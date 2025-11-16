Theatre, humour, and humanity take centre stage at Community Festival 2025

Every once in a while, a city pauses to ask why it creates, and Community Festival 2025 might be Chennai’s way of asking that question out loud. This festival is a gathering of artistes, audiences, and everyone who believes that the performing arts are a conversation more than a spectacle. “The festival was born out of a simple impulse to bring people together around the love of performance,” says curator Craig Lobo, who has shaped this event around the ethos of curiosity, collaboration, and courage.

Community Festival 2025 invites audiences to watch, talk, and create together

Each evening of this fest takes a different form, from improv to clowning. Craig explains, “Performances in Chennai often happen in isolation. Artistes work in their own circles, audiences come and go, and the conversation ends at the curtain call. This festival hopes to bridge that gap, to create a space where artistes, technicians, and audiences can stay a little longer, talk about what moved them, and explore the craft together. It’s about building continuity, not just consumption.”