What’s up Chennai: Events between July 3 and July 9

Workshops, walking tours, film premieres, and fashion showcases offer Chennaiites a mix of art, history, food and entertainment this weekend. Check out!
July 3 | Thiruvanmiyur
Kalaa Utsavam, a vibrant celebration of traditional Indian craftsmanship, is in town. This 10-day bazaar brings together a curated collection of heritage textiles—ranging from organic pen Kalamkaris and Ajrak prints to exquisite Kanjeevaram and Tussar weaves. Alongside the textiles, you can also explore tribal hand embroideries, rugged Dhokra metal art, terracotta pottery, folk puppetry, and a lush variety of live flowering plants and organic garden accessories. Till July 12. Free entry. 11 am to 9 pm. At CERC Campus Exhibition Ground, Kalakshetra Road.
July 3 | Nungambakkam
Collage hosts a curated dual showcase featuring contemporary Indian labels Brih and Ilk. Brih’s Spring/Summer ’26 collection, Slow Light, brings the quiet ease of summer to life through breathable, natural-dyed chanderi and linen adorned with hand-cut geometric lace and subtle embroidery. Sharing the space is Ilk’s Sea Stories, a fluid collection capturing underwater marine landscapes through signature smocking, intricate appliqué, and deep oceanic hues on rich silks. 11 am to 7.30 pm. At Collage, Rutland Gate.
July 5 | Adyar
If unwinding is your agenda for this Sunday, then here’s your chance to tap into your creative side at a cosy evening of painting, good vibes, and warm tea. This relaxed, beginner-friendly workshop provides everything you need to create your own art, including a complete DIY acrylic painting kit with six illustrated MDF boards. INR 999. 5 pm to 7 pm. At Backyard.
July 3 | Teynampet
Embark on a royal gastronomic voyage at Legacy of the Marathas, a culinary showcase hosted at Spice Haat. Curated by renowned Maharashtrian culinary expert Chef Vinita Ghatge, this limited-period promotion honours the rich heritage of the Maratha empire through time-honoured recipes and centuries-old cooking techniques preserved across generations. Till July 12. INR 2,499++. 7 pm to 11 pm. At Hyatt Regency Chennai.
July 3 | Nungambakkam
Turn up the volume and step into a time machine to the golden era of rock ‘n’ roll with Classic Rock ft. Medium Rare. Homegrown retro-rock band Medium Rare is set to deliver an electrifying live performance packed with timeless anthems, soaring vocal harmonies, and powerful guitar riffs that defined generations. Gather your crew and prepare to sing along to the iconic, legendary hits that continue to inspire music purists worldwide. INR 249 onwards. 8.30 pm. At Hard Rock Cafe.
July 4 | Alwarpet
Popular comedian Gautham Govindan is bringing his stand up show to the city this weekend. Prepare for an hour of sharp observations and delightful awkwardness. Described by the artiste himself as a “warm hug that lasts a little too long”, this solo show guarantees a clever blend of new jokes, intentional pauses, and incredibly relatable comedic timing. INR 499 onwards. 8.30 pm. At Medai – The Stage.
July 3 | AGS Cinemas
Gatta Kusthi 2 , the popular wrestling saga returns to the big screen, picking up after the chaotic events of the hit 2022 sports comedy. Headlined by Vishnu Vishal and Aishwarya Lekshmi, this action-packed sequel dives right back into the ring-side world and domestic power struggles of its lead couple. Expect a punchy blend of laugh-out-loud humour, marital drama, and fierce athletic action as the central duo navigates new rivalry stakes both inside and outside the wrestling arena. In theatres.
July 4 | Periamet
Uncover the hidden histories of a historic neighbourhood overshadowed by its bustling neighbours on this curated walking tour. Strolling down the busy Raja Muthiah Road (formerly Sydenhams Road), one will explore how the precinct evolved into a global hub for the leather trade, discover the eminent institutional buildings shaping the Periamedu-Vepery landscape, and revisit the legacy of what was once an iconic city park. INR 700. 6.30 am to 8.30 am. Assembling point at Central Metro Entrance B5.
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