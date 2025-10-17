What’s happening in Chennai: Top picks for this week

October 18 | Nungambakkam

Get your best ethnic gear ready for the ultimate Pre-Diwali Bash in the city! You can dance the night away to DJ Tarun’s desi beats and feel the thrilling energy of a live dhol performance. Plus, there’s a chance to win a surprise if you’re dressed to impress in your traditional wear. Free entry. 8.30 pm onwards. At Hard Rock Cafe.