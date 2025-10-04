What’s happening in Chennai: Top picks for this week

Explore Chennai's vibrant week: From dance fusions to culinary delights
Fashion, food, art, and more awaits you in Chennai this week
Fashion, food, art, and more awaits you in Chennai this week

Add the following events to your weekend to-do-list!

1. Timeless treasures

Bring in the festive spirit
October 3 | Royapettah

Celebrate the season with The Festive Edit, a curation of exquisite finery and timeless craftsmanship from top designers. Browse collections from labels like Sunira, Manan, Tulsi, and many more, offering a perfect blend of modern style and traditional grace for your celebrations. On until October 20. INR 6,000 onwards. 11 am to 7.30 pm. At Amethyst.

2. Dance and destiny

A contemporary performance to look forward to
October 3 | Muttukadu

Witness an electrifying collaboration of tradition and innovation as the Attakkalari Dance Company presents Sonnet of Samsara. This performance fuses the explosive movements of Kalaripayattu with contemporary dance, making it an interactive and interesting event to look out for. INR 499. 4.30 pm. At Kanali Mandapam, DakshinaChitra.

3. Parsi feast

Engage in a Parsi feast
October 8 | Alwarpet

Immerse yourself in the rich culinary heritage of the Parsi community with the specially curated Jashn-e-Bawa food festival. Indulge in authentic signature delicacies like dhansak, salli boti, and patra ni machhi, expertly crafted by Surat-based enthusiast Firozi Karanjia, along with Chef Rashna Morena. Till October 12. INR 1,699++ for the Thali and à la carte as per the menu. Lunch: 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm, Dinner: 7 pm to 11 pm. At Colony, The Raintree.

4. Prost Chennai!

Say cheers
October 3 | Guindy

Celebrate Oktoberfest with an authentic Bavarian culinary journey in the heart of Chennai, featuring hearty German classics like schnitzel, bratwurst burgers, Nurnberg sausages, and apple strudel. Complemented by lively ambiance and two-hour free-flow beer packages, this can be an unforgettable salute to food and camaraderie. On till October 5. 7 pm to 1 am. At The Flying Elephant, Park Hyatt Chennai.

5. Music, Harris style

Harris Jayaraj
October 4 | Nandanam

The legendary Harris Jayaraj returns to his hometown with Rock On Harris 3.0, promising his most explosive live concert yet. With a brand-new setlist, a star-studded lineup of top vocalists, and mind-blowing production, this is a sonic celebration of hits that defined a generation. INR 2,499 onwards. 7 pm. At YMCA Ground.

6. Artistry masterclass

Make yourself up for a makeup class
October 3 | Shenoy Nagar

Elevate your skills with a comprehensive six-day professional makeup course led by Sanchi Agarwal Makeovers. This intensive masterclass is designed to take your artistry to the next level with hands-on daily practice and insider pro techniques. Till October 8. 10 am to 5 pm. At Sanchi’s Makeup Studio.

7. Post-colonial dreams

October 4 | Pondy Bazaar

Uncover the fascinating story of T Nagar—Madras’s first planned neighbourhood and a crucible for the city’s most powerful business movements. Led by guide Ashmitha Athreya, this walk explores how revolutionaries and traders alike forged T Nagar into one of the country’s most prosperous districts, a true post-colonial Indian success story. INR 700. 6.30- 8.30 am. Assembling point: Pandien Coffee, Pondy Bazaar.

8. Culinary conflict

A poster from the movie
October 3 | PVR

Idli Kadai follows Murugan (Dhanush), a small-town boy with big dreams. Raised in his father’s modest idli shop, Murugan rises through the ranks of the corporate world, but success pulls him away from his roots. When fate brings him back home, he takes on the ultimate challenge— to revive the struggling eatery. In theatres.

