Where to shop local in Chennai

Chennai’s shopping landscape stretches well beyond the large silk showrooms and air-conditioned malls. In certain neighbourhoods and specialist stores the city’s craft traditions remain visible, practical and largely unhurried. These places favour handloom cloth, metalwork and objects made by regional artisans rather than mass-produced goods.

The streets around Kapaleeshwarar Temple in Mylapore form one of the most atmospheric areas. Early in the day the flower sellers and brassware shops open alongside textile stalls. One finds traditional lamps, small idols, cotton lengths and simple jewellery that still serve everyday needs. The scale is intimate; bargaining is expected but never aggressive. Walking these lanes offers a sense of continuity rather than spectacle.

Handwoven textiles and brassware wait beyond the familiar shopping streets

Sowcarpet, in the older commercial quarter of George Town, presents a denser experience. Narrow streets specialise in textiles, brass vessels, copper filter sets and wholesale quantities of fabric. The brass and copper shops remain particularly useful for kitchenware and temple items. Prices are lower than retail outlets and the stock reflects practical demand rather than tourist taste. Early mornings are quieter and more manageable.