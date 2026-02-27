What’s happening in Chennai: Top picks for this week (February 27– March 5, 2026)

February 28 | Alwarpet

Enjoy a poignant tribute to the undying strength of women in Rising From The Embers (coded as 47-84-02), a dramatised reading presented by THE Theatrewalas. Through a series of monologues and enactments based on real-life accounts, the play, written and directed by Sushmaa Roshan Ahuja, explores the harrowing yet courageous journeys of women surviving the Partition of 1947, the 1984 riots, and the 2002 Godhra riots. INR 300. 4 pm and 7 pm. At Medai – The Stage.