What’s happening in Chennai: Top picks for this week

If you are looking to enjoy the weekend but don't know how to, then our curated list might help you. Take a look and discover some interesting events happening in the city this week.
November 1 | Kilpauk
Escape the everyday bustling with a festival dedicated to feeling better. This Wellness Weekend brings together experts for sessions in aerial flow and acro yoga, alongside thought-provoking workshops like conscious dating. Enjoy artisanal hampers and vegan food in an atmosphere of meaningful connection and calm. Till November 2. INR 750 onwards. 9 am to 6 pm. At Chennai Yoga Studio.
October 31 | T Nagar
Forget the typical celebration and experience a destination kutcheri right here in Chennai. This three-day dance festival, Mahal, promises a cultural difference, bringing together diverse performances and styles in a grand setting. It would be your chance to witness the best in Indian dance artistry. Till November 2. INR 350 onwards. From 10.30 am. At Sri Krishna Gana Sabha.
November 2 | Alwarpet
Don’t miss Badava Gopi’s hilarious stand-up special, Gopi Funchurian. Experience his masterful mimicry and a performance packed with funny jokes and impressions that promise to be a rib-tickling delicacy. Come ready to laugh at this energetic Tamil comedy show. INR 499 onwards. 3.30 pm. At Medai - The Stage.
November 6 | Royapettah
Explore NETE’s Holiday Edit, arriving for the first time in Chennai. This pop-up brings a curated collection of sustainable, slow-made, and ethical clothing and accessories. Discover a thoughtful edit of handcrafted brands, chic holiday looks, and stylish easy everyday wear that blends artisanal tradition with modern design. Till November 7. 11 am to 8 pm. At The Folly, Amethyst.
October 31 | Egmore
Experience Cinderella: A Pop Fairy Tale, a modern musical adaptation presented by the Madras Musical Association (MMA). This production offers a fresh twist on the classic story, integrating contemporary pop music, engaging choreography, and featuring the popular MMA Choir with a live band. Till November 1. INR 1,000 onwards. 7 pm. At Museum Theatre.
November 2 | Ashok Nagar
Celebrate the Tamil cinema stories that live within you at Uraiyadal, a Kollywood-themed costume party. Come dressed as a character from cinema that stayed with you, perhaps someone you saw a bit of yourself in. This edition journeys into the heart of Vada Chennai—come talk and live cinema. INR 99. 3 pm onwards. At Arangam Art Space.
October 31 | Mayajaal
Catch Aaryan, if you are in the mood for thrillers. Witness the tense hunt for a struggling writer who publicly announces his plan to commit the perfect crime. As his methodically planned killing spree begins, the police race against time to stop his real-life fiction. In theatres.
October 31 | Royapettah
Explore the best of everything handcrafted at BARO Market in Chennai, featuring over 20 curated brands. Discover unique, artisanal items across fashion, home goods, and everyday living, with labels like Homeland Elegies, Melo, and Red Lotus Stories. From 2 pm to 8 pm (October 31); 11 am to 8 pm (November 1 and 2). At The Folly, Amethyst.