What’s happening in Chennai: Top picks for this week

September 12 | Kilpauk

Rooms with No Walls is an exhibition featuring nine emerging artists who explore the theme of Art as Privilege. The works challenge the notion of who gets to create and consume art, aiming to break down barriers and spark dialogue around the accessibility of art. Open to all. Till September 14. Weekdays: 10 am - 5 pm; Weekends: 1 pm - 8 pm. At M’jane Studio’s.