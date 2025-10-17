What’s happening in Chennai: Top picks for this week

With Deepavali nearing, Chennai is bustling with events. Take a look at some of the events that you can look forward to this weekend.
October 18 | Nungambakkam
Relive the pure happiness of a childhood Deepavali with Colony Pandigai, curated to evoke the nostalgia of neighbourhood celebrations. Expect a day packed with cultural performances, Deepavali-themed plays, art, crafts, and, a competitive Kolam competition. Join the cheer, games, and delicious palagaram (snacks). Open to all. 12 pm to 8 pm. At Goethe-Institut.
October 18 | Nungambakkam
Get your best ethnic gear ready for the ultimate Pre-Diwali Bash in the city! You can dance the night away to DJ Tarun’s desi beats and feel the thrilling energy of a live dhol performance. Plus, there’s a chance to win a surprise if you’re dressed to impress in your traditional wear. Free entry. 8.30 pm onwards. At Hard Rock Cafe.
October 19 | Velachery
Love cars? Love dogs? This unique event, hosted by Madras Driven, O.G Motorsports, and Team Badvillain, combines a curated car show with a crucial pet adoption drive and animal welfare campaign. The focus is on low noise for the animals and finding them forever homes. Proof of vaccination, a secure leash, and a mouth guard are mandatory for any visiting dogs. 7 am to 9 am. At Phoenix Marketcity.
October 21 | Velachery
Treat your loved ones to a night of culinary grandeur with The Diwali Indulgence. The master chefs are curating a Deepavali dinner spread featuring classic Indian gourmet dishes, aromatic biriyanis, and mouthwatering curries presented in regal style. INR 2,499 ++. 7 pm to 10.30 pm. At Seasonal Tastes, The Westin Chennai.
October 17 | Rutland Gate
Immerse yourself in Junka - The Festive Edit, a celebration of brilliance in fabric and form. This curation showcases masterful festive creations by distinctive Indian designers like Jayanti Reddy, Divyam Mehta, and Ka Sha, featuring rich embroidery and intricate appliqué. 11 am to 7.30 pm. At Collage.
October 18 | Royapettah
Join playback singer Vandana Srinivasan for Roobarooh (Face to Face with the soul of music), the debut stop of her multi-city tour with The Madras Mehfil Collective. The evening is designed to revive deep connection through a rich tapestry of music, poetry, and conversations, covering ghazals, sufi, classical, and retro genres. INR 599. 6 pm. At The Music Academy.
October 17 | Cinepolis
A young man from a violence-plagued village chases his dream to become a professional kabaddi player in this powerful sports drama. Directed by Mari Selvaraj and starring Dhruv Vikram, Bison Kaalamaadan is a tale of grit, ambition, and overcoming the odds. In theatres.
October 19 | Royapettah
Kick off the festivities with Disco Diwali, an exclusive pre-Deepavali celebration where rhythm meets sparkle. Get ready for dynamic beats from crazy DJs, delicious bites, and fun activities including a photo booth, hair tinsel, and sparkling sticks. INR 599 (plus a cover charge of INR 500 at the venue). 8 pm onwards. At Cafe Noci.