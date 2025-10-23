What’s happening in Chennai: Top picks for this week

There's something for everyone this weekend in Chennai—be it music, comedy or art. Check out!
October 24 | Chetpet
Step into a three-day carnival of creativity at The October Theatre Fest. The festival showcases the best of theatre, music, dance, and art, featuring critically acclaimed English plays by leading productions. You can also dive into interactive workshops (dance, art journaling, puppetry), enjoy live music and open mics, among other activities. Till October 26. INR 150. At Sir Mutha Venkatasubba Rao Concert Hall.
October 25 | Mylapore
Get ready to splash and shine at this vibrant Glow in the Dark Fluid Art Party, where you will be using neon fluid paints on canvas under a blacklight to create a unique piece of art. INR 800 (includes all materials + 1 beverage). 5.30 pm – 7 pm. At The Art Hive.
October 26 | Muttukadu
Catch the last wave of the season with the Surf & Slice event! Here, you’ll get a beginner-friendly surf class from Baracuda Surf Club, followed by a game of beach volleyball. The highlight is the unlimited, live-made gourmet Neapolitan pizzas by the sea, all set against a backdrop of golden sunsets. INR 1,999 (includes surf lesson at INR 1,500, volleyball, and unlimited pizza). 3 pm to 7 pm. At Karikatukuppam beach.
October 25 | MRC Nagar
Mark the onset of Halloween season with the Collective Culture Halloween Edition. The night kicks off with Pavnii spinning a warm sunset set of Afro beats, followed by Kishy ramping up the energy with signature high-energy selections until closing. Expect immersive visuals, surprise drops, and a dance floor built for pure release. INR 999 onwards. 8 pm to 1.30 am. At Leela Palace, Chennai.
October 26 | Royapettah
Experience a musical evening this weekend. Music & Mayhem presents Acoustic Jamming, an evening dedicated to unplugged sets, spontaneous jam circles, and pure acoustic energy. Whether you bring your instrument or just your vibe, come join a crowd that truly gets the music. INR 200 per person. 4.30 pm. At Artery, Royapettah.
October 24 | Nungambakkam
Don’t miss a night of pure musical magic as singer Hasika Neethi takes the stage for an electrifying solo concert. Her performance blends powerful live singing with the grace of dance for an immersive experience. Enjoy good music, great food, and rocking energy. Free entry. 8.30 pm onwards. At Hard Rock Cafe.
October 26 | Kodambakkam
Get ready for a night of explosive laughter with actor and now stand-up comedian, Ashish Vidyarthi, as he presents his all-new special, Sit Down Ashish. This show is a hilarious, tongue-in-cheek take on his life’s journey, his career of over 300 films, and his unshakeable enthusiasm for life. INR 499. 8 pm. At Trinity Studio.
October 26 | Neelankarai
Wheeza Collective is bringing the heat back with a brand new cartel theme night. This explosive event, La Hacienda, showcases Chennai’s best local DJs and talent, promising a night of relentless music and top-tier nightlife. Get your tickets now for a truly immersive and atmospheric party experience. INR 1,000 onwards. 3 pm. At Asvah 24.