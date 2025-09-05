What’s happening in Chennai: Top picks for this week

If you are expecting a boring weekend in Chennai, then make up your mind as lots of interesting events are around the corner for you to enjoy.
September 11 | Royapettah
An exhibition of stunning collection of Sitalpati and Madur grass products from GreenEarth by designer Bashobi Tewari awaits you in the city. The handcrafted pieces, including table mats, runners, wall hangings, and handbags, combine traditional skills with contemporary design, perfect for adding a touch of elegance to any home. Till September 14. 10.30 am to 7.30 pm. At Amethyst, Whites Road
September 6 | ECR
Prepare for a night of uproarious laughter with the stage adaptation of the French film Le Dîner de Cons, brought to Chennai as An Idiot for Dinner. The story follows Mr Kelavkar, who invites an unsuspecting “idiot” to dinner in a competition among friends, only to have his evening completely fall apart. Playing on September 7 as well. INR 1,999. 7 pm. At Pandian Hall, VGP Heritage.
September 5 | Egmore
Join The Madras Guild of Performing Arts for This is Why We Sing, a genre-spanning concert featuring singers from ages 4 to 72. The concert, directed by Atul Isaac Jacob, will feature a diverse setlist, including songs from Penn Masala, Coldplay, Disney, Rent, and Pentatonix, along with Hindustani ragas. INR 500 onwards. 7 pm. Museum Theatre.
September 6 | Kilpauk
Ever felt like smashing something to let it all out? Rage Therapy is a workshop that provides a safe space to release pent-up frustration by breaking ceramic pots. Following the destruction, you will learn the Japanese art of Kintsugi to piece the broken items back together, turning the cracks into golden lines of healing. INR 999. 4 pm. At Dices and Drama.
September 6 | Kodambakkam
Experience a blend of artistry at Magic & Music, a one-of-a-kind show featuring the multi-talented Kalyan Sabareeshan. The evening promises to be a mesmerising journey where extraordinary magic and soulful music come together. Be prepared for a show that combines mind-boggling illusions, melodic tunes, and audience interaction. INR 399. 4 pm. IDAM - The Art and Cultural Space.
September 6 | Nungambakkam
Pop Punk by The Sunshine House explores “the art of rebellion through pop”. This event will be a collage of various art styles with multiple segments, including curated talks, interactive musical performances, artist market, and food stalls. The show will feature interactive art, installations, and art and craft for sale and exhibit, representing queer, Indo-pop, and pop art concepts. 2 pm - 8 pm. At Goethe-Institut Chennai.
September 6 | Egmore
Get ready for Chennai's first-ever all-white themed Navaratri celebration, Safed Utsav Edition. Wear your elegant whites and come. This unique event will feature Garba, Dandiya, and high-energy dance, blending traditional festivities with a stunning new look. Till September 7. INR 1,000 onwards. 9 pm. Ambassador Pallava Chennai.
September 6 | PVR
Catch Sivakarthikeyan-starrer Madharasi in theatres near you—a tense psychological thriller about a man with a tragic past who gets caught up in a major gun-smuggling operation. As he fights to stop the syndicate, his own mind begins to unravel, blurring the lines of what it means to be a hero. In theatres.