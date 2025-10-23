What’s happening in Chennai: Top picks for this week

A lot of exciting events are here for you to check out this week. Take a look
Here's a sneak peek into the events for this week
Here's a sneak peek into the events for this week

There's something for everyone this weekend in Chennai—be it music, comedy or art. Check out!

1. Theatrical evenings

Let the shows begin
Let the shows begin

October 24 | Chetpet

Step into a three-day carnival of creativity at The October Theatre Fest. The festival showcases the best of theatre, music, dance, and art, featuring critically acclaimed English plays by leading productions. You can also dive into interactive workshops (dance, art journaling, puppetry), enjoy live music and open mics, among other activities. Till October 26. INR 150. At Sir Mutha Venkatasubba Rao Concert Hall.

2. Neon splash

Neon magic
Neon magic

October 25 | Mylapore

Get ready to splash and shine at this vibrant Glow in the Dark Fluid Art Party, where you will be using neon fluid paints on canvas under a blacklight to create a unique piece of art. INR 800 (includes all materials + 1 beverage). 5.30 pm – 7 pm. At The Art Hive.

3. Surf pizza

Get your surfing boards ready
Get your surfing boards ready

October 26 | Muttukadu

Catch the last wave of the season with the Surf & Slice event! Here, you’ll get a beginner-friendly surf class from Baracuda Surf Club, followed by a game of beach volleyball. The highlight is the unlimited, live-made gourmet Neapolitan pizzas by the sea, all set against a backdrop of golden sunsets. INR 1,999 (includes surf lesson at INR 1,500, volleyball, and unlimited pizza). 3 pm to 7 pm. At Karikatukuppam beach.

4. Halloween groove

Pavnii
Pavnii

October 25 | MRC Nagar

Mark the onset of Halloween season with the Collective Culture Halloween Edition. The night kicks off with Pavnii spinning a warm sunset set of Afro beats, followed by Kishy ramping up the energy with signature high-energy selections until closing. Expect immersive visuals, surprise drops, and a dance floor built for pure release. INR 999 onwards. 8 pm to 1.30 am. At Leela Palace, Chennai.

5. Acoustic jam

Vibe check!
Vibe check!

October 26 | Royapettah

Experience a musical evening this weekend. Music & Mayhem presents Acoustic Jamming, an evening dedicated to unplugged sets, spontaneous jam circles, and pure acoustic energy. Whether you bring your instrument or just your vibe, come join a crowd that truly gets the music. INR 200 per person. 4.30 pm. At Artery, Royapettah.

6. Pulse: Solo

Hasika Neethi
Hasika Neethi

October 24 | Nungambakkam

Don’t miss a night of pure musical magic as singer Hasika Neethi takes the stage for an electrifying solo concert. Her performance blends powerful live singing with the grace of dance for an immersive experience. Enjoy good music, great food, and rocking energy. Free entry. 8.30 pm onwards. At Hard Rock Cafe.

7. Laugh riot

Ashish Vidyarthi
Ashish Vidyarthi

October 26 | Kodambakkam

Get ready for a night of explosive laughter with actor and now stand-up comedian, Ashish Vidyarthi, as he presents his all-new special, Sit Down Ashish. This show is a hilarious, tongue-in-cheek take on his life’s journey, his career of over 300 films, and his unshakeable enthusiasm for life. INR 499. 8 pm. At Trinity Studio.

8. Cartel mood

October 26 | Neelankarai

Wheeza Collective is bringing the heat back with a brand new cartel theme night. This explosive event, La Hacienda, showcases Chennai’s best local DJs and talent, promising a night of relentless music and top-tier nightlife. Get your tickets now for a truly immersive and atmospheric party experience. INR 1,000 onwards. 3 pm. At Asvah 24.

Related Stories

No stories found.