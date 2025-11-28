What’s happening in Chennai: Top picks for this week

From dazzling diamond showcases to festive markets, Chennai offers a vibrant mix of art, music, comedy, and holiday cheer this week.
November 28 | Alwarpet
Explore a refined curation of natural diamond jewels at the Valanda × Tulsi Madras pop-up, DIAMOND CONTINUUM. The exhibition features pieces crafted in 18kt and 14kt gold, shaped by thoughtful artistry and intricate detail. It would be the perfect opportunity to view luxurious, high-end jewellery collections. Till November 29. 11 am to 7 pm. At Tulsi Madras.
December 6 | Adyar
Get into the festive spirit at the eighth edition of the LocalXO Christmas Market. This indoor festive market features multiple vendors where you can eat, drink, shop, and relax. Discover unique holiday items and treats in a cheerful, indoor setting—a perfect way to start your holiday shopping and soak up the Christmas cheer! Free entry. Till December 7. 11 am to 8 pm. At Bungalow 12.
November 29 | MRC Nagar
Experience an exclusive showcase by Collective Culture featuring musician Akhlad Ahmed, alongside FPE and JC. This distinguished evening will blend Indian classical, organic house, and deep electronic rhythms to create a unique sound that touches both heart and soul. Expect a perfect blend of refined musical craftsmanship and elegance. INR 474 onwards. From 8 pm. At Library Blu, The Leela Palace.
November 29 | Chetpet
Join International Emmy-winning comedian Vir Das for The Symphony of Sound—an immersive audio-visual stand-up experience. The comic takes you across the nation, celebrating the small nuances of India through the vibrant sounds we hear daily, taking you back to your roots with his witty and unique perspective. Till November 30. INR 2,499 onwards. 8 pm. At Sir Mutha Venkatasubba Rao Concert Hall.
November 28 | Royapettah
Bundle up in a whole lotta love at the annual péro end-of-season sale, Weekend of Love. Discover their most loveable favourites from across the seasons at discounted prices. It’s your perfect chance to pick up high-quality, creatively designed pieces and add a little joy to your wardrobe. Till November 29. 10 am to 7.30 pm. At the Folly, Amethyst.
November 29 | Velachery
The holiday season officially kicks off with this Christmas grand launch! Actress Sreeleela will grace the event to perform the Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony. The celebration continues with a high-voltage after-party featuring DJ Suketu, alongside spectacular decor, snowfall moments, and immersive holiday installations. Tickets start from INR 750. 6 pm onwards. At Phoenix Marketcity.
November 29 | Adyar
Immerse yourself in a restorative Sound Bath designed to guide your mind and body into deep relaxation. Experience gentle yet powerful healing vibrations from singing bowls, chimes, and other meditative instruments, which help ease anxiety and restore inner balance. This session is ideal for anyone looking to unwind and replenish their energy. INR 999. 3.30 pm to 4.30 pm. At Backyard.
November 28 | PVR
Mark your calendar for this Bollywood/Kollywood crossover as Dhanush returns in Tere Ishk Mein, directed by Aanand L Rai with music by AR Rahman. Co-starring Kriti Sanon as the leading lady, this intense romantic drama is releasing simultaneously in Tamil and Hindi. In theatres.