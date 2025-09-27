What’s happening in Chennai: Top picks for this week

Here's a list of events you can take part this weekend
Check out the events of the week
Wondering what to do this weekend? We got you covered. Here are a few events to look forward to in the city.

1. Night of rhythm

Navaratri fever is on
September 26 | OMR

Get ready to dance the night away at Dandiya Nights. This three-night celebration promises unforgettable festive fun with live DJ beats, a late-night garba session, and a vibrant atmosphere. Grab your dancing shoes and your friends for a truly colourful and energetic celebration. Till September 28. INR 500. 10 pm to 4 am. At The Marina Mall.

2. Wedding wonderland

Partake in fake wedding
September 26 | Velachery

Experience a one-of-a-kind three-day “fake wedding” celebration. This event named Vows & Vogue, blends fashion, beauty, and entertainment with festive fun. Visitors can enjoy live performances, fashion showcases, mehendi and nail grooming stations, and even a hunt for the “Royal Couple”. Till September 28. 6 pm onwards. At Phoenix Marketcity.

3. Tested friendships

A still from the movie
September 26 | PVR

From acclaimed director Neeraj Ghaywan comes Homebound, a powerful drama that follows two friends from a North Indian village as they pursue police jobs. As their quest for dignity intensifies, their friendship is put to the ultimate test in a heartfelt story that is India’s official entry to the Oscars. In theatres.

4. Creative glow

Get artistic
September 27 | Adyar

Take a moment to slow down and unwind with this lantern-painting session. This cosy, soulful workshop invites you to sit with colours and bring a lamp to life with your own brush strokes. You’ll get to also take your unique creation home as a glowing reminder. INR 826 (AI). 6.30 pm to 8.30 pm. At Backyard.

5. Master of minds

Suhani Shah
September 27 | Chetpet

Prepare to be amazed by the mind-bending abilities of mentalist Suhani Shah. As part of her show, Vismaya ’25, she’ll captivate the audience with a performance that blends magic and psychological illusions. Your ticket also supports projects by the Rotary Club of Chennai Kilpauk. INR 750 onwards. 6 pm. At Sir Mutha Venkatasubba Rao Concert Hall.

6. Homegrown fest

Get your shopping mode on
September 27 | Poes Garden

Step into a unique market that celebrates the passion behind local crafts and produce. The Chennai Artisans & Farmers Market is a space where you can find everything from fresh farm goods and artisanal foods to handcrafted homeware and natural skincare, all while supporting local makers and a slow-living lifestyle. Free entry. 11 am to 8 pm. At Hanu Reddy Residences.

7. Stand-up special

Rohan Joshi
September 27 | Royapettah

Comedy master Rohan Joshi is bringing his latest stand-up special, Getting there to the city. Known for his sharp wit and unfiltered humour, this show promises an evening of uproarious laughs as he navigates the absurdities of life and his own mid-life crisis. INR 999. 7 pm. At Madras Music Academy.

8. Grill game

September 26 | Nandanam

From the heart of Japan to the rooftops of Chennai, the Robatayaki Matsuri festival is a celebration of Japanese charcoal grilling. Enjoy a live robata counter, perfectly grilled delicacies, and curated entertainment against a backdrop of stunning sunsets. On till September 30. At KOOX Rooftop Asian Grill & Bar.

