What’s happening in Chennai: Top picks for this week

Here are a few events that you can check out for the weekend.
May 30 | Nungambakkam
Relive the raw energy of Sunset Strip with a blazing tribute to Guns N’ Roses by Medium Rare. From Sweet Child O’ Mine to Paradise City, expect soaring solos, gritty vocals, and pure rock nostalgia at its loudest and liveliest.
INR 499. 9 pm onwards. At Hard Rock Cafe.
June 1 | Vanagaram
Strut alongside your furry companion at this dog walkathon! Wag & Walk 2025 will be a heartwarming evening of wagging tails, community vibes, and paw-sitive action—every step helps pups in need, and every registration comes with a special pet kit.
INR 499 (pet + parent). 4 pm to 8 pm. At Vedanta Academy.
May 31 | Kovalam
Catch the waves, toss the ball, and tuck into endless slices at this sun-soaked beach day for all ages. With surfing sessions, beach volleyball, and unlimited pizzas, this programme conducted in collaboration with Baracuda Surf Club, will be a perfect mix of sport and fun.
INR 2,900. 3 pm to 7 pm. At Blue Flag Beach.
May 31 | Mylapore
From hip-hop beats to heartfelt ballads and bursts of comedy, ROTARA brings a lively mix of music and mirth to the stage—all in support of a noble cause. Catch powerhouse acts like ADK, Sublahshini, and comic Nesan David in this fundraiser event.
From INR 300. 6 pm onwards. At Mylapore Fine Arts Club.
May 30 | ECR
Step into the world of India’s rare and beautiful birds through the eyes of celebrated wildlife illustrator Suresh Ragavan. His solo exhibition, Brushstrokes of Endemic Echoes captures the essence of avian life in the Western Ghats, blending artistic detail with ecological storytelling. Included with museum entry.
Till June 2. 10 am to 6 pm (weekends till 7 pm). At Kadambari Gallery, DakshinaChitra Museum.
May 30 | Nungambakkam
Reconnect with nature and memory at a soulful two-day watercolour workshop led by celebrated artist Dilip Kumar. Designed for creatives and quiet seekers alike, this hands-on session explores emotional landscapes through paint, inviting participants to capture the poetry of place with their brushstrokes.
Till May 31. INR 1,770. 3 pm to 5 pm. At Apparao Galleries.
May 31 | Adyar
Dive into the world of surrealism with artist Tanuja Ramani in this expressive black-and-white art workshop. From symbolic sketches to hand-painted tees, totes, or posters, you’ll explore shading, cross-hatching, and the art of turning dreams into inked realities.
INR 700. 5 pm to 7 pm. At Backyard.
May 30 | PVR
When kung fu prodigy Li Fong lands in New York, he finds more than just culture shock — he finds a new challenge in the world of karate. With mentorship from Mr Han and Daniel LaRusso, Karate Kid: Legends blends east-meets-west action, heart, and high-stakes competition in this spirited sequel.
In theatres.