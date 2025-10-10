A night where Chennai dreams in colour at La Nuit Blanche 2025

Meanwhile, contemporary dancer Preethi Athreya’s Rubber Girl brings sharp wit and social commentary to the stage. “The cabaret body has a history of protest and freedom,” she says. “It exposes society’s own weaknesses — but with humour and gentleness.”

The programme also highlights Tamil Nadu’s folk traditions, from Villuppattu and Bommallatam to the electric beats of the all-female rap collective Wild Wild Women and the Carnatic fusion of Thisram Band. Theatre lovers can look forward to Maakadikaram by Thedal Theatre Arts, a fantastical yet thought-provoking take on science versus superstition.

For Dr Théry Hart, La Nuit Blanche is more than a festival — it’s a dialogue. “I hope every visitor feels they were part of something unique — a reminder that art and culture are powerful tools for intercultural communication and shared joy.”