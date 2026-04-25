What’s happening in Chennai: Top picks for this week (April 24 to April 30, 2026)

Here's a roundup of events happening this week in Chennai
What’s happening in Chennai: Top picks for this week (April 24 to April 30, 2026)
Key events for the week in Chennai

If you are wondering what to do this weekend in the city, then take a cue from the events listed below.

1. Indulgent evenings

What’s happening in Chennai: Top picks for this week (April 24 to April 30, 2026)
Sip and dine

April 24 | Nungambakkam

Evenings take on a sophisticated new rhythm at Chipstead with Juniper Nights, a curated soirée pairing smooth jazz melodies with botanical touch. Guests can sip on inventive gin-based cocktails like the holy basil-infused South Side or the vibrant Purple Rain, while indulging in a refined selection of bar bites ranging from honey chilli lotus stem to gilafi seekh kebabs. On till April 30. Cocktails at INR 1,250; Snacks from INR 850. 4 pm to 12 am. At Chipstead, Taj Coromandel.

2. Comedy unfiltered

April 25 | Thiruvanmiyur

Prepare for a night of spontaneous storytelling and quick-fire wit at The Unhinged AF Improv Comedy Show. Built entirely on audience suggestions, the performers dive into high-energy, unscripted scenes that range from the absurd to the hilarious, ensuring no two shows are ever the same. INR 299. 7 pm onwards. At Pagir.

3. Laugh out loud

What’s happening in Chennai: Top picks for this week (April 24 to April 30, 2026)
Anirban Dasgupta

May 3 | TTK Road

Join Anirban Dasgupta as he brings his stand-up special Cry Daddy to Chennai. The performance offers a humorous take on the intersection of his own childhood sports dreams and the chaotic realities of new fatherhood, questioning the rules of the game in both comedy and parenting. INR 799 onwards. From 7.30 pm. At Music Academy Mini Hall.

4. Wit and wisdom

April 25 | Injambakkam

Catch Vivek Muralidharan in his comic element with his new stand-up special, G.O.A.T. Known for his sharp observational humour, the show dives into a chaotic mix of evolution, quirky festivals, and human suffering, weaving together a narrative that explores the “greatest of all time” in a way only he can. INR 499 onwards. From 4 pm. At Arena—The Art Experience.

5. Heal therapy

April 25 | Mylapore

Here’s your chance to embrace the transformative power of KRUMP at this workshop led by Yadhava, a certified movement therapist and DJ known as Kronos/Lil Asura. This session explores how high-energy street dance can be used as a therapeutic tool for mental health, offering participants a chance to experience movement as a medium for healing and personal expression. INR 300. 5.30 pm onwards. At Studio Loco.

6. Gaming revival

April 25 | Velachery

It’s retro time! Experience city’s newest premium social gaming hub at the grand launch of VGP Waghoba. This Eat-Play-Vibe destination combines next-gen gaming and high-energy interiors with a global culinary menu. Put on your best 70s attire for the retro disco themed opening night, featuring immersive lighting and competitive social play. 6 pm onwards. At Palladium, Phoenix Marketcity.

7. The King of Pop

What’s happening in Chennai: Top picks for this week (April 24 to April 30, 2026)
A poster of the movie

April 24 | PVR

Witness the journey of a musical legend in the highly anticipated biographical drama Michael. Directed by Antoine Fuqua and starring Jaafar Jackson as his uncle, the film explores the complicated life and career of Michael Jackson, from his early years with the Jackson 5 to his rise as the global King of Pop. In theatres.

8. Conversation in style

April 25 | Chetpet

Join an intimate evening of storytelling as the Super Chennai Arattai series hosts acclaimed designer Vivek Karunakaran. The session will explore the intersection of Indian aesthetics and Chennai’s evolving style identity, offering students and creative enthusiasts a chance to engage in candid dialogue about the city’s fashion narrative. 5 pm onwards. At Seminar Hall, Lady Andal School.

Anirban Dasgupta
Vivek Muralidharan
Michael

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