What’s happening in Chennai: Top picks for this week

October 26 | Muttukadu

Catch the last wave of the season with the Surf & Slice event! Here, you’ll get a beginner-friendly surf class from Baracuda Surf Club, followed by a game of beach volleyball. The highlight is the unlimited, live-made gourmet Neapolitan pizzas by the sea, all set against a backdrop of golden sunsets. INR 1,999 (includes surf lesson at INR 1,500, volleyball, and unlimited pizza). 3 pm to 7 pm. At Karikatukuppam beach.