What’s happening in Chennai: Top picks for this week (February 27– March 5, 2026)

If you are wondering what to do in the city this week, then here are a few events that you can check out.
February 27 | Royapettah
Celebrate the spirit of independent design at The Goddess Edit - Spring Edit, an intimate showcase curated by Supriya and Shefali Dadabhoy. Set to be inaugurated by the Australian Consul-General, Silai Zaki, this two-day event brings together 15 pioneering women entrepreneurs and designers, offering a space for visitors to engage directly with the stories behind each brand. Till February 28. 11 am to 7 pm. At The Folly, Amethyst.
February 28 | Nungambakkam
Prepare for a liquid revolution as Lair, ranked among the top bars in India and Asia, takes over The Leather Bar for one night. Part of The Vibe Exchange series, this multi-sensory experience transplants Delhi’s moody, minimalist speakeasy culture to the city, featuring signature cocktails like the Black Mamba and Popcorn Drink. 7.30 pm onwards. At The Leather Bar, The Park Chennai.
February 28 | Alwarpet
Enjoy a poignant tribute to the undying strength of women in Rising From The Embers (coded as 47-84-02), a dramatised reading presented by THE Theatrewalas. Through a series of monologues and enactments based on real-life accounts, the play, written and directed by Sushmaa Roshan Ahuja, explores the harrowing yet courageous journeys of women surviving the Partition of 1947, the 1984 riots, and the 2002 Godhra riots. INR 300. 4 pm and 7 pm. At Medai – The Stage.
March 1 | Royapettah
Ditch the traditional and dive into a high-octane celebration at Rang Raas Holi featuring Rohit Saraf, a premium concert-style festival. Headlined by the Bollywood heartthrob, the event features a massive stage with confetti blasts, rain dances, and stadium-sized balloon releases, all set to the beats of top DJs. INR 999 onwards. 10 am onwards. At YMCA.
Throughout Ramadan | Chetpet
Iftar 2026 offers a sit-down set menu designed for unhurried evenings. Break your fast with Zam Zam water, dates and kanji before moving to haleem, shawarma, and biriyani, with a dedicated prayer room adding a thoughtful touch. INR 999, Iftar onwards, At Hundreds Bistro.
March 4 | Injambakkam
Electronic music heavyweight Sunburn Holi Weekend 2026 lands in Chennai with KSHMR headlining the beachfront stage. Expect festival-scale production, immersive visuals and signature colour showers, alongside a set packed with global hits and high-octane drops. INR 1,000 onwards, from 10 am, at VGP Golden Beach Resort.
February 28 | Muttukadu
Step into a living bridge between eras at LangFest 2026: Histories in Plural, DakshinaChitra’s flagship cultural festival. Over two days, the museum’s heritage houses transform into vibrant forums for contemporary debate, featuring eminent voices like Urvashi Butalia and Anirudh Kanisetti alongside immersive performances of Sangam-era poetry and Mohiniyattam. Till March 1. Entry with museum tickets. 10 am to 6 pm. At DakshinaChitra Museum.
March 1 | Kodambakkam
Trade your Sunday chores for a dose of “MOMedy” as Amruta Bendre takes the mic for Phulka Dots. This 90-minute live set blends stand-up with Bollywood parodies and cook chronicles to skewer the chaotic beauty of being a mother, daughter, and daughter-in-law. It would be a homecoming for anyone who has ever navigated the hilarious complexities of a modern Indian household. INR 399 onwards. 6 pm to 7.30 pm. At Trinity Studio.
February 27 | PVR
Prepare for a hard-hitting experience with Assi, the latest collaboration between Taapsee Pannu and director Anubhav Sinha. This relentless investigative thriller follows a lawyer who takes up a brutal sexual assault case that has shaken the nation, challenging the conscience of a society prone to normalising everyday crime news. It is a stark, uncomfortable courtroom drama that forces viewers to confront the social architecture of patriarchy and institutional complicity. In theatres.
Throughout Ramadan | Velachery
Tradition meets indulgence in this generous buffet format. Live counters, Ramadan special curations and classics such as haleem, mezze, and kebabs unfold in a relaxed, family-friendly setting. INR 2,550++, from 6 pm, at Seasonal Tastes, The Westin Chennai, Velachery.
February 28 | Injambakkam
Experience a refined evening of intellectual stimulation with Alfaaz Ki Mehfil, part of the curated Lectures on the Rocks series. Hosted by author Satya Prabhakar, this session explores three centuries of Urdu verse—from Mirza Ghalib to Faiz Ahmed Faiz—unpacking the beauty of the ghazal through historical anecdotes and carefully selected shers. INR 899 (including beverages). 4 pm to 6 pm. At Beach Deck, The Beach Terrace, VGP Heritage Resort.