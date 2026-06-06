What’s up Chennai: Events between June 5 and June 11

Workshops, walks, feasts and fashion: a curated guide to Chennai’s most engaging cultural events this week
What’s up Chennai: Events between June 5 and June 11
Here's what to expect from the city this week

From heritage trails to Pride runways and mango feasts, here’s where to go in the city this week

Luminous lenses

What’s up Chennai: Events between June 5 and June 11
The art of light

June 6 | Nungambakkam

Master the dramatic interplay of shadow and light at Chiaroscuro, an intensive photography workshop led by artist Nandi Shah. Participants will learn the classic technique of manipulating illumination to bring depth, texture, and a painterly quality to object photography. INR 1,003. 3 pm to 5 pm. At Apparao Galleries.

Conscious cuisines

What’s up Chennai: Events between June 5 and June 11
Inside Royal Vega

June 5 | Guindy

Celebrate World Environment Day with a thoughtful culinary tribute to sustainability across two premier restaurants. Indulge in an environmentally conscious dinner buffet of fresh, locally sourced produce at Madras Pavilion, or explore a curated Grishma Ritu vegetarian feast celebrating summer harvests and seasonal eating at Royal Vega. Madras Pavilion (Dinner: 6.30 pm to 11.30 pm); Royal Vega (Lunch: 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm and Dinner: 6.30 pm to 11.30 pm). At ITC Grand Chola.

Pride in palette

This Pride Month, celebrate the queer heritage at Runway Kalacharam, a raw and deeply emotional fashion showcase curated by Nangalum Nirangalum. This experimental runway, also featuring live performances, explores how queer individuals interpret, question, and reshape traditional roots, encouraging all attendees to arrive in their most expressive, culturally inspired outfits. Free entry. 6 to 8 pm. At Idam-The Spaces.

Comedy nights

What’s up Chennai: Events between June 5 and June 11
Gokul Kumar

June 6 | Kodambakkam

Stand-up comic Gokul Kumar will take the stage this weekend with his latest comedy hour, Insecure. This brand-new touring special turns a total lack of confidence into comedic gold, sharing highly relatable personal anecdotes and sharp stories built entirely around his deepest daily anxieties. From INR 499. Starts at 5 pm. At Trinity Studio.

Renaissance reverie

June 6 | Adyar

Ever wished to step inside the brilliant, chaotic mind of Leonardo Da Vinci? Then check out The Monthly Muse | A Leonardo Da Vinci Edition. The event helps you dive into the fascinating stories behind his legendary notebooks and futuristic designs, helping you channel his genius by crafting your own ahead-of-its-time creation using mixed media on vintage paper. INR 1,499. 5 pm to 7.30 pm. At Backyard.

Summer appetite

June 7 | Alwarpet

Dive into a full-on seasonal feast with the Mango Supper Club, a curated 15-course experience that reimagines the king of fruits in unexpected ways. Far beyond a simple snack, this meal features a spread of sweet, spicy, and crunchy dishes designed to delight the city’s most dedicated mango enthusiasts. 1 pm to 3 pm. At Beanstalk Farmers.

Rural rivalries

What’s up Chennai: Events between June 5 and June 11
Peddi

June 6 | Mayajaal Multiplex

Transport yourself to the spirited landscapes of 1980s rural Andhra Pradesh with Peddi, a high-octane drama that follows a passionate villager rallying his local community. Through the unifying power of sports, the village squares up for an intense battle to defend their collective pride against a dominant, deeply entrenched rival. In theatres.

Threatened ideals

June 6 | Besant Nagar

Explore the complex realities of an iconic international township at Auroville: An Experiment Under Threat, a poignant one-day public exhibition. Through a powerful collection of personal photographs, videos, and lived testimonies, residents are stepping forward to share their stories of ecological restoration and the current administrative crisis. The evening concludes with a soulful live musical performance by Krishna McKenzie. 11 am to 7 pm. At Spaces.

Weaving history

June 6 | Chintadripet

It’s your chance to peel back the layers of a historic colonial-era hub on a fascinating morning exploration through the streets of Chintadripet, led by researcher Ashmitha Athreya. This heritage walk moves beyond the bustling modern fish market to uncover a bygone era of East India Company weavers, architectural remnants, and the legacy of the communities that shaped the area. INR 700 onwards. 6.30 am to 8.30 am. Assembling point at Aadhi Vinayagar Temple, Nainiappan Street.

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Peddi
gokul kumar
Mango Supper Club