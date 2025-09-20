What’s happening in Chennai: Top picks for this week

September 20 | Thousand Lights

Get ready for Khizaan — the Festive Edit, an exhibition that celebrates textile, craft, and design. Inspired by the hues of autumn, this intimate dialogue will showcase the work of five designers who have mastered weaving and embroidery. You will find a range of heritage-inspired styles, including zardozi, appliqué, and gota work. 11 am - 7.30 pm. At Collage.