What’s happening in Chennai: Top picks for this week (February 13 - 19, 2026)

Valentine's Day might be for those in love. But these events happening in Chennai this weekend are for all of you out their. Check them out!
February 13 | Teynampet
Enter a world of luxury as Vimonisha presents a curated showcase of Shobha Shringar Jewellers and its diamond line, Chokseys 1983. This exclusive exhibition features a blend of exquisite polki and gold craftsmanship alongside rare rose-cut diamonds and bespoke gemstone artistry. 11 am to 8 pm. At Hyatt Regency Chennai, Anna Salai.
February 14 | Periamet
Experience a musical journey as global icon AR Rahman brings The Wonderment Tour to his hometown for a spectacular Valentine’s Day performance. This landmark concert redefines live entertainment with a multilingual setlist of iconic hits reimagined through contemporary arrangements. INR 5,000 onwards. 6.30 pm. At Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.
February 14 | Alwarpet
Navigating life with a little experience and a lot of opinions, Sharon Verma presents her stand-up special, Weak Independent Woman. From her roots in Bihar to figuring it out in Mumbai, this show is a vulnerable exploration of what it means to not quite have it all together. INR 1,299 onwards. 6 pm and 8 pm. At Medai – The Stage.
February 13 | Mylapore
Join over 20 of the city’s finest musicians for a moving musical tribute, To Sir, With Love, celebrating the 60-year legacy of the late J Rajasekaran, one of India’s Rock ‘n’ Roll superstars. This musical evening at his most-loved venue will revive the classic energy of The Beatles, Pink Floyd, and Led Zeppelin, while all proceeds go toward supporting the musician’s family. INR 250. 08.30 pm onwards. At BAY 146, Savera Hotel.
February 13 | PVR
Witness a bold, provocative reimagining of Emily Brontë’s literary classic, directed by Emerald Fennell. Starring Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi, Wuthering Heights explores the primal and destructive bond between Catherine and Heathcliff, set against a hauntingly beautiful landscape. In theatres.
February 14 | Muttukadu
Explore the diverse and fascinating traditions of marriage at Wonderful Wedding: Rituals Around The World, an exploratory curated exhibition opening this Valentine’s Day. This showcase dives into the cultural significance of wedding ceremonies across various regions. Till February 26. Free (with museum entry). Weekdays 10 am to 6 pm; Weekends 10 am to 7 pm. At Kadambari Art Gallery, DakshinaChitra Museum.
February 14 | Nungambakkam
One of India’s most enduring heritage houses Bhuramal Rajmal Surana brings its collection of high jewellery to the city. Known for their traditional Rajasthani craftsmanship, the House showcases a masterclass in kundan, meenakari, and polki, with every piece conceived and finished within their own historic ateliers. Till February 15. 11 am to 7 pm. At Taj Coromandel.
February 14 | Anna Nagar East
Complete your Valentine’s night with a high-octane hip-hop set by DJ KAN-I. Held at the open-air rooftop, this nightlife experience blends global contemporary sounds with immersive audio-visuals under the stars. INR 500 onwards. 6 pm onwards. At The Living Room.