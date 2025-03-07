From martial arts to music: Exciting events in Chennai for International Women's Day

Chennai hosts exciting workshops, concerts, and artistic events for International Women's Day. Take a look.
March 8 | Besant Nagar
Step into your power with HAN, a transformative workshop designed exclusively for women. Inspired by the goddesses Hebe, Athena, and Nike—symbols of vitality, wisdom, and triumph—this session blends movement, theatre, and self-exploration.
INR 2,500. 10 am to 1 pm. At Spaces.
March 8 | Injambakkam
Music lovers, get ready! Vineeth Sreenivasan comes with a live concert to the city filled with music, nostalgia, and heartfelt melodies. Known for his soulful voice and captivating performances, he promises a night of pure musical magic that will leave the audience spellbound.
INR 999 onwards. 6 pm. At VGP Universal Kingdom.
March 9 | Injambakkam
Here’s your chance to experience the ancient world of Kalaripayattu, one of the oldest martial arts, in this introductory workshop led by Subhashree Parthasarathy. Learn fundamental stances, kicks, and fluid movements inspired by nature while enhancing focus, agility, and self-awareness.
INR 700. 10:30 am to 12 pm. At Hibiscus Café.
March 8 | Mylapore
Celebrate International Women’s Day with an artistic twist! Dive into a neon art party, where bold colours and glowing creativity take center stage.Paint a glow in the dark and enjoy a complimentary drink during this party.
INR 800. 6 pm to 7 pm. At The Art Hive.
March 8 | Periyamet
Get ready for a night of electrifying music as acclaimed composer D Imman takes the stage for a live concert in Chennai. From soul-stirring melodies to high-energy hits, experience the magic of his iconic soundtracks in an unforgettable performance.
INR 999 onwards. 6.30 pm onwards. At Nehru Indoor Stadium.
March 7 | Royapettah
Discover timeless craftsmanship at Shades of India’s Garden collection, now available at exclusive prices. From elegant saris and breezy tops to handcrafted accessories and home décor, this showcase offers a treasure trove of exquisite designs.
On till March 8. Prices start at INR 600 onwards. 11 am to 7.30 pm. At The Folly, Amethyst.
March 7 | Nungambakkam
Unleash your creativity at this immersive collage workshop celebrating the artistic legacies of Frida Kahlo and Amrita Sher-Gil. Led by Sita Mahan, the session invites participants to reflect on these trailblazing women in art history while crafting their own inspired pieces.
INR 2,950. 7 pm to 9 pm. At Apparao Galleries.
March 7 | PVR
In a daring mission to colonise the icy world of Niflheim, Mickey 17, an ‘expendable’ crew member, faces a cycle of death and rebirth. This gripping sci-fi thriller named Mickey 17 with Robert Pattinson as the lead, explores identity, survival, and the cost of human exploration.
In theatres.
March 7 | Alwarpet
Celebrate Women’s Day with a refreshing women’s wellness brunch at Colony. Indulge in a globally inspired brunch, enjoy a wellness consultation with expert Aishwarya Murali, and take home exciting gift vouchers.
Till March 8. 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm. At Colony, The Raintree St. Mary’s.
March 8 | Velachery
This Women’s Day, experience the electrifying energy of EL FÉ as the powerhouse vocal group takes center stage in the city. Founded by Roe Vincent, EL FÉ has mesmerized audiences worldwide, collaborating with music legends and performing at iconic global events.
6 pm onwards. At Phoenix Marketcity, Chennai.