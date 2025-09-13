What’s happening in Chennai: Top picks for this week

From fashion debuts to art workshops, explore Chennai's vibrant week
If you are wondering what to do this week in the city, then check out this list to know some interesting events happening.

1. Fashion forward

September 12 | Thousand Lights

Jodi, the much-loved celebrity-favourite brand, is making its Chennai debut. They’ll be showcasing their exquisite collection alongside Hey Lobster, a whimsical line inspired by sun-drenched lunches and seaside nostalgia. Discover playful yet elegant designs featuring lobster appliqués, summer silks, and hand-stitched embroidery. Till September 13. At Collage.

2. Colour fare

September 12 | Nungambakkam

Immerse yourself in A Romance of the Object, a watercolour workshop. Learn to transform everyday objects into luminous art, inspired by the traditions of master artists like KH Ara. Till September 13. INR 1,770 (inclusive of materials). 3 pm – 5 pm. At Apparao Galleries.

3. A touch of Kutch

September 13 | Kottivakam

Learn the ancient art of Lippan at this workshop inspired by the traditional wall art of Kutch’s desert homes. Participants will be guided in creating a contemporary mural, blending heritage with modern style, and discovering how to turn ordinary clay into beautiful works of art. INR 1,200. 3.30 pm – 6.30 pm. D’Studio.

4. Art for all

September 12 | Kilpauk

Rooms with No Walls is an exhibition featuring nine emerging artists who explore the theme of Art as Privilege. The works challenge the notion of who gets to create and consume art, aiming to break down barriers and spark dialogue around the accessibility of art. Open to all. Till September 14. Weekdays: 10 am - 5 pm; Weekends: 1 pm - 8 pm. At M’jane Studio’s.

5. Brass & bites

September 19 | Teynampet

Get ready for an extraordinary weekend of music, taste, and style at the J4JAZZ Weekender Edition 2. The event, themed Brass, Bites & Boogie Nights, promises an immersive cultural experience with soulful live performances, a curated flea market, and an exquisite culinary showcase. Till September 21. INR 4,000 onwards. From 11 am onwards. At 365 AS, Hyatt Regency Chennai.

6. Laugh riot

September 13 | Alwarpet

Get ready for an evening of stand-up with Varun Thakur as he brings his new comedy special, Space Cadet, to Chennai. Expect a fun evening as Varun shares hilarious stories, impersonations, and observations on everything from his marriage to wanting kids, and his love for Mumbai. INR 499. 4 pm. At Medai - The Stage.

7. Woven wonders

September 18 | Alwarpet

Step into a world of tradition and craftsmanship at Kachchi Mitti, a curated textile exhibition celebrating authentic Indian crafts and heritage weaves. The showcase features a stunning collection of handcrafted goods from different states, including Kutchhi embroidered jackets, Benarasi weaves, and delicate bamboo jewellery. Till September 20. 10.30 am to 8 pm. At CP Art Centre.

8. Street-style showcase

September 13 | Island Grounds

HunterHood is a movement where creators, riders, artistes, and trend-setters converge for a day of street culture, style, and beats. This festival promises an experience of pure, unfiltered energy that you won't want to miss. The artiste line up includes Arivu, Iykki Berry, Asal Kolaar, and many more. INR 499. 5 pm.

