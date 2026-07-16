What’s up Chennai: Events between July 17 and July 23

July 17 | ECR

Treat your taste buds to an authentic culinary expedition across the Deccan with The Karnataka Table. This regional showcase brings together distinctive recipes and traditional cooking techniques from heritage culinary hubs like Coorg, Mangalore, and Udupi—an opportunity for food lovers to explore the diverse coastal and inland flavours of Karnataka in one immersive dining experience. Till July 19. INR 1,849 onwards. Lunch: 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm, Dinner: 7 pm to 10.30 pm. At The Reef, Sheraton Grand Chennai Resort & Spa.