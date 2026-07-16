What’s up Chennai: Events between July 17 and July 23

From coastal feasts and couture pop-ups to stand-up comedy and mythic cinema, Chennai lines up a packed week of food, fashion, music and storytelling across the city
July 17 | ECR
Treat your taste buds to an authentic culinary expedition across the Deccan with The Karnataka Table. This regional showcase brings together distinctive recipes and traditional cooking techniques from heritage culinary hubs like Coorg, Mangalore, and Udupi—an opportunity for food lovers to explore the diverse coastal and inland flavours of Karnataka in one immersive dining experience. Till July 19. INR 1,849 onwards. Lunch: 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm, Dinner: 7 pm to 10.30 pm. At The Reef, Sheraton Grand Chennai Resort & Spa.
July 17 | Nungambakkam
Take a nostalgia-packed night of classic rock and retro hits as local band Subject 2 Change takes the stage. This high-energy tribute performance celebrates the timeless anthems that shaped generations, complete with soaring guitar riffs, powerful vocals, and a dynamic crowd-singalong vibe. It is the ultimate weekend escape for music lovers looking to turn up the volume and relive the golden age of rock ‘n’ roll. INR 249. 8.30 pm onwards. At Hard Rock Cafe, Nungambakkam.
July 17 | Royapettah
Endless Summer pop-up showcases a curated selection of designer textiles that are lightweight and breathable. Browse through an eclectic line-up of contemporary labels like Meld Studio and SWGT, alongside exquisite handcrafted jewellery. It’s time to embrace effortless, warm-weather elegance with pieces that celebrate relaxed sophistication. Till July 19. INR 4,000 onwards. 11 am to 7.30 pm. At The Folly, Amethyst.
July 19 | Kodambakkam
Get ready to tickle your funny bone as stand-up special Vishnu Pai Live makes its way to the city. The performance promises a hilarious night of sharp observational humour, unfiltered storytelling, and relatable anecdotes delivered in a distinct blend of English and Malayalam. INR 499 onwards. From 5.30 pm. At Trinity Studio.
July 25 | Egmore
Challenge the rigid societal expectations of love and classic happily-ever-afters at Rajkumari by Nayab Midha, a storytelling and spoken-word show. This acclaimed, perspective-shifting performance beautifully blends deep poetry with theatrical elements to guide the audience through a journey of personal healing and self-discovery. It promises an emotionally resonant evening designed to make you laugh, smile, and completely rewrite your own narrative. INR 999 onwards. From 6 pm. At Museum Theatre.
July 17 | PVR
Acclaimed director Christopher Nolan brings ancient Greek mythology to life in his three-hour epic, The Odyssey. Starring Matt Damon as the embattled hero, along with Tom Holland and Zendaya, this survival tale chronicles a perilous decade-long voyage home through treacherous waters and legendary mythological beasts. In theatres.
July 17 | Thousand Lights
Witness an exclusive launch of Studio Medium’s pre-festive 2026 collection this weekend. Hosted by Riddhi Jain, Dhruv Satija, Gowri Adappa, and Lata Madhu, this showcase highlights fluid silhouettes and contemporary textile design. 11 am to 7.30 pm. At Collage, Rutland Gate.
July 18 | Nungambakkam
Experience the vibrant culinary spirit of Goa as The Leather Bar plays host to The Leather Bar X Petisco, an exclusive one-night bar takeover led by bartender Dev Narvekar. The award-winning gastrobar is set to showcase a brilliant, progressive cocktail menu that marries Japanese spirits with distinct Indian ingredients through modern mixology techniques. 8 pm onwards. At The Leather Bar, THE Park Chennai.
July 17 | Teynampet
Indulge in heritage luxury as the popular Raw Mango Annual Sale returns to the city with an exquisite array of discounted pieces from past collections. Discover a treasure trove of handwoven saris, kurtas, and jackets crafted in traditional Varanasi brocades, Chanderi, and Mashru. Till July 20. 11 am to 7 pm. At Raw Mango Chennai.
July 17 | Guindy
Immerse yourself in the rich history and soul of the city at the highly anticipated launch of Cholatales, an all-new premium beverage experience. Hosted at a premier luxury lounge, this exclusive evening promises a curated menu of inspired concoctions, bold flavours, and captivating storytelling that raises a toast to Chennai's vibrant cultural heritage. 7 pm onwards. At The Cheroot Malt Bar, ITC Grand Chola.