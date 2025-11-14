From The Beatles to Bill Withers, this pianist will take us through a nostalgia-soaked morning of music this weekend

It’s not every day that a night out at a house party changes the course of your life, but for this pianist, it did. At 10 years old, sitting wide-eyed in his hometown of Thiruvananthapuram, Siddharth Kumar watched a group of musicians light up a house party, which made him ask his parents for keyboard lessons. “It’s quite ironic,” he laughs. “Usually it’s the parents pushing the kids into music. Mine was a flip-side kind of situation.”
This weekend, Siddharth, who’s been part of Chennai’s independent music scene for over a decade, will take the stage for a solo piano set titled The Piano Man. The performance promises to hit all the right notes, from The Beatles to Bill Withers, Elton John to Coldplay, and Michael Jackson to Jack Johnson.
For Siddharth, live music has always been the beating heart of his journey. “Live performances, all the way,” he says, recalling the early days of Chennai’s indie scene. “From Junkyard Groove to Panatella, Morrisson Avenue, and more, the scene was overflowing with talent. I’m very pleased today to be associated with these absolute legends who paved the way for many musicians in town.” It’s that spirit of community and connection that continues to shape his sound.
“My heart has always been in old-school blues and rock ’n’ roll,” Siddharth says. “Recently, I’ve found myself drawn to more electronic music, which has given me a fascinating perspective on my production projects.”
His upcoming set, The Piano Man, a nod to Billy Joel, channels both nostalgia and reinvention. “The set will be a mix of vintage and retro songs, rendered acoustically,” he explains. “An old friend and musical compadre, Salwin Alfred a.k.a. Alfie from Chennai’s very own band, Subject To Change, is joining in the set, adding some wonderful reharmonisations to my arrangements.”
And there’s more in store. “This one’s going to be interesting for sure,” he teases. “I have a few surprise guests joining me on the set, and we may do a new original (or two).”
As for what’s next, the pianist laughs. “This live music season’s on like Donkey Kong! I’ve got gigs lined up every weekend all the way through next year.”
Rs 499 onwards. On November 15, 11 am onwards. At Kat & Kin Coffee Roasters, Neelankarai.
