for the artisans and bringing their work into the limelight, offering them a platform where their creativity can shine.”
Founded in 1964 by the pioneering Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay, CCI’s work has been instrumental in preserving India’s rich craft heritage, especially in a rapidly changing world. Kamaladevi’s vision was to ensure that artisans would not just survive but thrive, even as modernity advanced at a fast pace. Her legacy continues through CCI’s tireless efforts to blend ancient craft traditions with contemporary trends.
“This bi-annual textile show brings together the best master weavers, artisans, and designers,” says Jayasri, speaking of CCI’s ongoing work. “It’s a joyful amalgamation of India’s ancient artisanal skills and the creativity of modern designers, which creates a harmonious blend of the past and the present. It’s all about ensuring that the beauty of these handmade textiles reaches a global audience, showing how they can seamlessly fit into contemporary lifestyles.”
For CCI, the process is continuous and meticulous. "Our textile show vertical works throughout the year, researching market trends, selecting artisans, and overseeing the entire process of creation. We want to bring out the finest nuances in handcrafted textiles, ensuring that every piece is a testament to the artistry of its creator."
Handmade textiles have always been an integral part of Indian culture, not just for their beauty but for their practicality and deep connection to communities. “Every piece you’ll experience at the textile show is handmade, unique, and personal to the artisans,” Jayasri says with pride. “These age-old crafts demonstrate creativity, ingenuity, and intelligence. They connect us to our cultural histories and are essential for building a sustainable future."
In an era of rapid technological advancement, with AI at the forefront of the news, Jayasri remains hopeful for the future of handmade crafts. “While technology will continue to evolve, I truly believe the future has immense potential for handmade work. The craftsmanship that goes into every handwoven piece is irreplaceable, and I hope more people will learn to appreciate the beauty and uniqueness of these creations.”
March 7 and 8, 2025, 10 am to 7 pm, at Welcomehotel by ITC Hotels.
