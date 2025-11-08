What’s happening in Chennai: Top picks for this week

Explore Chennai's vibrant week: From acting workshops to culinary delights
Don't miss these events
Don't miss these eventsSUSHANTNIMBARE

Here's a list of what you can expect from the city this week.

1. Acting arena

Unleash your inner actor
Unleash your inner actor

November 8 | Injambakkam

Join the fun and energetic Anyone Can Act workshop, perfect for anyone regardless of experience. Instructed by acting trainer and performer Dhinesh Kumar, this session requires nothing but your curiosity and energy. Experience creativity through movements and activities. Till November 9. 10 am to 1 pm. At Arena - The Art Experience.

2. Chai expressions

Sip, paint, repeat
Sip, paint, repeat

November 9 | Adyar

Treat yourself to an Art & Chai morning, a soul-soothing session of colours, tea, and quiet expression. The experience is entirely pressure-free: simply paint what you feel. It doesn’t matter whether you’re an experienced artist or just looking to unwind. INR 700 (inclusive of GST, materials, and a beverage). 11.30 am - 1.30 pm. Backyard.

3. Experiential feast

Food for your soul
Food for your soulSUSHANTNIMBARE

November 14 | Alwarpet

Mumbai’s acclaimed Ekaa makes its Chennai debut with a two-day culinary pop-up. The collaboration features a specially curated eight-course tasting menu, available in both vegetarian and non-vegetarian formats. Complementing the meal are signature cocktail pairings from Ekaa’s award-winning bar programme, Dwadash. Till November 15. INR 5,999 ++. From 7.30 pm onwards. At The Raintree.

4. Shopping spree

From the new edit
From the new edit

November 8 | Royapettah

Don’t miss The Monsoon Edit by The Dreamcatcher Events, a curated pop-up featuring over 30 Tamil Nadu-based brands. You can shop for a diverse range of products, including cosy fashion, bespoke jewellery, handbags, home décor, and stationery, all under one roof. There will also be food, beverages, and even tarot reading available. Free entry. 11 am to 8 pm. At The Folly, Amethyst.

5. Soulful celebration

November 9 | Royapettah

Celebrate the glorious 20-year musical journey of Haricharan, one of South Indian cinema’s most loved voices, in this special concert presented by O2 Events. The stage will feature Haricharan’s soulful renditions, mesmerising vocals from Sireesha Bhagavathula, and the peppy fusion beats of the phenomenal Drums Kumaran Collective. INR 500 onwards. 6.30 pm. At Music Academy.

6. Adrenaline rush

Asal Kolaar
Asal Kolaar

November 8 | Velachery

Get ready for Drift Night and Car Meet 2, an adrenaline-fuelled automotive spectacle that transforms Chennai into a motorsport arena. This evening will feature professional drift demonstrations, and a display of over 100 supercars and luxury vehicles, among others. The event also features live music from rapper Asal Kolaar and other performers, plus a thrilling drift taxi ride-along experience. INR 1,199. 7 pm to 10 pm. L2 & L3 Palladium Parking, Phoenix Marketcity.

7. Turn up the tunes

November 8 | Nungambakkam

Catch Krishna McKenzie and his band Emergence live for an electrifying night of music in the city. Expect a high-energy performance filled with rock, rhythm, and raw energy that promises to be an engaging experience. 8 pm onwards. At Hard Rock Cafe Chennai.

8. Hunter’s quest

Predator: Badlands
Predator: Badlands

November 7 | PVR

The new film in the series, Predator: Badlands, flips the franchise’s premise by making the alien Yautja the main character. It follows Dek, a young Predator outcast from his clan, who finds an unlikely ally in a synthetic human on a treacherous journey to find the ultimate adversary on a remote planet. In theatres.

Related Stories

No stories found.