What’s happening in Chennai: Top picks for this week

May 25 | Kodambakkam

Dive into the vibrant world of Tamil folk traditions with a Parai workshop led by Sharath, a seasoned artiste with over two decades of experience. This interactive session touch base with traditional artforms like Devarattam, Karagattam, Paraiyattam, Oyilattam, and Silambam.

INR 999. 10 am to 1 pm. At IDAM – The Art and Cultural Space.