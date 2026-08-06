TEXTILES 2026 weaves a National Handloom Day tribute in Chennai, celebrating India’s living textile heritage

As India celebrates National Handloom Day, The Crafts Council of India once again brings TEXTILES 2026 to Chennai, reaffirming its long-standing commitment to India’s handloom heritage and the artisans, weavers, designers, and craft communities who continue to keep these traditions alive.
Showcasing iconic weaves
The annual TEXTILES exhibition presents a thoughtfully curated collection of handwoven and handcrafted saris, yardage, ready-to-wear garments, stoles, and dupattas. Every piece is a celebration of the skill of master weavers, craftspersons, and designers, reflecting India’s rich textile traditions while embracing the continuing evolution of its living heritage.
Spread across 40 stalls, the exhibition brings together textile traditions from across the country, showcasing iconic weaves including banarasi, jamdani, ikat, chanderi, and kanjeevaram, alongside celebrated craft traditions such as leheriya, chikankari, bandhini, shibori, kantha, and hand-block printing. Carrying forward centuries of weaving and design traditions, these textiles continue to find new expression in contemporary lifestyles, festive celebrations, and special occasions.
One of the highlights of this year’s exhibition is Revival Chanderi, which presents an exceptional collection that celebrates the enduring beauty of the chanderi weave of ancient times. Abha Dalmia showcases her distinctive banarasi creations in luminous jewel tones, including her signature Godhuli silk tissue saris. Nilambari presents an exquisite collection of pure zari banarasi saris in rich traditional weaves, offering timeless choices for bridal trousseaux and special occasions, while Bhanavi’s heritage saris in vibrant oranges, reds, and blues, with striking gold and temple borders, add to the rich selection for the festive season.
For special-occasion dressing, visitors will discover handspun, handwoven, naturally dyed ikat saris from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh; Neelgar’s contemporary interpretations of Gujarat’s textile traditions in bandhini; Aurangazeb Khatri’s masterfully crafted ajrakh saris, dupattas, and kurtas; Tana Bana’s reimagined maheshwaris in contemporary compositions; and much more.
The art of kalamkari comes alive through Studio Rama in beautifully crafted cotton and silk kurtas. Tritiya presents contemporary womenswear enhanced with delicate embroidery, while Juanita’s floral chanderi saris, kurtas, and dupattas offer elegant choices well suited to Chennai’s climate.
The exhibition also celebrates the spirit of innovation within India’s textile traditions. Bengal’s humble gamcha is reimagined into contemporary, sustainable fashion through saris, kurtas, and dupattas. The Kantha Store by Farah Khan transforms luxurious iembroidery into heirloom textiles, while Weavers Studio showcases layered textiles that bring together multiple heritage craft techniques within a single fabric. Mauna Dhwani Foundation presents the revived Santali weaves of Mayurbhanj, preserving an endangered weaving tradition through the work of first-generation women artisans from the villages of Odisha.
Outstanding chikankari saris and kurta sets from Woven Tradition continue to define the timeless elegance of the exhibition. A remarkable collection of naturally dyed saris, yardage, kurtas, and dupattas crafted in khadi cotton, linen, bamboo cotton, and matka silk further highlights the enduring relevance of natural fibres combined with traditional embroidery.
This National Handloom Day, TEXTILES 2026 is an invitation to celebrate the artisans, weavers, and craft communities whose knowledge and skill keep India’s textile traditions alive. Through this exhibition, The Crafts Council of India continues its enduring commitment to creating meaningful platforms for artisans and weavers, ensuring that India’s remarkable textile traditions remain vibrant, relevant, and appreciated by new generations.
August 7 & 8, 2026. From 10 am to 8 pm. At Mayor Ramanathan Chettiar Center, Santhome High Road, MRC Nagar, RA Puram, Chennai.
—Pushpa Chari
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