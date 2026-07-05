What’s up Chennai: Events between July 3 and July 9

July 3 | AGS Cinemas

Gatta Kusthi 2 , the popular wrestling saga returns to the big screen, picking up after the chaotic events of the hit 2022 sports comedy. Headlined by Vishnu Vishal and Aishwarya Lekshmi, this action-packed sequel dives right back into the ring-side world and domestic power struggles of its lead couple. Expect a punchy blend of laugh-out-loud humour, marital drama, and fierce athletic action as the central duo navigates new rivalry stakes both inside and outside the wrestling arena. In theatres.