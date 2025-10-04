What’s happening in Chennai: Top picks for this week

Add the following events to your weekend to-do-list!
October 3 | Royapettah
Celebrate the season with The Festive Edit, a curation of exquisite finery and timeless craftsmanship from top designers. Browse collections from labels like Sunira, Manan, Tulsi, and many more, offering a perfect blend of modern style and traditional grace for your celebrations. On until October 20. INR 6,000 onwards. 11 am to 7.30 pm. At Amethyst.
October 3 | Muttukadu
Witness an electrifying collaboration of tradition and innovation as the Attakkalari Dance Company presents Sonnet of Samsara. This performance fuses the explosive movements of Kalaripayattu with contemporary dance, making it an interactive and interesting event to look out for. INR 499. 4.30 pm. At Kanali Mandapam, DakshinaChitra.
October 8 | Alwarpet
Immerse yourself in the rich culinary heritage of the Parsi community with the specially curated Jashn-e-Bawa food festival. Indulge in authentic signature delicacies like dhansak, salli boti, and patra ni machhi, expertly crafted by Surat-based enthusiast Firozi Karanjia, along with Chef Rashna Morena. Till October 12. INR 1,699++ for the Thali and à la carte as per the menu. Lunch: 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm, Dinner: 7 pm to 11 pm. At Colony, The Raintree.
October 3 | Guindy
Celebrate Oktoberfest with an authentic Bavarian culinary journey in the heart of Chennai, featuring hearty German classics like schnitzel, bratwurst burgers, Nurnberg sausages, and apple strudel. Complemented by lively ambiance and two-hour free-flow beer packages, this can be an unforgettable salute to food and camaraderie. On till October 5. 7 pm to 1 am. At The Flying Elephant, Park Hyatt Chennai.
October 4 | Nandanam
The legendary Harris Jayaraj returns to his hometown with Rock On Harris 3.0, promising his most explosive live concert yet. With a brand-new setlist, a star-studded lineup of top vocalists, and mind-blowing production, this is a sonic celebration of hits that defined a generation. INR 2,499 onwards. 7 pm. At YMCA Ground.
October 3 | Shenoy Nagar
Elevate your skills with a comprehensive six-day professional makeup course led by Sanchi Agarwal Makeovers. This intensive masterclass is designed to take your artistry to the next level with hands-on daily practice and insider pro techniques. Till October 8. 10 am to 5 pm. At Sanchi’s Makeup Studio.
October 4 | Pondy Bazaar
Uncover the fascinating story of T Nagar—Madras’s first planned neighbourhood and a crucible for the city’s most powerful business movements. Led by guide Ashmitha Athreya, this walk explores how revolutionaries and traders alike forged T Nagar into one of the country’s most prosperous districts, a true post-colonial Indian success story. INR 700. 6.30- 8.30 am. Assembling point: Pandien Coffee, Pondy Bazaar.
October 3 | PVR
Idli Kadai follows Murugan (Dhanush), a small-town boy with big dreams. Raised in his father’s modest idli shop, Murugan rises through the ranks of the corporate world, but success pulls him away from his roots. When fate brings him back home, he takes on the ultimate challenge— to revive the struggling eatery. In theatres.