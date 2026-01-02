What’s happening in Chennai: Top picks for this week

January 4 | Alwarpet

Get ready for a laugh riot as the hilarious Rehman Khan brings his signature style to the city. Known for his sharp observations and relatable wit, Rehman’s Rehman Khan Live show dives into everything from the quirks of everyday life to the vibrant spirit of Mumbai slang. Expect a rollercoaster of comedic punches and high energy that promises a full-blown celebration of life and madness. INR 499. 7 pm. At Punch - Unpaid Therapist.