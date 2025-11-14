What’s happening in Chennai: Top picks for this week

November 15 | Anna Nagar

Are you planning to hop onto a therapeutic hobby? Then this knitting workshop might be what you are looking for. Unwind your mind and unleash your creativity at this intensive workshop. Learn the fundamentals of this relaxing craft and create something beautiful and cosy with your hands. Till November 16. INR 1,400 (AI). 10.30 am to 1.30 pm. At Ology Studio.