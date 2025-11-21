What’s happening in Chennai: Top picks for this week

November 21 | Royapettah

How about some heritage lessons through fashion this week? Join the special Paithani pop-up by Mruga Kirloskar, as it takes you to a world of traditional and modern designs. Step into a showcase of handwoven heirloom Paithani saris, reimagined for the contemporary woman. On till November 22. 11 am to 7 pm. Kamala Crafts Shop.