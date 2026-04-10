What’s happening in Chennai: Top picks for this week (April 10 to April 16, 2026)

Workshops, festivals, expos, and cultural evenings across Chennai to bookmark this week
April 10 | Thiruvanmiyur
Partake in a vibrant celebration of Indian heritage at Kalaa Utsavam, a sprawling exhibition-cum-sale showcasing the finest handicrafts and textiles. From organic pen Kalamkaris and Dhokra art jewellery to hand-embroidered works by tribal artisans from the Sittlingi Valley, this bazaar offers a curated journey through the country’s diverse craft traditions, complete with organic home essentials and flowering plants. Till April 19. 11 am to 9 pm. At CERC Campus Exhibition Ground.
April 11 | Royapettah
Refresh your wardrobe for the warmer months at the Summer Soiree Edit by Wild Milan Exhibitions. This two-day boutique showcase brings together a curated selection of light, festive, and contemporary fashion, and would be perfect for the upcoming season’s gatherings. Till April 12. 11 am to 8 pm. At The Folly, Amethyst.
April 10 | Besant Nagar, Anna Nagar
Here’s your chance to dive into the bold and playful world of Korean street food at Mukbang! festival. This limited-time menu celebrates global favourites like Dakgangjeong, Jajangmyeon, Kalbi skewers, among others, bringing the communal energy of a lively Korean market to Chennai. Till April 21. INR 1,800 for two. 12 pm to 12 am. At Little Soi.
April 12 | RA Puram
Tamil New Year is here! Embrace the festive spirit at the Iris Expo: Puthandu Sangamam. This vibrant lifestyle exhibition features everything from designer saris and handmade jewellery to organic farm products and homemade treats. The day is packed with engaging activities, including a sari draping contest by Taneira and creative competitions for both kids and adults. At Club House, Rani Meiyammai Towers.
April 12 | Taramani
Witness the debut of bold, original works at Art Unfettered, a two-day festival presented by Sumanasa Foundation. The showcase features diverse artistic voices supported by the 2025–26 Grants Project, ranging from a solo theatre piece on love and community to a live experimental punk performance inspired by Sufi poetry and queer narratives. Till April 13. 5.30 pm onwards. At MS Subbulakshmi Auditorium, Asian College of Journalism.
April 11 | Mylapore
Explore the profound complexities of the Ramayana through Trial of Purity – The Agnipravesam, a cultural evening hosted by Palam Silks’ Thoughtloom. The session features a deep dive into Kamban’s 12th-century Tamil retelling by senior surgeon and author Dr Priya Ramachandran, preceded by a veena recital and followed by a traditional high tea. 3.30 pm onwards. At Thoughtloom, Palam Silks (Oliver Road).
April 10 | AGS Cinemas
Fast-forward to 2040 with Love Insurance Kompany (LIK), a sci-fi romantic comedy from director Vignesh Shivan. Pradeep Ranganathan stars as a young man who uses a futuristic device to time-travel in search of true love, only to find himself at odds with a tech-driven society and a powerful CEO (SJ Suryah) who controls the destiny of modern relationships. In theatres.
April 10 | Thiruvanmiyur
Disconnect from the digital noise and join the no-scroll movement at Oru Cup Focus. This private and immersive clinic offers a 60-minute guided experience designed to help you explore and sharpen your concentration through the engagement of all five senses in a tranquil environment. Till April 11. Multiple slots from 4 pm to 7 pm. At Pagir.
April 10 | RA Puram
Gujarat’s desert soul arrives in Chennai as Vraj:bhoomi takes over The Amethyst Room. This consciously created one-craft label breathes new life into traditional Kutch hand-block printing, translating old-world charm into modern-day cotton kurtas, breezy kaftans, and contemporary menswear. It is a showcase that invites you to look closer at the origin of your clothing, celebrating a design language where every silhouette is rooted in craftsmanship and global appeal. Till April 16. INR 3,950 onwards. 10.30 am to 7.30 pm. At The Amethyst Room, Chamiers.
April 13 | TTK Road
Narada Gana Sabha and the SB Family pay homage to the legendary "Voice of the Veena," Vidwan S. Balachander, on his 36th anniversary. The evening features a classical concert led by Vidwan Abhishek Raghuram on vocals, accompanied by HN Bhaskar on the violin, Kishore Ramesh on mridangam, and Krishna Sriram on ghatam. It is a tribute to a maestro who redefined the boundaries of the veena, promising an evening of deep musical introspection. 6.30 pm onwards. At Sathguru Gnanananda Hall, Narada Gana Sabha.
April 11| Alwarpet
Transport your palate to the bustling streets of Bangkok as Chap Chay rings in the Thai New Year. This limited-edition menu is a vibrant tribute to the balance of sweet, sour, and spicy, featuring everything from herb-infused clear broths to rich, velvet-textured curries. End your festive meal on a high note with the quintessential sticky rice with mango—a seasonal treasure that captures the true essence of Thai hospitality. Till April 19. Lunch and Dinner. At Chap Chay, The Raintree, St. Mary’s Road.
April 11 | Teynampet
Spice Haat transforms into a verdant landscape of coastal aromas as Chef Pillai brings the soulful essence of Kerala to the heart of Chennai. Vishu Kalpana is an invitation to explore the Malayali kitchen through a refined lens, featuring a traditional Vishu Sadya alongside innovative regional specialities. Till April 12. 12.30 pm to 3 pm and 7 pm to 11 pm. At Hyatt Regency.