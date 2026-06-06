What’s up Chennai: Events between June 5 and June 11

June 6 | Chintadripet

It’s your chance to peel back the layers of a historic colonial-era hub on a fascinating morning exploration through the streets of Chintadripet, led by researcher Ashmitha Athreya. This heritage walk moves beyond the bustling modern fish market to uncover a bygone era of East India Company weavers, architectural remnants, and the legacy of the communities that shaped the area. INR 700 onwards. 6.30 am to 8.30 am. Assembling point at Aadhi Vinayagar Temple, Nainiappan Street.