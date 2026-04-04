What’s happening in Chennai: Top picks for this week (April 3 to April 9, 2026)

April 3 | Alwarpet

Festive season calls for some shopping and here is an opportunity for you to fill your shopping bags. Hues Botique has curated a Summer Pop Up Sale, that features over 2,000 exclusive saris and traditional ensembles. From elegant Tussars and soft silks to breezy block-printed Kotas and a dedicated Indigo Blue collection, this exhibition can be the one-stop destination for your Tamil New Year wardrobe essentials. Till April 4. 10 am to 8 pm. At CP Art Centre.