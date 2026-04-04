What’s happening in Chennai: Top picks for this week (April 3 to April 9, 2026)

From Sufi concerts and sitar soundscapes to couture pop-ups, and comedy nights, Chennai lines up a vibrant week of culture and entertainment
April 5 | Mylapore
An evening of spontaneous humour awaits you as comedian Pranit More brings his solo show to the city. Put together his signature crowd work with relatable stories from his childhood and behind-the-scenes gossip from his time on Bigg Boss, this performance promises a raw and entertaining experience. INR 1,499 onwards. 7.30 pm onwards. At Rasika Ranjani Sabha.
April 7 | Royapettah
Step into a world of uninhibited imagination with Doodles, the Spring Summer 2026 collection by péro. Inspired by the spontaneity of childhood sketches, the showcase transforms garments into canvases featuring hand-drawn crayon strokes, neon accents, and intricate appliqué that celebrate the joy of creating without boundaries. Till April 9. 11 am to 7.30 pm. At The Folly, Amethyst.
April 3 | Periamet
Find your inner calm at Sitar for Mental Health, a concert by Rishab Rikhiram Sharma that blends classical tradition with modern electronic soundscapes. This 150-minute experience is designed to guide the audience through a reflective journey of relaxation and wellness, featuring compositions like Chanakya and The Burning Ghat. INR 4,399 onwards. From 7.30 pm. At Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium.
April 3 | Alwarpet
Festive season calls for some shopping and here is an opportunity for you to fill your shopping bags. Hues Botique has curated a Summer Pop Up Sale, that features over 2,000 exclusive saris and traditional ensembles. From elegant Tussars and soft silks to breezy block-printed Kotas and a dedicated Indigo Blue collection, this exhibition can be the one-stop destination for your Tamil New Year wardrobe essentials. Till April 4. 10 am to 8 pm. At CP Art Centre.
April 6 | Thousand Lights
Art enthusiasts, be ready! Ekaa: The One - The 64 Yogini Trail, a 11,000 km national art trail by Beena S Unnikrishnan is happening in the city. This non-commercial exhibition features 64 contemporary paintings of Yoginis, reimagining ancient feminine energy through a modern lens. The showcase also includes daily interactive talks and exclusive preview screenings of the documentary Y-64: Whispers of the Unseen at Tagore Theatre. Till April 11. 11 am to 7 pm. At Lalit Kala Akademi.
April 3 | Alwarpet
Elevate your cricket-watching experience this season at the rooftop lounge Above Sea Level. Catch every match live under the open sky while enjoying signature cocktails, beer bucket deals, and specially curated food combos with a panoramic view of the city. Till May 31. 7 pm onwards. At The Raintree.
April 3 | AGS Cinemas
Mario and Luigi trade the Mushroom Kingdom for deep space in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, the high-flying animated sequel from Nintendo and Illumination. This time, the duo must navigate strange planets and reverse gravity to rescue Princess Rosalina from the clutches of Bowser Jr. The film features a star-studded voice cast including Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Glen Powell. In theatres.
April 5 | Chetpet
Experience a soul-stirring fusion of tradition and contemporary hits at Sukoon: A Grand Sufi Concert. Celebrated artiste Rais Anis Sabri will perform a special set melding his devotional talent with Bollywood melodies, preceded by an opening performance by Darshan Chopra. `1,199 onwards. From 6.30 pm. At Sir Mutha Venkatasubba Rao Concert Hall.