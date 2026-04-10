What’s happening in Chennai: Top picks for this week (April 10 to April 16, 2026)

April 10 | RA Puram

Gujarat’s desert soul arrives in Chennai as Vraj:bhoomi takes over The Amethyst Room. This consciously created one-craft label breathes new life into traditional Kutch hand-block printing, translating old-world charm into modern-day cotton kurtas, breezy kaftans, and contemporary menswear. It is a showcase that invites you to look closer at the origin of your clothing, celebrating a design language where every silhouette is rooted in craftsmanship and global appeal. Till April 16. INR 3,950 onwards. 10.30 am to 7.30 pm. At The Amethyst Room, Chamiers.