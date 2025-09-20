What’s happening in Chennai: Top picks for this week

Chennai is playing host to many events this week. You may not want to miss these.
September 20 | Nungambakkam
Experience an unforgettable Telugu Night with the classical fusion band Capricio. Known for their soulful renditions and high-energy performances, the band will blend tradition with contemporary flair for a night of pure melodic magic. INR 999. 9 pm. Hard Rock Cafe Chennai.
September 19 | Aminjikarai
Get ready to feast at Khau Gali, a food festival by Nikkhil Kinager. With over 15 stalls featuring the best of cloud kitchens and homegrown brands, you’ll have a chance to taste a variety of unique and delicious flavours. Open to all. Till September 21. 4 pm onwards. AMPA Skyone.
September 19 | Nungambakkam
This workshop gives participants a unique opportunity to create their own glazed ceramic platters. Inspired by the quiet beauty of still life, the workshop will focus on crafting works that are both functional and contemplative. INR 2,950 (inclusive of all materials). 3 pm to 5 pm. At Apparao Galleries.
September 26 | ECR
Catch the action at RUC Pickleball By The Bay, which claims to be India’s first-ever pickleball tournament held by the beach. This event features top players competing for glory and cash prizes. When the matches are over, the party begins as the tournament transitions into a music festival. INR 499. Till September 28. 6 pm onwards. VGP Golden Beach Resort.
September 20 | Thousand Lights
Get ready for Khizaan — the Festive Edit, an exhibition that celebrates textile, craft, and design. Inspired by the hues of autumn, this intimate dialogue will showcase the work of five designers who have mastered weaving and embroidery. You will find a range of heritage-inspired styles, including zardozi, appliqué, and gota work. 11 am - 7.30 pm. At Collage.
September 20 | Nungambakkam
Celebrate the artistic legacy of Chitra Visweswaran at this multi-faceted event marking her 75th year. The exhibition, What Anchored Me, Let Me Fly, offers a look into her life and work, complemented by a series of talks, musical evenings, and dance performances throughout the week. Till September 28. 10 am - 7 pm. Alliance Française, Madras.
September 19 | Mayajaal
Get ready for some courtroom comedy in Jolly LLB 3. The film features a clash of two lawyers, the smart-aleck Jolly Mishra and the resourceful Jolly Tyagi, who battle it out in Judge Tripathi's court with witty banter, wild twists, and chaos. In theatres.
September 20 | Marina Beach
Join a community effort to create a cleaner Marina Beach. This event is more than a cleanup— it’s about building a better future and committing to leaving only footprints behind. Come, volunteer and contribute towards a better world. Free. 6 am - 9 am. Opposite V. House.