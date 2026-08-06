TEXTILES 2026 weaves a National Handloom Day tribute in Chennai, celebrating India’s living textile heritage

The art of kalamkari comes alive through Studio Rama in beautifully crafted cotton and silk kurtas. Tritiya presents contemporary womenswear enhanced with delicate embroidery, while Juanita’s floral chanderi saris, kurtas, and dupattas offer elegant choices well suited to Chennai’s climate.

The exhibition also celebrates the spirit of innovation within India’s textile traditions. Bengal’s humble gamcha is reimagined into contemporary, sustainable fashion through saris, kurtas, and dupattas. The Kantha Store by Farah Khan transforms luxurious iembroidery into heirloom textiles, while Weavers Studio showcases layered textiles that bring together multiple heritage craft techniques within a single fabric. Mauna Dhwani Foundation presents the revived Santali weaves of Mayurbhanj, preserving an endangered weaving tradition through the work of first-generation women artisans from the villages of Odisha.

Outstanding chikankari saris and kurta sets from Woven Tradition continue to define the timeless elegance of the exhibition. A remarkable collection of naturally dyed saris, yardage, kurtas, and dupattas crafted in khadi cotton, linen, bamboo cotton, and matka silk further highlights the enduring relevance of natural fibres combined with traditional embroidery.

This National Handloom Day, TEXTILES 2026 is an invitation to celebrate the artisans, weavers, and craft communities whose knowledge and skill keep India’s textile traditions alive. Through this exhibition, The Crafts Council of India continues its enduring commitment to creating meaningful platforms for artisans and weavers, ensuring that India’s remarkable textile traditions remain vibrant, relevant, and appreciated by new generations.

August 7 & 8, 2026. From 10 am to 8 pm. At Mayor Ramanathan Chettiar Center, Santhome High Road, MRC Nagar, RA Puram, Chennai.

—Pushpa Chari

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