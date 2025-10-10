What’s happening in Chennai: Top picks for this week

Have no plans for the weekend? No problem! Check out these events in Chennai that we have curated for you.
October 10 | Royapettah
Experience a curated showcase of luxury Indian design, featuring three celebrated brands. Amrapali presents exquisite fine jewellery crafted with rare gemstones and ancient techniques, alongside festive textiles from Ekaya Banaras and hand-painted ceramic tableware from Ikkis. This is a rare chance to acquire heirloom pieces steeped in rich heritage. On till October 11. 11 am to 7.30 pm. At Amethyst, Whites Road.
October 11 | Nungambakkam
Inspired by the Parisian tradition, the third edition of La Nuit Blanche (The White Night) is an all-night cultural blitz themed after Moulin Rouge. Enjoy over 30 events, including a screening of Moulin Rouge, hip-hop, Carnatic fusion, traditional Tamil folk arts, an immersive digital exhibition, and French games. Free entry. 1 pm to 3 am. At Alliance Française of Madras.
October 12 | ECR
Soothe your Sunday, with handpan music and chill grooves. Let the soothing music wash over you, calm your mind, and restore balance. Embrace this unique elemental journey for energy and restoration with a beachside view. This programme is part of the two-day music therapy concert by the ocean, the EARTH TRIBE: FIRE & ICE Weekender. 5 pm. At The Beach Terrace.
October 13 | Nungambakkam
Chipstead, the sophisticated bar in the city, is hosting a grand Oktoberfest celebration. Indulge in an authentic à la carte Bavarian feast featuring classics like Schweinshaxen (roasted pork knuckle), Wiesn Hendl (half-roasted chicken), and creamy Kaesekuchen (cheesecake). Complement your meal with a selection of craft beers and refreshing beer cocktails. On till October 15. `850++onwards (A la carte). 4 pm to 1 am. At Chipstead, Taj Coromandel.
October 14 | Nandanam
Gather your girl gang for a Tuesday night of high-energy music, spinning the hottest Tamil and international beats. Ladies can grab four complimentary vodka shooters between 8 pm and 9 pm, while couples enjoy free entry until 10 pm. Special deals on domestic drinks, cocktails, and pints are available all night long. Free entry for couples (until 10 pm). At Big Bull Lounge.
October 15 | Besant Nagar
Get ready for the quirkiest art date ever! In this unique couple’s workshop, you and your partner will be handcuffed together and guided through a fun, messy, and unforgettable art session, fostering teamwork and chaos. Co-create a one-of-a-kind canvas, whether you bring your partner, a friend, or a curious stranger. `1,600 (for one couple’s ticket). 11.30 am, 3 pm, and 6.30 pm. At Wiggle Room.
October 16 | Teynampet
Prepare for the festive season with a glamorous and iconic duo, presented by Arti Bagdy. Jewels by Queenie unveils a red-carpet collection of fine jewellery, while The Temple House by Rhea Pillai showcases sparkling shirts, coords, and kaftans perfect for day-to-evening Deepavali wear. Don’t miss this exclusive high-profile showcase. 11 am to 7 pm. At Hyatt Regency, Chennai.