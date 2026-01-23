What’s happening in Chennai: Top picks for this week (January 23 -29 2026)

There are a lot in store this week in the city. Scroll down to get a glimpse of what's happening in the city.
January 24 | Teynampet
For the first time in its 60-year history, GRT Jewellers brings Sparkle Exhibition, a curated selection of signature designs from across all its Indian stores to a single venue. Presented by Vimonisha Exhibition and Events, the exclusive showcase features premium craftsmanship in gold and precious stones. Till January 25. 10.30 am to 8.30 pm. At Hyatt Regency.
January 31 | Alwarpet
Journey through the brilliant orchestration and hidden nuances of legendary Tamil film compositions at this live edition of Quarantine From Reality. Curated by music producer Subhasree Thanikachalam, the evening features talented voices like Sai Vignesh and Santhosh. Beyond the music, this fundraiser event organised by the Thursday Ladies Club supports vital institutions, including the Adyar Cancer Institute and Voluntary Health Services. INR 500 onwards. 5.30 pm. At Narada Gana Sabha.
January 23 | T Nagar
Embark on a culinary voyage to the Philippines with this food festival. Curated by Chef Elle, the festival balances legendary staples with hidden regional gems. From the savoury-sweet tang of Chicken adobo and the comforting warmth of Pansit molo (wonton soup) to the crisp delight of Lumpiang Shanghai (spring rolls) and the creamy, vibrant Buko pandan for dessert, every dish is a tribute to authentic island traditions. Till February 1. For lunch and dinner. At Chin Chin, The Residency.
January 25 | Nungambakkam
Here's a cool opportunity for all the Comic Con admirers. Participate in the Cosplay 101 workshop to get insights into costume design, prop creation, foam crafting, VFX makeup, wig styling, and cosplay performance. Hosted in association with House of T, this programme will be led by Akshay Churi, two-time winner of the Indian Championship of Cosplay (ICC), alongside popular Chennai-based cosplayers Logesh Rajah and Suriya Banu. Free entry. 12 pm to 5 pm. At Hard Rock Cafe.
January 26 | Alwarpet
Spend your Republic Day evening immersed in a double-feature theatrical journey that spans centuries. The first act, The First Sin, reimagines the myth of Lilith as a timeless symbol of rebellion, tracing her spirit from ancient defiance to a 1990s workplace protest. The second act, VII, shifts into a sci-fi mystery where two lovers find themselves trapped in an abandoned house, forced to confront the boundaries of love and reality. INR 299. 4 pm. At Medai – The Stage.
January 24 | MRC Nagar
Experience an all-white pool party, a sophisticated prelude to the upcoming Collective Culture Festival. The afternoon begins with sun-soaked elegance and flows into a moonlit celebration as the pool reflects the glow of a sea of white. With the music pulling you in and the day melting into night, it is a curated sensory experience designed for those who seek the perfect blend of coastal luxury and high-energy rhythm. 3 pm onwards. At Poolside & Library Blu, The Leela Palace Chennai.
January 23 | Mylapore
Celebrate India’s diverse artisanal legacy at Bhartiya Hastkala Utsav organised by the Ministry of Textiles. Featuring over 50 GI-tagged craft products, this event brings master artisans from across the country to Chennai. From the intricate Toda embroidery of the Nilgiris to Channapatna toys, Mysore paintings, and Vadasseri temple jewellery, every item tells a story of geographical origin and traditional knowledge. Open to all. Till January 26. 10.30 am to 9.30 pm. At Chennai Citi Centre Mall.
January 23 | Mayajaal
Nearly three decades after the original cult classic, the saga of bravery returns to the big screen with Border 2. Directed by Anurag Singh, and starring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, and Diljit Dosanjh, among others, this multi-front war story honours the Indian Armed Forces’ heroism during the 1971 war. In theatres.
January 27 | Nungambakkam
Ease into the final week of the month with a dose of lighthearted theatrical charm with The January Jhumkas. Conceived by R Amarendran and presented in collaboration with Alliance Française of Madras, this production is a spirited blend of comedy and art. Free entry. 7 pm. At Alliance Française de Madras.