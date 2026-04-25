What’s happening in Chennai: Top picks for this week (April 24 to April 30, 2026)

If you are wondering what to do this weekend in the city, then take a cue from the events listed below.
April 24 | Nungambakkam
Evenings take on a sophisticated new rhythm at Chipstead with Juniper Nights, a curated soirée pairing smooth jazz melodies with botanical touch. Guests can sip on inventive gin-based cocktails like the holy basil-infused South Side or the vibrant Purple Rain, while indulging in a refined selection of bar bites ranging from honey chilli lotus stem to gilafi seekh kebabs. On till April 30. Cocktails at INR 1,250; Snacks from INR 850. 4 pm to 12 am. At Chipstead, Taj Coromandel.
April 25 | Thiruvanmiyur
Prepare for a night of spontaneous storytelling and quick-fire wit at The Unhinged AF Improv Comedy Show. Built entirely on audience suggestions, the performers dive into high-energy, unscripted scenes that range from the absurd to the hilarious, ensuring no two shows are ever the same. INR 299. 7 pm onwards. At Pagir.
May 3 | TTK Road
Join Anirban Dasgupta as he brings his stand-up special Cry Daddy to Chennai. The performance offers a humorous take on the intersection of his own childhood sports dreams and the chaotic realities of new fatherhood, questioning the rules of the game in both comedy and parenting. INR 799 onwards. From 7.30 pm. At Music Academy Mini Hall.
April 25 | Injambakkam
Catch Vivek Muralidharan in his comic element with his new stand-up special, G.O.A.T. Known for his sharp observational humour, the show dives into a chaotic mix of evolution, quirky festivals, and human suffering, weaving together a narrative that explores the “greatest of all time” in a way only he can. INR 499 onwards. From 4 pm. At Arena—The Art Experience.
April 25 | Mylapore
Here’s your chance to embrace the transformative power of KRUMP at this workshop led by Yadhava, a certified movement therapist and DJ known as Kronos/Lil Asura. This session explores how high-energy street dance can be used as a therapeutic tool for mental health, offering participants a chance to experience movement as a medium for healing and personal expression. INR 300. 5.30 pm onwards. At Studio Loco.
April 25 | Velachery
It’s retro time! Experience city’s newest premium social gaming hub at the grand launch of VGP Waghoba. This Eat-Play-Vibe destination combines next-gen gaming and high-energy interiors with a global culinary menu. Put on your best 70s attire for the retro disco themed opening night, featuring immersive lighting and competitive social play. 6 pm onwards. At Palladium, Phoenix Marketcity.
April 24 | PVR
Witness the journey of a musical legend in the highly anticipated biographical drama Michael. Directed by Antoine Fuqua and starring Jaafar Jackson as his uncle, the film explores the complicated life and career of Michael Jackson, from his early years with the Jackson 5 to his rise as the global King of Pop. In theatres.
April 25 | Chetpet
Join an intimate evening of storytelling as the Super Chennai Arattai series hosts acclaimed designer Vivek Karunakaran. The session will explore the intersection of Indian aesthetics and Chennai’s evolving style identity, offering students and creative enthusiasts a chance to engage in candid dialogue about the city’s fashion narrative. 5 pm onwards. At Seminar Hall, Lady Andal School.