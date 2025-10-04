What’s happening in Chennai: Top picks for this week

October 8 | Alwarpet

Immerse yourself in the rich culinary heritage of the Parsi community with the specially curated Jashn-e-Bawa food festival. Indulge in authentic signature delicacies like dhansak, salli boti, and patra ni machhi, expertly crafted by Surat-based enthusiast Firozi Karanjia, along with Chef Rashna Morena. Till October 12. INR 1,699++ for the Thali and à la carte as per the menu. Lunch: 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm, Dinner: 7 pm to 11 pm. At Colony, The Raintree.