What’s happening in Chennai: Top picks for this week

October 15 | Besant Nagar

Get ready for the quirkiest art date ever! In this unique couple’s workshop, you and your partner will be handcuffed together and guided through a fun, messy, and unforgettable art session, fostering teamwork and chaos. Co-create a one-of-a-kind canvas, whether you bring your partner, a friend, or a curious stranger. `1,600 (for one couple’s ticket). 11.30 am, 3 pm, and 6.30 pm. At Wiggle Room.