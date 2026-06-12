What’s up Chennai: Events between June 12 and June 18

June 12| Multiple venues

Beat the heat with a packed lineup of cultural activities as the city-wide Super Chennai Summer Fest 2026 enters its second action-packed week. The upcoming weekend kicks off with vibrant community street jams in Anna Nagar and Thiruvanmiyur, alongside an engaging live talk show with actor-creator Kishen Das at Lady Andal School. Night owls can also register for a unique, after-dark cycling trail through historic old Madras or join a guided evening photography walk through the ambient cityscapes of Taramani. Till June 14.