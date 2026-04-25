What’s happening in Chennai: Top picks for this week (April 24 to April 30, 2026)

April 25 | Injambakkam

Catch Vivek Muralidharan in his comic element with his new stand-up special, G.O.A.T. Known for his sharp observational humour, the show dives into a chaotic mix of evolution, quirky festivals, and human suffering, weaving together a narrative that explores the “greatest of all time” in a way only he can. INR 499 onwards. From 4 pm. At Arena—The Art Experience.