What’s happening in Chennai: Top picks for this week

What are your plans for the weekend? Here are a few events that you can take a cue from.
November 15 | Triplicane
Unlock the passionate rhythms of Flamenco with guitarist Martín Złotnicki in this interactive workshop focusing on three essential palos: Alegría, Bulería, and Tangos. Participants will dive into the compás (rhythmic structure) through hands-on palmas (clapping) and rhythmic exercises, learning to internalise the genre’s beat. No prior experience needed. INR 1,500. 11 am to 2 pm. At Rajalakshmi Auditorium, Musee Musical.
November 16 | RA Puram
Witness the Chennai premiere of Thol Talkies, a performance film by the contemporary Tamil music collective, Uru Paanar. The 60-minute movie blends poetic storytelling, performance, and instrument reconstruction, all inspired by the ancient Tamil text Tolkappiyam. The event includes the screening and a special exhibit of the revived, custom-made instruments. INR 480 onwards. 6 pm and 7.45 pm. At Tagore Film Centre NFDC.
November 15 | Anna Nagar
Are you planning to hop onto a therapeutic hobby? Then this knitting workshop might be what you are looking for. Unwind your mind and unleash your creativity at this intensive workshop. Learn the fundamentals of this relaxing craft and create something beautiful and cosy with your hands. Till November 16. INR 1,400 (AI). 10.30 am to 1.30 pm. At Ology Studio.
November 16 | Nungambakkam
Koothadi Collectives’ hit show, Clowns in the Hospital is back for a night of chaotic fun. This prescription-strength dose of laughter features a bizarre bunch—the doctor, the patient, the attender, and other twisted clowns—all on a mission to treat your mind. INR 350. 7 pm. At Alliance Française de Madras.
November 15 | Egmore
Prepare for an evening of pure musical alchemy as guitar virtuoso Sutej Singh brings his instrumental storytelling to the city as part of his Restless-Relentless India Tour. Known for creating a unique sound that transcends genres, this would be more than a concert. Expect to travel on a journey through powerful rhythms and intricate melodies. INR 499 onwards. 7 pm onwards. At The Madras Taproom.
November 14 | Kodambakkam
Catch comedian Deepak Mohan performing his solo show, Irony Man, live. This would be a Manglish show, with around 80 per cent of the content in Malayalam. Come enjoy the truth bombs and sharp humour as Deepak analyses his own life choices and experiences. INR 299 onwards. 8 pm. At Trinity Studio Chennai.
November 15 | T Nagar
Explore the captivating past of Chennai’s bustling commercial hub on this heritage walk led by Ashmitha Athreya. Discover the lesser-known facet of T Nagar, delving into its origins from ancient villages to a modern centre. You’ll uncover folklore, smaller folk shrines, and tales of iconic film stars and political figures hiding in plain sight. INR 700. 6.30 am to 8.30 am. Assembling point: Aalayamman Temple.
November 14 | AGS Cinemas
Set against the backdrop of 1950s Madras, Kaantha, revolves around a filmmaker and his strained relationship with a popular actor of the era. Directed by Selvamani Selvaraj, the film features a stellar cast including Dulquer Salmaan, Rana Daggubati, Samuthirakani, Nizhalgal Ravi, Bhagavathi Perumal, and Ravindra Vijay to name a few. In theatres.