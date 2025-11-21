What’s happening in Chennai: Top picks for this week

From arts to comedy and music, explore a wide variety of events happening around the city.
November 22 | Guindy
Experience a culinary collaboration at the Masters of Food & Wine dining dialogue, featuring executive chefs from Park Hyatt Chennai and Hyderabad. This immersive event is a seven-course journey across Europe, South India, and Japan, with dishes like Podi-seared scallops and Wasabi pulissery, each expertly paired with complementary wines. Till November 23. 7 pm to 11 pm. At The Flying Elephant, Park Hyatt Chennai.
November 21 | Royapettah
How about some heritage lessons through fashion this week? Join the special Paithani pop-up by Mruga Kirloskar, as it takes you to a world of traditional and modern designs. Step into a showcase of handwoven heirloom Paithani saris, reimagined for the contemporary woman. On till November 22. 11 am to 7 pm. Kamala Crafts Shop.
November 21| RA Puram
Get your shopping bags ready as you can explore two exquisite designer collections in the city: Anupamaa’s Sacred Geometry (featuring kaftans, tunics, and dresses) and PIAR by Priyadarshini Rao’s Transition 2025 (stylish sets and fusion wear). Explore rich palettes, fluid silks, and traditional prints like ajrakh. On till November 23. INR 4,500 onwards. 10.30 am to 7.30 pm. The Amethyst Room
November 23 | TTK Road
Ashish Bagrecha brings his poetry and storytelling special, Ziddi Dil, to the city. Expect a raw, honest tribute to all the misfits, dreamers, rebels, and lovers who refused to quit. It’s for those whose hearts may have cracked but whose spirit never broke. INR 499 onwards. 7 pm. At Music Academy.
November 22 | Injambakkam
Catch Nagaland’s dynamic duo, CoZye (Coffee & Zayie), as they bring their Guitar x Beatbox project to the city. This live session will feature a blend of beatbox, fingerstyle guitar, and live looping to create an unforgettable sound, covering everything from global to local chartbusters in a high-energy performance right by the sea. Till November 23. INR 499 onwards. 7 pm. At The Beach Terrace.
November 27 | Nungambakkam
Celebrate the spirit of gratitude with an indulgent, season-inspired buffet. The heart of the feast is a perfectly seasoned roasted turkey with classic trimmings like roasted sweet potato casserole and maple-roasted root vegetables. Finish your meal with a dessert selection featuring traditional pumpkin pie, walnut pecan pie, and mince pies. INR 3,250 (AI). 7.30 pm onwards. At Anise, Taj Coromandel.
November 21 | PVR
The spellbinding saga concludes in Wicked: For Good, the second part of the musical film adaptation that chronicles the complex relationship between Elphaba (the future Wicked Witch of the West) and Glinda (the Good Witch of the North). Starring powerhouse vocalists Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, this sequel promises a spectacular cinematic finish to the beloved story of Oz. In theatres.
November 22 | Adyar
Turn a simple umbrella into a masterpiece at this fun, creative workshop. You'll get guided, step-by-step instruction on hand-painting with waterproof acrylic markers. All materials, including the umbrella will be provided! INR 900 (AI). 11 am to 1 pm. At the Backyard.