What’s up Chennai: Events between July 24 and July 30

From craft bazaars and coastal feasts to stand-up comedy, DJ nights and a political blockbuster, here’s your week-long guide to what’s happening across Chennai
July 24 | Avadi
Get ready for a vibrant celebration of indigenous heritage as Kalakruthi presents Santhe, bringing together over 90 craft groups and artisans from 21 states. The bazaar features handspun textiles, traditional pottery, Dhokra jewellery, live craft demonstrations, and regional dance performances throughout the day. Free entry. Till July 26. 11 am to 7.30 pm. At GKS Convention Center.
July 26 | Alwarpet
Catch local comic Saga as she brings her debut all-India tour home for her stand-up special, Unwanted: Saga. Blending sharp observational humour with reflective musings on life and art, this clean yet mature performance also features opening sets by local talent Jai Shruthi and Jaden. 6 pm to 8 pm. At Medai - The Stage, Alwarpet.
July 24 | Guindy
If mixology is your thing, then modify your weekend plans with an exclusive masterclass in mixology as Phuket’s top-rated bar makes its way to Chennai for a takeover. Hosted by founders Pera and Pias, The Fool Speakeasy guest shift promises a one-night-only menu defined by exceptional craftsmanship, bold flavours, and rich, immersive storytelling. 8 pm onwards. At Cheroot Malt Bar, ITC Grand Chola.
July 24 | Royapettah
Celebrate female entrepreneurship as the flagship FLO Bazaar makes its return after nearly a decade. Organised by FICCI FLO Chennai, this two-day lifestyle exhibition brings together a handpicked selection of women-led enterprises and MSMEs from across India, featuring handcrafted fashion, artisanal jewellery, and luxury wellness products. Till July 25. At The Folly, Amethyst.
July 24 | Teynampet
Set sail on a rich gastronomic journey across the Coromandel shoreline as Spice Haat presents the Chola Mandalam chapter of Shores on a Plate. Curated by Chef Alaguraja, the dinner buffet showcases the bold, aromatic flavours of Tamil Nadu’s coastal communities, featuring live seafood grill stations, Chettinad crab masala, and regional fish curries. Till July 26. INR 2,499+ taxes. 7 pm to 11 pm. At Hyatt Regency Chennai, Teynampet.
July 24 | Velachery
Your late-night plans can get an upgrade now with Willows Bar’s DJ Nights. The weekly lineup features dynamic themed evenings ranging from mid-week Ladies Nights and retro jams to high-energy Tamil, Bollywood, and international beats, paired with signature craft cocktails and a chic atmosphere. 8 pm to 2 am (Tuesday to Sunday). At Willows Bar, The Westin, Chennai.
July 24 | AGS Cinemas
Chief Minister Vijay is all set for his swan song in Jana Nayagan, an intense political action drama directed by H Vinoth. Packed with sharp political commentary, explosive action sequences, and music by Anirudh Ravichander, this power-packed cinematic event is set to dominate silver screens across the city. In theatres.
July 24 | Poonamallee
Explore a sprawling showcase of regional heritage and handloom traditions at Kalaa Utsav, an exhibition-cum-sale organised by Bhaskar Raju. The grand bazaar features a curated collection of handwoven tussar, chanderi, and kalamkari textiles alongside oxidised jewellery, terracotta dolls, and native handicrafts. Free entry. 11 am to 9 pm. At EVP Rajeshwari Palace.
July 25 | Mylapore
A vibrant showcase of independent design is here as the By Hand from the Heart Makers Market returns to the city. Spread across two floors, the bazaar features bespoke art, home decor, apparel, and handcrafted jewellery, alongside live food kiosks and artisanal food brands. Till July 26. 10 am to 8 pm. At Primrose.