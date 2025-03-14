What’s happening in Chennai: Top picks for this week

Chennai plays host to multiple events this week. Here are some of the events to look forward to.
March 15 | Besant Nagar
Step up your vocal game with an exclusive masterclass led by Sachin Shankor Mannath, a renowned vocal coach and film composer. Learn essential warm-up techniques, expert film song breakdowns, and get personalised voice analysis and feedback to refine your singing skills. 4 pm to 6 pm. At Theia Institute of Vocal Arts.
March 16 | Kodambakkam
Discover the beauty of Indian sign language at this interactive workshop. Led by experts, this session will break myths, teach essential signs, and help you connect with the deaf community. INR 999. 11 am - 2 pm. At Idam— The Art & Cultural Space.
March 15 | Royapettah
Madras Market by Dreamcatcher Events is organising a one-day shopping extravaganza. Explore 35+ women-led homegrown brands from Tamil Nadu, offering trendy fashion, dazzling jewellery, stylish accessories, home décor, skincare, and even tarot card readings. Entry free. 11 am to 8 pm. At The Folly, Amethyst.
March 14 | Nandanam
Get ready for a wildest Holi bash in Chennai, Rang De – The Big Bang Holi 2025, a high-energy festival, packed with music, vibrant colours, and electrifying performances. Additionally, get a chance to meet and greet Sunny Leone and Dilip Joshi (Jethalal)! INR 310 onwards. 9 am onwards. At YMCA.
March 14 | Anna Nagar
Discover the soothing art of crochet in this beginner-friendly workshop. Whether you’re a complete novice or looking to refine your skills, this hands-on session will guide you in crafting beautiful handmade pieces. INR 1,250. 10.30 am to 1 pm. At Ology Studio.
March 16 | Besant Nagar
Looking for a loyal companion? Here’s your chance to adopt a furry friend and give them the loving home they deserve. Meet adorable rescue pets, connect with animal lovers, and make a difference. At 4.15 pm. At Edward Elliot’s Beach.
March 16 | Adyar
Unlock your inner creativity at this interactive art therapy workshop, designed to help you express, explore, and unwind through artistic mediums. Led by psychologist and certified art therapy practitioner Nikitha, this two-hour session blends creativity with mindfulness for a fun and meaningful experience. INR 800. 3 pm to 5 pm. At Backyard.
March 14 | Mayajaal
The Diplomat is a gripping thriller that revolves around Deputy High Commissioner J P Singh, who is thrown into a crisis when a mysterious woman barges into the Indian High Commission in Islamabad, claiming to be an Indian citizen. As he navigates political intrigue and hidden agendas, the truth could change everything. In theatres.
March 14 | Velachery
Celebrate the festival of colours with the stars of movie Diesel! Join Harish Kalyan, Athulya Ravi, director Shanmugam Muthusamy, and music director Dhibu Ninan Thomas for an evening of music and cinematic thrills. Open to all. 6 pm onwards. At Phoenix Marketcity.