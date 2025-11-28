What’s happening in Chennai: Top picks for this week

November 29 | Adyar

Immerse yourself in a restorative Sound Bath designed to guide your mind and body into deep relaxation. Experience gentle yet powerful healing vibrations from singing bowls, chimes, and other meditative instruments, which help ease anxiety and restore inner balance. This session is ideal for anyone looking to unwind and replenish their energy. INR 999. 3.30 pm to 4.30 pm. At Backyard.