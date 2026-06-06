What’s up Chennai: Events between June 5 and June 11

From heritage trails to Pride runways and mango feasts, here’s where to go in the city this week
June 6 | Nungambakkam
Master the dramatic interplay of shadow and light at Chiaroscuro, an intensive photography workshop led by artist Nandi Shah. Participants will learn the classic technique of manipulating illumination to bring depth, texture, and a painterly quality to object photography. INR 1,003. 3 pm to 5 pm. At Apparao Galleries.
June 5 | Guindy
Celebrate World Environment Day with a thoughtful culinary tribute to sustainability across two premier restaurants. Indulge in an environmentally conscious dinner buffet of fresh, locally sourced produce at Madras Pavilion, or explore a curated Grishma Ritu vegetarian feast celebrating summer harvests and seasonal eating at Royal Vega. Madras Pavilion (Dinner: 6.30 pm to 11.30 pm); Royal Vega (Lunch: 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm and Dinner: 6.30 pm to 11.30 pm). At ITC Grand Chola.
This Pride Month, celebrate the queer heritage at Runway Kalacharam, a raw and deeply emotional fashion showcase curated by Nangalum Nirangalum. This experimental runway, also featuring live performances, explores how queer individuals interpret, question, and reshape traditional roots, encouraging all attendees to arrive in their most expressive, culturally inspired outfits. Free entry. 6 to 8 pm. At Idam-The Spaces.
June 6 | Kodambakkam
Stand-up comic Gokul Kumar will take the stage this weekend with his latest comedy hour, Insecure. This brand-new touring special turns a total lack of confidence into comedic gold, sharing highly relatable personal anecdotes and sharp stories built entirely around his deepest daily anxieties. From INR 499. Starts at 5 pm. At Trinity Studio.
June 6 | Adyar
Ever wished to step inside the brilliant, chaotic mind of Leonardo Da Vinci? Then check out The Monthly Muse | A Leonardo Da Vinci Edition. The event helps you dive into the fascinating stories behind his legendary notebooks and futuristic designs, helping you channel his genius by crafting your own ahead-of-its-time creation using mixed media on vintage paper. INR 1,499. 5 pm to 7.30 pm. At Backyard.
June 7 | Alwarpet
Dive into a full-on seasonal feast with the Mango Supper Club, a curated 15-course experience that reimagines the king of fruits in unexpected ways. Far beyond a simple snack, this meal features a spread of sweet, spicy, and crunchy dishes designed to delight the city’s most dedicated mango enthusiasts. 1 pm to 3 pm. At Beanstalk Farmers.
June 6 | Mayajaal Multiplex
Transport yourself to the spirited landscapes of 1980s rural Andhra Pradesh with Peddi, a high-octane drama that follows a passionate villager rallying his local community. Through the unifying power of sports, the village squares up for an intense battle to defend their collective pride against a dominant, deeply entrenched rival. In theatres.
June 6 | Besant Nagar
Explore the complex realities of an iconic international township at Auroville: An Experiment Under Threat, a poignant one-day public exhibition. Through a powerful collection of personal photographs, videos, and lived testimonies, residents are stepping forward to share their stories of ecological restoration and the current administrative crisis. The evening concludes with a soulful live musical performance by Krishna McKenzie. 11 am to 7 pm. At Spaces.
June 6 | Chintadripet
It’s your chance to peel back the layers of a historic colonial-era hub on a fascinating morning exploration through the streets of Chintadripet, led by researcher Ashmitha Athreya. This heritage walk moves beyond the bustling modern fish market to uncover a bygone era of East India Company weavers, architectural remnants, and the legacy of the communities that shaped the area. INR 700 onwards. 6.30 am to 8.30 am. Assembling point at Aadhi Vinayagar Temple, Nainiappan Street.
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