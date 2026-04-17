What’s happening in Chennai: Top picks for this week (April 17 to April 23, 2026)

Workshops, film premieres, food festivals and live performances promise a week of music, art, comedy and culinary adventures in Chennai.
April 17 | Mylapore
Relive the golden era of rock as the city’s premier seasoned musicians come together for a night of high-energy performances. From the psychedelic sounds of Pink Floyd to the heavy riffs of Deep Purple and Whitesnake, the Madras Rock Collective will be delivering a powerful mix of iconic tributes and original tracks that capture the true soul of rock. INR 250 onwards. From 8.45 pm. At Bay 146, The Savera Hotel.
April 19 | Nungambakkam
Unlock the secrets of hyper-realistic crafting at this immersive Miniature Clay Workshop hosted by Minimarvels Studio. Participants will learn to sculpt adorable, detailed miniatures from scratch, with all professional materials provided for a full day of tactile creativity. INR 599 onwards. 10.30 am onwards. At Coffea.
April 19 | Nungambakkam
Witness a showcase of five original short plays as Thinnai 2.0 brings distinct voices and perspectives to contemporary theatre. Inspired by the traditional thinnai—a place for shared experiences—this production serves as a modern platform for emerging directors to take risks and define their voices. INR 300 onwards. From 3 pm. At AF Madras.
April 17 | Ariyankuppam
Prepare for a whimsical culinary celebration with The Great Kabab Carnival. Diners can explore an innovative menu where traditional charcoal-grilled mastery meets playful twists, such as the Murgh dhuandaar pasande paired with cheese fondue and Bharwan litchi kabab. On till April 26. 7 pm to 11 pm. At The Great Kabab Factory, Radisson Resort Pondicherry Bay.
April 17 | Kotturpuram
Beat the heat with Ushnakala, a summer food festival that revives age-old South Indian culinary wisdom through cooling, fermented classics like pazhaya sooru and ragi koozh. The menu also celebrates the season’s bounty with inventive mango-centric dishes, including manga malli sadham and mambazha puliserry. INR 1,800 for two. On till April 30. 11.30 am to 3.30 pm, and 6.30 pm to 11 pm. At Savya Rasa.
April 19 | Chetpet
Witness the unique fusion of poetry and comedy or Pomedy as India’s Laughter Champion winner Rajat Sood headlines an evening that blends rhythmic verse with sharp stand-up. Joining him are storyteller Badal Sharma and celebrated poet Ranmal Jain for a showcase of contemporary thought with comedic punches. INR 599 onwards. From 7 pm. At Sir Mutha Venkatasubba Rao Concert Hall.
April 17 | PVR
Strap in for a high-octane spy thriller as Mr. X hits the big screen, following a secret intelligence agency’s race to thwart five major national security threats. Starring Arya, Manju Warrier, Gautham Karthik, and Sarath Kumar, the film dives into the world of covert operations and high-stakes espionage across global locales. In theatres.
April 17 | Multiple locations
Experience the fifth edition of the Vaanam Art Festival, a sprawling month-long celebration of Dalit History Month featuring a photography showcase and The Whole Story art exhibition. The festival culminates in a diverse itinerary of performances and literature, including the Verchol Literary Festival and the Dhamma Theatre Festival. On till April 26. Timings vary by event. At Lalit Kala Academi, Alliance Française, and Don Bosco Auditorium.