What’s happening in Chennai: Top picks for this week

May 17 | Anna Nagar
Spend a heartwarming afternoon at Art With Dogs, where creativity meets canine charm. Join fellow pet lovers for a relaxed painting session, complete with wagging tails, coffee brews, and feel-good vibes. Whether you’re an artist or a dog parent, this one’s for you.
INR 1,200. 11 am. At Cafe Manana.
May 17 | Alwarpet
Ashwin Srinivas is all set to send the audience into peals of laughter with his sharp wit, relatable family anecdotes, and side-splitting travel tales. With his signature humour on dating and life’s quirks, this comedy special promises to keep you laughing all night long.
INR 399. 9 pm. At Medai – The Stage.
May 18 | Kodambakkam
Step into an evening of carefree fun with Happy Tribe’s community jam! Expect lively music, playful games, light-hearted activities, and cheerful conversations in an intimate setting designed to uplift your spirits.
INR 499. 6 pm to 8.30 pm. At IDAM – The Space.
May 18 | Alwarpet
Brace yourself for a hilarious reality check as Anmol Garg brings Corporate Majdoor, a stand-up special packed with sharp punchlines, office-life anecdotes, and painfully funny truths about the corporate grind. If you’ve ever cursed Excel sheets or endured soul-crushing meetings, this one hits home.
INR 399 onwards. 8.30 pm. At Medai – The Stage.
May 17 | Shollinganallur
Get ready for an electrifying night as Chennai turns up the volume with an unforgettable EDM experience. With Harsh Nisar headlining, and supporting acts by DJ Tap, DJ Lowki, and more, expect high-octane beats, wild energy, and a summer party to remember.
4 pm onwards. At The Palomar by Crossway.
May 17 | Mayajaal multiplex
Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) returns for one last high-octane adventure in Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning. As old foes resurface and the stakes hit unprecedented heights, every choice leads to a pulse-pounding finale. Brace yourself for explosive action and an emotional farewell to an iconic hero.
In theatres.
May 17 | ECR
From thought-provoking talks and heritage walks to immersive storytelling workshops and open-air painting sessions, experience South India’s rich traditions through fresh eyes ahead of International Museum Day.
Till June 1. Time varies as per the events. At DakshinaChitra Museum.
May 17 | Nungambakkam
Tap into your inner world with Interior Mindscapes, a hands-on mixed media workshop designed to explore memory, emotion, and imagination. Using found objects and personal keepsakes, this creative session offers a reflective afternoon of intuitive storytelling and artistic expression.
INR 1,770. 3 pm to 5 pm. At Apparao Galleries.