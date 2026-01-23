What’s happening in Chennai: Top picks for this week (January 23 -29 2026)

January 24 | MRC Nagar

Experience an all-white pool party, a sophisticated prelude to the upcoming Collective Culture Festival. The afternoon begins with sun-soaked elegance and flows into a moonlit celebration as the pool reflects the glow of a sea of white. With the music pulling you in and the day melting into night, it is a curated sensory experience designed for those who seek the perfect blend of coastal luxury and high-energy rhythm. 3 pm onwards. At Poolside & Library Blu, The Leela Palace Chennai.