What’s happening in Chennai: Top picks for this week

November 8 | Royapettah

Don’t miss The Monsoon Edit by The Dreamcatcher Events, a curated pop-up featuring over 30 Tamil Nadu-based brands. You can shop for a diverse range of products, including cosy fashion, bespoke jewellery, handbags, home décor, and stationery, all under one roof. There will also be food, beverages, and even tarot reading available. Free entry. 11 am to 8 pm. At The Folly, Amethyst.