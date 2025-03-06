Vimonisha brings exclusive jewels by Nupur & Shivani to Chennai

As the wedding and festive season approaches, Vimonisha is once again elevating Chennai’s jewellery scene by introducing Jewels by Nupur & Shivani for the first time in the city. Known for its commitment to exclusivity and sophistication, Vimonisha, founded by the visionary mother-daughter duo Vimal Shivdasani and Monisha Gidwani, is thrilled to present a curated collection that blends heritage with contemporary finesse. Monisha shares, “As we launch this stunning collection just in time for the festive and wedding season, it’s all about quiet luxury.”

Jewels by Nupur & Shivani is the creation of two sisters-in-law, Nupur Lohia and Shivani Choudhary, who turned their shared passion for jewellery into a brand that celebrates both artistry and craftsmanship. Each piece they design is more than just an adornment — it tells a story, marks milestones, and embodies the unique journey of the wearer. “Jewellery is not just an accessory; it’s an extension of one’s personality,” says Nupur, capturing the essence of their designs. Their jewellery serves as a tribute to the blend of traditional values and modern elegance, a combination that resonates with a fashion-forward audience like Chennai’s.