What’s happening in Chennai: Top picks for this week

Wondering what to do this week in Chennai? Here are some options to choose from
April 1 | Royapettah
Celebrate Hello Kitty’s 50th anniversary and péro’s 15-year journey with Hello péro, a one-of-a-kind collaboration blending Japanese Harajuku street style with intricate Indian craftsmanship.
Till April 3 . 11 am to 7.30 pm. At The Folly, Amethyst.
March 30 | Nungambakkam
Join The improv jam, a fun-filled theatre celebration hosted by The Little Theatre. Whether you’re a seasoned performer or a first-time improviser, this is your chance to learn, perform, and connect with the theatre community.
INR 300 (includes entry, snack & drink). 4 pm– 6 pm. At The Little Theatre.
March 29 | Nandanam
Get ready for an electrifying night as KYN LIVE brings a fusion music concert. Experience the powerhouse performances of Andrea Jeremiah, Pradeep Kumar, Asal Kolaar, and Paal Dabba in a genre-blending spectacle. This high-energy musical extravaganza, promises an unforgettable evening of rhythm, rap, and melody.
INR 1,099 onwards. From 6.30 pm onwards. At YMCA Grounds.
March 28 | Kotturpuram & Anna Nagar
Indulge in a global dessert adventure with Around the world in 8 Tres Leches. From Belgium’s rich chocolatey twist to India’s saffron-infused Kesar pista delight, each variation of this Latin American classic offers a cultural explosion of flavours.
Till March 31. INR 700 for two. 11 am onwards. At Delish.
March 30 | ECR
Step into a world of tangy flavours and time-honoured traditions at The sacred art of pickle making. From nostalgic homemade recipes to global pickling techniques, this immersive experience offers live demos, storytelling, and hands-on workshops—including painting your own pickle jar.
Free Entry. From 10 am onwards. At Hibiscus Café.
March 28 | AGS Cinemas
Watch Mohanlal as he returns in the epic Lucifer sequel, L2: Empuraan. Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, the movie focusses on how Kerala is caught in a storm of power struggles after five years of the Khureshi-Ab’Raam revelation.
In theatres.
March 28 | Muttukadu
Celebrate the spirit of Ugadi with a cultural extravaganza. This year’s highlight is the Mathuri Dance from Telangana. Experience the festival’s rich traditions, vibrant folk artistry, and the essence of the Telugu and Kannada New Year in a truly immersive setting.
Free with museum entry.On till March 30. 11.30 am, 12.30 pm, 3.30 pm, & 4.30 pm. At DakshinaChitra Museum.
March 28 | Nungambakkam
Join art historian and curator Susan Thottan Athi for an insightful talk exploring environmental loss, cultural erosion, and the role of art in preserving what is at risk of disappearing. This session delves into how artistic practices serve as ecological testimonies.
Open to all. 5.30 pm. At Apparao Galleries.
March 29 | Velachery
Experience an evening of soulful melodies as Sublahshini takes the stage with her evocative tunes. Known for the hit Golden Sparrow from Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam and the high-energy Kissik from Pushpa 2, her music is a journey through stories and emotions.
6:30 PM onwards. At Phoenix Marketcity.
March 29 | Nungambakkam
Celebrate Trans Day of Visibility with a powerful evening of storytelling, art, and dialogue. Amma’s Pride presents the first-ever Path to Pride impact event, featuring a special performance by lyricist Jay, an award-winning documentary screening, an intimate workshop, and an interactive art experience.
Free entry. 4 pm to 8 pm. At Alliance Française.