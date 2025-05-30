What’s happening in Chennai: Top picks for this week

May 30 | ECR

Step into the world of India’s rare and beautiful birds through the eyes of celebrated wildlife illustrator Suresh Ragavan. His solo exhibition, Brushstrokes of Endemic Echoes captures the essence of avian life in the Western Ghats, blending artistic detail with ecological storytelling. Included with museum entry.

Till June 2. 10 am to 6 pm (weekends till 7 pm). At Kadambari Gallery, DakshinaChitra Museum.