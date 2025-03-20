What’s happening in Chennai: Top picks for this week

Here's what you can expect from this week in Chennai.
March 21 | Nungambakkam
Get ready for a Telugu musical takeover as Jammers set the stage on fire in Chennai. Experience a night of iconic and trending Telugu hits and high-energy performances, along with some delicious food and signature cocktails. INR 499 onwards. 7 pm onwards. At Hard Rock Cafe.
March 23 | Chetpet
Zakir Khan is back with Papa Yaar, a heartwarming and hilarious take on the father-son dynamic. Blending humour, nostalgia, and poetic charm, he unravels the unspoken emotions and relatable quirks of Indian dads. INR 1,299. 7 pm. At Sir Mutha Venkatasubba Rao Concert Hall.
March 23 | Thousand Lights
Designer Archana Jaju is showcasing her latest collection Ocean in Chennai this weekend. Inspired by the beauty of underwater life, this collection brings hand-painted designs on luxurious chanderi, organza, and silk, featuring endangered marine species like the green sea turtle and North Atlantic right whale. 11 am to 7 pm. At Collage.
March 21 | Anna Nagar
Unleash your creativity at this hands-on soap making workshop. Learn to craft beautiful, handmade soaps using natural ingredients, perfect for self-care or gifting. Whether you’re a beginner or a DIY enthusiast, this workshop can be your gateway to the art of soap making. INR 1,350. 10.30 am to 1 pm. At Ology studio.
March 21 | OMR
Savour the true essence of Thailand in the city with Tasteful tales of Thailand food fest, crafted by celebrity Chef Vina in collaboration with the Royal Thai Consulate-General. From zesty Tom yum soup to indulgent Mango sticky rice, experience a culinary adventure straight from the Land of Smiles. INR 2400++ per person. On till March 27, 7 pm to 11 pm. At Café-G, Holiday Inn Chennai.
March 23 | Thoraipakkam
Praveen Kumar returns with 8, his eigth stand-up special inspired by Superstar Rajinikanth. Just like Baasha’s iconic chapters, Praveen unfolds eight uproarious stories from different phases of his life. INR 800 onwards. 4 pm. At APL Global School auditorium.
March 27 | PVR
Kaali, a devoted family man and humble store owner, hides a perilous secret—his ties to a ruthless crime network. As his mysterious mission unfolds, the lines between duty, deception, and danger blur. Starring Vikram and SJ Suryah, Veera Dheera Sooran: Part 2 is a gripping action thriller packed with intrigue and high-octane drama. In theatres.
March 23 | Besant Nagar
Celebrate strength, health, and empowerment at the World Women’s Day Run 2025. Whether you’re racing for fun, fitness, or a cause, there’s a run for everyone—from 1K to 10K challenges. Join the movement and make every stride count! INR 500 onwards. 5 am to 7.30 am. At Olcott Memorial Higher Secondary School.
March 22 | Velachery
Get ready for an evening where music transcends boundaries, emotions flow through melodies, and rhythm electrifies the air as band Vihara takes the stage this weekend. Open to all. 6.30 pm onwards. At Central Atrium, Phoenix Marketcity.