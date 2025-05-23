What’s happening in Chennai: Top picks for this week

Here are some events happening around the city that you might want to check out.
May 24 | Alwarpet
Popular stand-up comedian Anirban Dasgupta is in town with his new comedy special Cry daddy where he talks everything about parenthood and the battle against school fees. Get ready to spend an evening of laughter with Anirban.
INR 499 onwards. 7 pm. At Medai – The Stage, Alwarpet.
May 25 | Kodambakkam
Dive into the vibrant world of Tamil folk traditions with a Parai workshop led by Sharath, a seasoned artiste with over two decades of experience. This interactive session touch base with traditional artforms like Devarattam, Karagattam, Paraiyattam, Oyilattam, and Silambam.
INR 999. 10 am to 1 pm. At IDAM – The Art and Cultural Space.
May 23 | Chetpet
Challenging the idea of a conventional gallery, Coalescence brings together contemporary artworks and curated objects in a shared space. Curated by Jitha Karthikeyan, the exhibition features five Indian artists whose works explore harmony through contrast—where art, design, and identity intersect in surprising and thoughtful ways.
Open to all. Till June 20. 11 am to 9 pm. At The House of Klothberg.
May 25 | Anna Nagar
Get your hands muddy at this Lippan art workshop. Learn this folk art form from Kutch using mirrors and clay to craft your own textured wall piece in a guided setting.This workshop is suitable for beginners as well.
INR 1,699. 2 pm to 5 pm. At Burgerman.
May 24 | Velachery
Simon Anandh Raj brings a refreshingly honest take to the stage with Life Is a Joke—a comedy special that turns anxiety, adulting, and daily chaos into laugh-out-loud moments. Expect a mix of punchlines and personal truths that are as cathartic as they are hilarious.
Till May 25. INR 299. 7 pm (May 24) 9 pm (May 25). At Kora Karnival.
May 24 | Anna Nagar
Unleash your inner textile artist at this new-gen hoop embroidery workshop. Whether you’re a total beginner or a curious crafter, this session blends traditional techniques with fresh, modern designs. No prior experience required, just a flair for creativity.
INR 1,350. 10.30 am to 1.30 pm. At Ology Studio.
May 25 | Broadway
Step into the layered past of one of Chennai’s oldest arterial roads with this early morning heritage walk. Led by Ashmitha Athreya, the walk uncovers Broadway’s rich tapestry of commerce, architecture, and everyday life—offering rare insights into a quieter, storied version of the bustling thoroughfare.
INR 700. 6.30 am to 8.30 am. Assemble in front of Porwal Opticians.
May 23 | Mayajaal
In Ace, a gritty thriller, Vijay Sethupathi stars as Kannan, a man in pursuit of a new beginning abroad. But his journey takes a dark turn as he’s pulled into a treacherous underworld. Caught in a high-risk heist, Kannan must battle betrayal and fate in a game where every move could behis last.
In theatres.