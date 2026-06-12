What’s up Chennai: Events between June 12 and June 18

What's your plan for the weekend? Got nothing? Don't fret. We got you covered. Check out the events happening in Chennai this week
June 12 | ECR
The culinary heritage of Kerala moves to Chennai shores for an exclusive 10-day food festival, Kerala Vishesham. In this collaboration, Kochi Marriott’s signature restaurant Cassava takes over the kitchen, serving centuries of cultural flavour that weave together rustic backwater cuisine and historic Syrian Christian recipes such as the Meen mango tawa, the Malappuram mutton biriyani and smoky seafood grills. Till June 21. 12.30 pm to 3 pm, and 7 pm to 11 pm. At The Reef, Sheraton Grand Chennai Resort & Spa.
June 14 | Royapettah
Biswa Kalyan Rath, one of India’s most popular comedians comes to the city this weekend with his stand-up special Inventions. Audience can expect a night of quick wit and angry rant-style delivery, blending his sharp logic with hilarious take on everyday life. INR 799 onwards. 7.30 pm. At The Music Academy.
June 13 | Royapettah
A thoughtfully assembled collective of lifestyle labels lands in the city to refresh your seasonal aesthetic at The Breezy Edit by Dreamcatcher Events. This one-day pop-up spans everything from artisanal clothing and jewellery to elegant home décor and organic skincare. Visitors can also browse curated handbags or sit down for a personal tarot reading. 11 am to 8 pm. At the Folly, Amethyst.
June 13 | Nandanam
Get ready for a high-energy evening as acclaimed music composer and performer Vijay Antony takes centre stage. Vijay Antony Live in Concert will bring his biggest chart-topping hits to life, blending explosive crowd favourites like Nakka Mukka along with his cinematic melodies. Complete with a full live band, vibrant visuals, and surprise guest appearances, watch out for a grand musical spectacle of singing and celebration. From INR 2,499. 7 pm. At YMCA.
June 12 | Alwarpet
Brace yourselves for a hilarious, no-filter rollercoaster ride detailing wild personal mishaps and everyday chaos. The regional comedy special, Smooth Adi - a Tamil standup comedy, showcases comic Guna Kannan bringing his signature witty storytelling style to the stage. Expect a highly energetic performance packed with relatable observations, quirky lifestyle anecdotes, and plenty of spontaneous crowd improvisation. INR 299 onwards. 6 pm. At Punch - Unpaid Therapist.
June 12 | Rutland Gate
Fashion enthusiasts can refresh their wardrobes with premium contemporary Indian wear at this end-of-season sale. The event features impressive discounts on curated merchandise from celebrated designers like Payal Pratap, 11.11, and Urvashi Kaur. Alongside luxury apparel, the markdown also extends to an exquisite selection of designer jewellery, bags, and footwear. Till June 15. 11 am to 7.30 pm. At Collage.
June 12| Multiple venues
Beat the heat with a packed lineup of cultural activities as the city-wide Super Chennai Summer Fest 2026 enters its second action-packed week. The upcoming weekend kicks off with vibrant community street jams in Anna Nagar and Thiruvanmiyur, alongside an engaging live talk show with actor-creator Kishen Das at Lady Andal School. Night owls can also register for a unique, after-dark cycling trail through historic old Madras or join a guided evening photography walk through the ambient cityscapes of Taramani. Till June 14.
June 12 | AGS Cinemas
Sci-fi fans can witness the highly anticipated return of master storyteller Steven Spielberg to the alien genre. His latest event film, Disclosure Day—boasting a stellar cast that includes Emily Blunt, Josh O’Connor, and Colin Firth—follows a targeted cybersecurity whistleblower and a former journalist racing against the clock to expose a massive government cover-up. In theatres.
June 14 | Neelankarai
Trade your routine screen time for an old-school living room atmosphere and spontaneous collective singing. Backstage Siblings, featuring Prachi and Raghav, bring a fluid and completely unscripted performance to Chennai, blending traditional bhajans, poetry, and nostalgic Bollywood hits. Guided entirely by the energy and voices in the room, the immersive gathering encourages everyone present to transition from mere spectators into active musical participants. INR 1,200 onwards. 6.30 pm. At RK Convention Centre.