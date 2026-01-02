What’s happening in Chennai: Top picks for this week

As we ring in the new year, Chennai plays host to a variety of events. Check them out
January 3 | Taramani
Experience a classical presentation where Carnatic meets Hindustani/Sufi-music at Swara & Saaz - Katcheri Hues in a Mehfil Sky. This performance features Vandana Srinivasan, known for her soulful independent and playback music, alongside the talented Carnatic vocalist Girijashankar Sundaresan. INR 400 onwards. 6 pm. At Bharata Kalanjali, TEACH Auditorium.
January 4 | Thiruvanmiyur
Celebrate the fifth edition of this cultural exhibition that brings the heart of Chettinad to Chennai. The Karaikudi Sandhai features authentic Athangudi tiles, heritage jewellery, and world-renowned Kandangi saris. Don’t miss the iconic Thalaivazhai ilai (banana leaf) lunch for a true taste of Chettinad hospitality. Free entry. 10 am to 8 pm. At Sri Ramachandra Convention Centre.
January 4 | Royapettah
A night of storytelling and raw emotions await you as indie sensation Anuv Jain brings his most soulful tracks to the city. The voice behind viral hits like Baarishein, Husn, and Gul will perform live in an intimate outdoor setting designed for nostalgia and raw indie vibes. INR 2,399 onwards. 6.30 pm. At YMCA.
January 2 | Alwarpet
Kick off the New Year by immersing yourself in India’s rich textile heritage. Curated by Debjani Podder, Mrigashira brings together craft clusters from Bengal, Assam, Varanasi, Gujarat, and beyond. This an invitation to meet the artisans, explore sustainable, slow fashion, and discover the intricate stories woven into every handloom piece. Free Entry. Till January 4. 11 am – 8.30 pm. At CP Art Centre.
January 4 | Alwarpet
Get ready for a laugh riot as the hilarious Rehman Khan brings his signature style to the city. Known for his sharp observations and relatable wit, Rehman’s Rehman Khan Live show dives into everything from the quirks of everyday life to the vibrant spirit of Mumbai slang. Expect a rollercoaster of comedic punches and high energy that promises a full-blown celebration of life and madness. INR 499. 7 pm. At Punch - Unpaid Therapist.
January 3 | Kodambakkam
Catch Anand Rathnam live in his solo stand-up special, Stupid Philosophy. Known for being smart, silly, and brutally honest, Anand dives into the hilariously mundane—from the annoyance of YouTube ads and the chaos of owning a mischievous dog to the unexpected confidence boost of discovering his first grey hairs. It’s a relentlessly funny exploration of life’s everyday choices and the madness of the modern world. INR 399. 7 pm. At Trinity Studio.
January 2 | INOX
Experience the gripping true story of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, India’s youngest Param Vir Chakra recipient. Ikkis, set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pak War, stars Agastya Nanda in his theatrical debut, and features a powerful final on-screen performance by the legendary Dharmendra. Known for his meticulous storytelling, director Sriram Raghavan swaps his usual thrillers for a gritty exploration of bravery and duty. In theatres.
January 3 | Royapettah
Start your 2026 aesthetic journey with Wildman, a curated exhibition, which brings together an eclectic mix of festive flair, ranging from designer clothing and artisanal jewellery to home furnishings, and skincare. You can also explore a range of baked goods, chocolates, and handcrafted art.Till January 4. Free entry. 10 am to 8 pm. At The Folly at Amethyst.