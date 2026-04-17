What’s happening in Chennai: Top picks for this week (April 17 to April 23, 2026)

April 17 | Mylapore

Relive the golden era of rock as the city’s premier seasoned musicians come together for a night of high-energy performances. From the psychedelic sounds of Pink Floyd to the heavy riffs of Deep Purple and Whitesnake, the Madras Rock Collective will be delivering a powerful mix of iconic tributes and original tracks that capture the true soul of rock. INR 250 onwards. From 8.45 pm. At Bay 146, The Savera Hotel.