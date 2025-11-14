From The Beatles to Bill Withers, this pianist will take us through a nostalgia-soaked morning of music this weekend

It’s not every day that a night out at a house party changes the course of your life, but for this pianist, it did. At 10 years old, sitting wide-eyed in his hometown of Thiruvananthapuram, Siddharth Kumar watched a group of musicians light up a house party, which made him ask his parents for keyboard lessons. “It’s quite ironic,” he laughs. “Usually it’s the parents pushing the kids into music. Mine was a flip-side kind of situation.”

Head to this soulful morning set by Siddharth Kumar in Chennai

This weekend, Siddharth, who’s been part of Chennai’s independent music scene for over a decade, will take the stage for a solo piano set titled The Piano Man. The performance promises to hit all the right notes, from The Beatles to Bill Withers, Elton John to Coldplay, and Michael Jackson to Jack Johnson.

For Siddharth, live music has always been the beating heart of his journey. “Live performances, all the way,” he says, recalling the early days of Chennai’s indie scene. “From Junkyard Groove to Panatella, Morrisson Avenue, and more, the scene was overflowing with talent. I’m very pleased today to be associated with these absolute legends who paved the way for many musicians in town.” It’s that spirit of community and connection that continues to shape his sound.