What’s happening in Chennai: Top picks for this week (April 10 to April 16, 2026)

From craft fairs and fashion pop-ups to Korean street food, theatre, and film, here are the city’s must-visit events this week
What’s happening in Chennai: Top picks for this week (April 10 to April 16, 2026)
Mukbang! festivalTARUN

Workshops, festivals, expos, and cultural evenings across Chennai to bookmark this week

1. Artisanal pop-up

What’s happening in Chennai: Top picks for this week (April 10 to April 16, 2026)
A glimpse

April 10 | Thiruvanmiyur

Partake in a vibrant celebration of Indian heritage at Kalaa Utsavam, a sprawling exhibition-cum-sale showcasing the finest handicrafts and textiles. From organic pen Kalamkaris and Dhokra art jewellery to hand-embroidered works by tribal artisans from the Sittlingi Valley, this bazaar offers a curated journey through the country’s diverse craft traditions, complete with organic home essentials and flowering plants. Till April 19. 11 am to 9 pm. At CERC Campus Exhibition Ground.

2. Seasonal splendour

April 11 | Royapettah

Refresh your wardrobe for the warmer months at the Summer Soiree Edit by Wild Milan Exhibitions. This two-day boutique showcase brings together a curated selection of light, festive, and contemporary fashion, and would be perfect for the upcoming season’s gatherings. Till April 12. 11 am to 8 pm. At The Folly, Amethyst.

3. Seoulful bites

What’s happening in Chennai: Top picks for this week (April 10 to April 16, 2026)
Expect this and more at the festivalTARUN

April 10 | Besant Nagar, Anna Nagar

Here’s your chance to dive into the bold and playful world of Korean street food at Mukbang! festival. This limited-time menu celebrates global favourites like Dakgangjeong, Jajangmyeon, Kalbi skewers, among others, bringing the communal energy of a lively Korean market to Chennai. Till April 21. INR 1,800 for two. 12 pm to 12 am. At Little Soi.

4. Lifestyle expo

April 12 | RA Puram

Tamil New Year is here! Embrace the festive spirit at the Iris Expo: Puthandu Sangamam. This vibrant lifestyle exhibition features everything from designer saris and handmade jewellery to organic farm products and homemade treats. The day is packed with engaging activities, including a sari draping contest by Taneira and creative competitions for both kids and adults. At Club House, Rani Meiyammai Towers.

5. Creative frontiers

April 12 | Taramani

Witness the debut of bold, original works at Art Unfettered, a two-day festival presented by Sumanasa Foundation. The showcase features diverse artistic voices supported by the 2025–26 Grants Project, ranging from a solo theatre piece on love and community to a live experimental punk performance inspired by Sufi poetry and queer narratives. Till April 13. 5.30 pm onwards. At MS Subbulakshmi Auditorium, Asian College of Journalism.

6. Epic reflections

April 11 | Mylapore

Explore the profound complexities of the Ramayana through Trial of Purity – The Agnipravesam, a cultural evening hosted by Palam Silks’ Thoughtloom. The session features a deep dive into Kamban’s 12th-century Tamil retelling by senior surgeon and author Dr Priya Ramachandran, preceded by a veena recital and followed by a traditional high tea. 3.30 pm onwards. At Thoughtloom, Palam Silks (Oliver Road).

7. Back to the future

What’s happening in Chennai: Top picks for this week (April 10 to April 16, 2026)
A poster from the movie

April 10 | AGS Cinemas

Fast-forward to 2040 with Love Insurance Kompany (LIK), a sci-fi romantic comedy from director Vignesh Shivan. Pradeep Ranganathan stars as a young man who uses a futuristic device to time-travel in search of true love, only to find himself at odds with a tech-driven society and a powerful CEO (SJ Suryah) who controls the destiny of modern relationships. In theatres.

8. Mindful immersion

April 10 | Thiruvanmiyur

Disconnect from the digital noise and join the no-scroll movement at Oru Cup Focus. This private and immersive clinic offers a 60-minute guided experience designed to help you explore and sharpen your concentration through the engagement of all five senses in a tranquil environment. Till April 11. Multiple slots from 4 pm to 7 pm. At Pagir.

9. Textile narratives

What’s happening in Chennai: Top picks for this week (April 10 to April 16, 2026)
From the collection

April 10 | RA Puram

Gujarat’s desert soul arrives in Chennai as Vraj:bhoomi takes over The Amethyst Room. This consciously created one-craft label breathes new life into traditional Kutch hand-block printing, translating old-world charm into modern-day cotton kurtas, breezy kaftans, and contemporary menswear. It is a showcase that invites you to look closer at the origin of your clothing, celebrating a design language where every silhouette is rooted in craftsmanship and global appeal. Till April 16. INR 3,950 onwards. 10.30 am to 7.30 pm. At The Amethyst Room, Chamiers.

10. Strings of memory

April 13 | TTK Road

Narada Gana Sabha and the SB Family pay homage to the legendary "Voice of the Veena," Vidwan S. Balachander, on his 36th anniversary. The evening features a classical concert led by Vidwan Abhishek Raghuram on vocals, accompanied by HN Bhaskar on the violin, Kishore Ramesh on mridangam, and Krishna Sriram on ghatam. It is a tribute to a maestro who redefined the boundaries of the veena, promising an evening of deep musical introspection. 6.30 pm onwards. At Sathguru Gnanananda Hall, Narada Gana Sabha.

11. Siamese celebrations

April 11| Alwarpet

Transport your palate to the bustling streets of Bangkok as Chap Chay rings in the Thai New Year. This limited-edition menu is a vibrant tribute to the balance of sweet, sour, and spicy, featuring everything from herb-infused clear broths to rich, velvet-textured curries. End your festive meal on a high note with the quintessential sticky rice with mango—a seasonal treasure that captures the true essence of Thai hospitality. Till April 19. Lunch and Dinner. At Chap Chay, The Raintree, St. Mary’s Road.

12. God's own flavours

What’s happening in Chennai: Top picks for this week (April 10 to April 16, 2026)
Fish nirvana

April 11 | Teynampet

Spice Haat transforms into a verdant landscape of coastal aromas as Chef Pillai brings the soulful essence of Kerala to the heart of Chennai. Vishu Kalpana is an invitation to explore the Malayali kitchen through a refined lens, featuring a traditional Vishu Sadya alongside innovative regional specialities. Till April 12. 12.30 pm to 3 pm and 7 pm to 11 pm. At Hyatt Regency.

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